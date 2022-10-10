U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

Healthcare Integration Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 5.92 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 9.8% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

A number of variables, such as the expanding amount of data produced in healthcare systems, the rising demand to lower healthcare costs, and the need to enhance patient safety, are propelling the global healthcare integration market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Healthcare Integration Market" By Product Type (Services, Products), By Technology (Hospital Integration, Medical Device Integration, Lab Integration, Clinics Integration), and By Geography.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

 

According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the Healthcare Integration Market size was valued at USD 2.95 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.92 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=4889
Browse in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Integration Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Healthcare Integration Market Overview

When treating patients, integrated health care, also known as interprofessional healthcare, places an emphasis on teamwork and communication among healthcare professionals. The establishment of a thorough treatment plan to cover the patient's medical, psychological, and social requirements is a hallmark of integrated health care. Information concerning patient care is shared across team members. Depending on the patient's needs, the interprofessional healthcare team may consist of a range of individuals (e.g., doctors, nurses, psychologists, and other health professionals).

The global healthcare integration market is expected to grow over the predicted period as a result of the growth of telemedicine, increasing need for real-time health monitoring, and growing use of electronic health records. The industry is also being driven by the growing geriatric population, the incidence of chronic disorders, and IT integration. By integrating numerous services, providers, and locations, these approaches and models attempt to improve people's quality of care and quality of life, as well as customer satisfaction and system efficiency. In recent years, a number of new ideas have emerged that have changed the way we think about integrated care. The first is that integrated care systems may be most effective when they become population-oriented and focused on improving health, such as by bringing together health and social care with other stakeholders including housing, schools, community groups, and companies. To begin, any integrated care model must recognise the importance of involving and empowering individuals and communities.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Oracle, Orchestrate Health, Interfaceware, AVI-SPL, IBM, InterSystems, AGL Hospital Consulting, Siemens Healthcare, Burwood Group, Boston Software Systems, and Open Text.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Healthcare Integration Market On the basis of Product Type, Technology, and Geography.

  • Healthcare Integration Market, by Product Type

  • Healthcare Integration Market, by Technology

  • Healthcare Integration Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Third Party And Supplier Risk Management Software Market By Component (Solution, Component), By Deployment (On-Premises, On-Cloud), By Vertical (BFSI, IT And Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government), By Geography, And Forecast

Big Data Analytics In Healthcare Market By Analytics Type (Prescriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics), By Application (Clinical Analytics, Financial Analytics), By End-User (Research Organizations, Hospitals And Clinics), By Geography, And Forecast

Cellular Health Screening/Health Testing Market By Sample Collection Sites (In Office, At Home), By Sample Type (Urine Sample, Blood Sample, Saliva Sample), By Product Type (Single-Test Panel, Multi-Test Panel), By Geography, And Forecast

Healthcare Smart Beds Market By Type (Curative Care Beds, Long-term Care Beds, Rehabilitative Care Beds), By Application (Hospitals, Outpatient Clinics, Medical Nursing Homes), By Geography, And Forecast

5 Leading Healthcare Interoperability Solutions: Lower medical costs and improved care

Visualize Healthcare Integration Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-integration-market-is-expected-to-generate-a-revenue-of-usd-5-92-billion-by-2030--globally-at-9-8-cagr-verified-market-research-301644674.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

