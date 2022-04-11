U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,430.54
    -57.74 (-1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,482.05
    -239.07 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,467.63
    -243.36 (-1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,981.97
    -12.59 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.04
    -4.22 (-4.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +4.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.07
    +0.25 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0881
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7690
    +0.0560 (+2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3028
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5400
    +1.2200 (+0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,797.19
    -1,999.60 (-4.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    948.31
    -37.86 (-3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

The Healthcare IT Integration market is expected to reach a value of USD 6,950.27 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.75% over the forecast period (2020 - 2027) - SkyQuest Technology

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

With widespread adoption in both developed and emerging economies in recent years, the market for healthcare IT integration has gained tremendous prominence. The market has also benefited from an increase in demand for various advanced healthcare services, as well as a significant increase in the world's geriatric population, increased prevalence of a number of chronic diseases, and the resulting increase in IT intervention in the healthcare industry to provide faster and more efficient services in the face of rising demand. As a result, the healthcare information technology (IT) integration market is projected to expand rapidly in the future.

Westford, USA, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for EMR and EHR platforms to manage complex patient data has increased as patient volumes have increased. Hospitals are increasingly working on enhancing their capabilities through the integration of EHRs into various hospital systems. Players in this market have also combined their EHR platforms with tele - health solutions and upgraded software solutions to aid healthcare providers in effectively managing COVID-19 patients. Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems, All scripts, and MEDITECH, among others, have combined their EHR platforms with telehealth solutions to give healthcare professionals the option of virtual patient visits.

Tele - health services are currently in high demand for monitoring and consultation. Advances in healthcare solutions have enabled the delivery of educational content while also ensuring continuous communication between patients and healthcare providers. The smooth operation of remote patient monitoring solutions is dependent on the successful integration of medical devices and ICT, which allows healthcare services to be delivered over long distances. Doctors and nurses spend the majority of their time away from computers in hospitals, making it difficult for them to carry patient records with them. As a result, many market participants began to offer mobile platforms, such as mobile applications, for healthcare IT solutions. Moreover, favourable government policies, funding programmes, and initiatives to deploy healthcare IT integration solutions are expected to generate lucrative market opportunities. Various emerging markets for healthcare it integration solutions in developing countries, as well as significant cost savings achieved through data integration in the healthcare industry, will provide the market with numerous opportunities in the near future.

Get free sample of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/healthcare-it-integration-market

Read market research report, " Global Healthcare IT Integration Market is segmented By Product (Interface Engine, Medical Device Integration, Media Integration), By Service (Integration, Maintenance, Training, Consulting), By End User (Hospital, Laboratories, Home Healthcare, Clinic) & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2027.” by SkyQuest

The heterogeneity of health information systems poses significant challenges to the successful implementation and use of healthcare IT solutions. Many countries lack specific IT standards for data storage and exchange, which causes interoperability problems. Despite the existence of various data storage, transportation, and safety standards, implementing and integrating these interoperability standards is a substantial challenge for healthcare providers and healthcare IT solution vendors. Since there is no single health information system that identifies all of the administrative, clinical, technical, and laboratory needs of large healthcare providers, interoperability and interoperability standards have become critical. IT advancements have resulted in an ever-expanding range of options, including advanced broadband networks, mobile devices and networks, remote patient monitoring, high-definition video conferencing, and EHRs. This has resulted in numerous opportunities for providers of healthcare IT integration solutions. Patients sitting at home can be remotely monitored for vital signs such as blood pressure, weight, glucose levels, ECG, and body temperature via an IoT healthcare network consisted of connected medical devices, as patient data is automatically sent to a nurse or a physician.

The healthcare industry is highly information-intensive, with patient data generated in all departments and at all points of care throughout the organisation. However, generating credible information by integrating massive amounts of data is critical in creating comprehensive and accurate patient records. Because various medical devices and diagnostic tools are used within healthcare systems, there is a greater need to integrate all of these systems to aid healthcare professionals in providing timely responses at various care delivery points. As more healthcare organisations adopt various healthcare IT systems, there is a greater need to integrate different types of IT systems into the organization's IT architecture to ensure optimum utilisation of these systems and aid in accurate decision-making. The successful integration of healthcare IT systems with other systems is a focus of healthcare IT infrastructure development projects.

The healthcare IT integration industry is extremely competitive, with numerous large competitors. However, thanks to technical developments and product breakthroughs, mid-size to smaller businesses are expanding their market position by releasing new ingredients at lower rates. Companies like as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, and IBM Corporation have a sizable market share.

The report published by SkyQuest Technology Consulting provides in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/healthcare-it-integration-market

SkyQuest has segmented the global healthcare IT integration market based on Product, Service, End-User and region:

  • Healthcare IT Integration Market By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027)

    • Interface Engine

    • Medical Device Integration

    • Media Integration

  • Healthcare IT Integration Market By Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027)

    • Integration

    • Maintenance

    • Training

    • Consulting

  • Healthcare IT Integration Market By End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027)

    • Hospital

    • Laboratories

    • Home Healthcare

    • Clinic

  • Healthcare IT Integration Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027)

    • North America

      • U.S.

