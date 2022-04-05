Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market Expected to Witness a Significant Growth of $1,095.17 Billion by 2029 | CAGR of 16.35%

Data Bridge Market Research

Healthcare Provider Solutions dominates the product segment of the healthcare information technology (IT) market owing to the need to control the growing healthcare costs and improve the efficiency of healthcare services by reducing medical errors

The Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market is accounted for USD 326.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,095.17 Billion by 2029 growing at a CAGR of 16.35% from 2012 to 2029.

Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market Definition and Drivers:

Healthcare Information Technology (IT) is concerned with the development, maintenance and deployment of information systems in the healthcare institutions. Healthcare Information Technology (IT) eliminates the need for human intervention and thereby reduces the probability of manual errors.

The most significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market are surging prevalence of chronic and acute diseases all around the globe, increasing expenditure for R&D proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices and increase in the funding by the federal government.

Global Key Vendors:

BD Allscripts Healthcare, LLC Epic Systems Corporation McKesson Corporation Cerner Corporation Siemens Healthcare GmbH Carestream Health Agfa-Gevaert Group eClinicalWorks GENERAL ELECTRIC GREENWAY HEALTH, LLC Koninklijke Philips N.V. NXGN Management, LLC Oracle BigHealth SWORD Health NOVIGENIX SA Ada Health GmbH More………

Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market Segmentation:

Based on the Product and Services, the Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market is segmented into healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions, and healthcare information technology outsourcing services.

Based on the Components, the healthcare information technology (IT) market is segmented into services, software, and hardware.

Based on the Delivery Mode, the healthcare information technology (IT) market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based.

Based on the End-Users, the healthcare information technology (IT) market is segmented into providers and payers.

As per the regional analysis, North America dominates the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market because of the strong base of healthcare facilities, rising investment from key players in the growth of the advanced devices, growing number of processes pertaining to drug development, and rising number of research activities in this region. APAC is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Major Key Developments:

October 2020 - Microsoft launched a Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, which includes managed services, such as Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and partner solutions, to support healthcare firms.

August 2020 - Cerner Corporation collaborated with Amazon to easily connect vital health and well-being information with their broader healthcare teams.

