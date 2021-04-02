Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 6. - Influencer Pool: 471. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.

Abstract:

- Global Healthcare Information Systems Market to Reach $153.6 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Information Systems estimated at US$99.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$153.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hospital Information Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$95.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pharmacy Information Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR

- The Healthcare Information Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$33.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

- Laboratory Information Systems Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR

- In the global Laboratory Information Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$20.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Carestream Health, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

GE Healthcare Ltd.

NextGen Healthcare

Philips Healthcare







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospital

Information Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Information

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmacy

Information Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Pharmacy Information Systems

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmacy Information

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory

Information Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Laboratory Information

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Imaging

Information System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Medical Imaging Information

System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging

Information System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Revenue Cycle

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Revenue Cycle Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Revenue Cycle

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Web-based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Web-based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Web-based by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for On Premise by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for On Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for On Premise by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud-based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Cloud-based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud-based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostics

Centre by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Diagnostics Centre by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostics Centre by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Academic and

Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Academic and Research

Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Academic and Research

Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by Application - Hospital Information

Systems, Pharmacy Information Systems, Laboratory Information

Systems, Medical Imaging Information System and Revenue Cycle

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by Application - Hospital Information Systems, Pharmacy

Information Systems, Laboratory Information Systems, Medical

Imaging Information System and Revenue Cycle Management Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospital Information Systems, Pharmacy Information Systems,

Laboratory Information Systems, Medical Imaging Information

System and Revenue Cycle Management for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by Deployment - Web-based, On Premise and

Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by Deployment - Web-based, On Premise and Cloud-based

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Web-based, On Premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre

and Academic and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre and Academic

and Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre and Academic and Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by Application - Hospital Information

Systems, Pharmacy Information Systems, Laboratory Information

Systems, Medical Imaging Information System and Revenue Cycle

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by Application - Hospital Information Systems, Pharmacy

Information Systems, Laboratory Information Systems, Medical

Imaging Information System and Revenue Cycle Management Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospital Information Systems, Pharmacy Information Systems,

Laboratory Information Systems, Medical Imaging Information

System and Revenue Cycle Management for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by Deployment - Web-based, On Premise and

Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by Deployment - Web-based, On Premise and Cloud-based

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Web-based, On Premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre

and Academic and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre and Academic

and Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre and Academic and Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by Application - Hospital Information

Systems, Pharmacy Information Systems, Laboratory Information

Systems, Medical Imaging Information System and Revenue Cycle

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by Application - Hospital Information Systems, Pharmacy

Information Systems, Laboratory Information Systems, Medical

Imaging Information System and Revenue Cycle Management Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospital Information Systems, Pharmacy Information Systems,

Laboratory Information Systems, Medical Imaging Information

System and Revenue Cycle Management for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by Deployment - Web-based, On Premise and

Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by Deployment - Web-based, On Premise and Cloud-based

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Web-based, On Premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre

and Academic and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre and Academic

and Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre and Academic and Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by Application - Hospital Information

Systems, Pharmacy Information Systems, Laboratory Information

Systems, Medical Imaging Information System and Revenue Cycle

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by Application - Hospital Information Systems, Pharmacy

Information Systems, Laboratory Information Systems, Medical

Imaging Information System and Revenue Cycle Management Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospital Information Systems, Pharmacy Information Systems,

Laboratory Information Systems, Medical Imaging Information

System and Revenue Cycle Management for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by Deployment - Web-based, On Premise and

Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by Deployment - Web-based, On Premise and Cloud-based

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Web-based, On Premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre

and Academic and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre and Academic

and Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre and Academic and Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by Application - Hospital Information

Systems, Pharmacy Information Systems, Laboratory Information

Systems, Medical Imaging Information System and Revenue Cycle

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by Application - Hospital Information Systems, Pharmacy

Information Systems, Laboratory Information Systems, Medical

Imaging Information System and Revenue Cycle Management Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospital Information Systems, Pharmacy Information Systems,

Laboratory Information Systems, Medical Imaging Information

System and Revenue Cycle Management for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by Deployment - Web-based, On Premise and

Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by Deployment - Web-based, On Premise and Cloud-based

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Web-based, On Premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre

and Academic and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre and Academic

and Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre and Academic and Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by Application - Hospital Information

Systems, Pharmacy Information Systems, Laboratory Information

Systems, Medical Imaging Information System and Revenue Cycle

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by Application - Hospital Information Systems, Pharmacy

Information Systems, Laboratory Information Systems, Medical

Imaging Information System and Revenue Cycle Management Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospital Information Systems, Pharmacy Information Systems,

Laboratory Information Systems, Medical Imaging Information

System and Revenue Cycle Management for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by Deployment - Web-based, On Premise and

Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by Deployment - Web-based, On Premise and Cloud-based

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Web-based, On Premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre

and Academic and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre and Academic

and Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre and Academic and Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by Application - Hospital Information

Systems, Pharmacy Information Systems, Laboratory Information

Systems, Medical Imaging Information System and Revenue Cycle

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by Application - Hospital Information Systems, Pharmacy

Information Systems, Laboratory Information Systems, Medical

Imaging Information System and Revenue Cycle Management Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare

Information Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospital Information Systems, Pharmacy

Information Systems, Laboratory Information Systems, Medical

Imaging Information System and Revenue Cycle Management for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by Deployment - Web-based, On Premise and

Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by Deployment - Web-based, On Premise and Cloud-based

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare

Information Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Web-based, On Premise and Cloud-based for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre

and Academic and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre and Academic

and Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare

Information Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre and Academic and

Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by Application - Hospital Information

Systems, Pharmacy Information Systems, Laboratory Information

Systems, Medical Imaging Information System and Revenue Cycle

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by Application - Hospital Information Systems, Pharmacy

Information Systems, Laboratory Information Systems, Medical

Imaging Information System and Revenue Cycle Management Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospital Information Systems, Pharmacy Information Systems,

Laboratory Information Systems, Medical Imaging Information

System and Revenue Cycle Management for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by Deployment - Web-based, On Premise and

Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by Deployment - Web-based, On Premise and Cloud-based

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Web-based, On Premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre

and Academic and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre and Academic

and Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre and Academic and Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by Application - Hospital Information

Systems, Pharmacy Information Systems, Laboratory Information

Systems, Medical Imaging Information System and Revenue Cycle

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by Application - Hospital Information Systems, Pharmacy

Information Systems, Laboratory Information Systems, Medical

Imaging Information System and Revenue Cycle Management Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospital Information Systems, Pharmacy Information Systems,

Laboratory Information Systems, Medical Imaging Information

System and Revenue Cycle Management for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by Deployment - Web-based, On Premise and

Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Healthcare Information

Systems by Deployment - Web-based, On Premise and Cloud-based

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Information

Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Web-based, On Premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Information Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centre

and Academic and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of