      • Canada

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • UK

      • Italy

      • Spain

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • India

      • Japan

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Central & South America

      • Brazil

      • Rest of CSA

    • Middle East & Africa

      • GCC Countries

      • South Africa

      • Rest of MEA

List of Key Players of Healthcare IT Integration Market

  • Infor (US)

  • Cerner Corporation (US)

  • Capsule Technologies Inc. (US)

  • GE Healthcare (US)

  • Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands)

  • Lyniate (US)

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US)

  • Epic Systems Corporation (US)

  • NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (US)

  • InterSystems Corporation (US)

  • Oracle Corporation (US)

  • Interfaceware Inc. (US)

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/healthcare-it-integration-market

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Healthcare Smart Beds Market segmented By Application(Hospitals, Outpatient Clinics, Medical Nursing Homes, Medical Laboratory and Research) & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2027

Global Healthcare Kiosk Market segmented By Product type (Electronic Medical Record Management, Telemedicine Kiosks, Informative Kiosks, Check-in Kiosks, Wayfinding Kiosks, and Others), By End-User (Clinics, Hospitals, Laboratories, Pharma Stores, and Others) & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2027

Global IoT In Healthcare Market Segmented By Component (Medical Devices, Systems And Software, Services, Connectivity Technology) By Application (Telemedicine , Store-and-forward Telemedicine , Remote Patient Monitoring , Interactive Medicine , Clinical Operations And Workflow Management , Connected Imaging , Inpatient Monitoring , Medication Management , Others (Fall Detection, Sportsmen Care, And Public Safety) By End User (Hospitals, Surgical Centers, And Clinics , Clinical Research Organizations , Government And Defense Institutions , Research And Diagnostic Laboratories) & By Region - Forecast And Analysis 2020-2027

Global Healthcare Consulting Services Market segmented By Type of Service (Digital Health, IT, Operations, Strategy, Financial, HR & Talent), By End User (Government Bodies, Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2027

Global Consumer Healthcare Market is segmented By Over-the-counter-OTC (Analgesics, Cold, Cough & Flu Products, Weight Loss Products, Gastrointestinal Products, Skin Products, Mineral And Vitamin Supplements, Sleeping Aids, Ophthalmic Products, Others), By Sports Nutrition (Sports Supplements, Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Probiotics, Omega -3 Fatty Acids, Carbohydrates), By Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (Vitamins, Botanicals, Minerals, Proteins & Amino Acids, Omega Fatty Acids, Others), By Weight Management and Wellbeing (Meals, Beverages, Supplements), By Herbal/Traditional Products (Pharmaceuticals, Food & beverages, Personal care), By Allergy Care (Nasal Spray, Antihistamine Medication, Eye Drops), By Paediatric Health & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2020-2027

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Veru's stock rockets after oral COVID-19 treatment leads to 'statistically meaningful' reduction in deaths

    Shares of Veru Inc. rocketed 34.5% in premarket trading Monday, after biopharmaceutical company announced positive results from its Phase 3 trial of its oral COVID-19 treatment. Veru said patients hospitalized with moderate to severe COVID-19, who were at high risk for adult respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and death, its oral sabizabulin led to a "clinically and statistically meaningful" 55% reduction in deaths. The Independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee "unanimously" recommended the

  • Why Tesla Stock Keeps Falling

    For the second trading day in a row, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock drove lower on Monday, down 3.7% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Tesla's problems in China began about a month ago, when a resurgent coronavirus forced the local government to declare a quarantine in Shanghai, where Tesla's Chinese gigafactory is located. In cooperation with the quarantine, Tesla shut down production at its Shanghai plant, then reopened, then shut down again at the end of the month.

  • Russian Oil Exports Are Forced on Longer Voyages to Find Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil exports, a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin’s regime, are showing no signs that they are starting to crumble amid the disappearance of European buyers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine Seeks Russia As

  • My Top Energy Stock to Buy in April

    Of course, the biggest influence on gas prices is the price of oil, and there, too, the oil companies have little say. It's a global commodity, and trading on world markets based on supply and demand determines how much a barrel of oil costs. Energy stocks were among the best performers in 2021, with exchange-traded funds rising 41%, compared to a 27% gain by the S&P 500.

  • You Might Kick Yourself Later for Not Buying This Growth Stock Right Now

    You just might kick yourself later for not buying this growth stock right now. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is aptly named because the biotech is definitely at the top of its game. Vertex developed all of them.

  • Data From mRNA Cancer Treatment Look Positive, but Very Early

    BioNTech on Monday touted what it called positive early data from a trial of a combination cancer therapy that involves a messenger RNA cancer vaccine in an early test of mRNA applicability in cancer. Shares of BioNTech (ticker: BNTX) were down 1.7% in premarket trading. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, much of the focus of biotechnology companies working on mRNA technology—including BioNTech, Moderna (MRNA), and CureVac (CVAC)—was on applications in cancer.

  • Fauci says people should decide 'individual risk' for COVID, reverting back to masks possible

    The CDC has designated most of the country as a "green zone," which indicates a low-level risk for COVID-19 infection.

  • West Africa Oil Still Unloved Despite Post-Ukraine Supply Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused one of the biggest upheavals to global petroleum markets in living memory. It still isn’t resulting in a clamor for replacement barrels from west Africa.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine

  • GM develops continuity plan amid China's COVID-19 outbreak

    The COVID-19 curbs introduced in China to fight the worst outbreak in two years caused auto sales in the country to plunge in March, with automakers like Tesla Inc feeling the pain of limits on production. GM's sales fell 21.4% to 613,000 vehicles in China in the first quarter compared with a year earlier.

  • Russian Railways crashes into default as sanctions hammer Moscow - live updates

    Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board American owner set to lose billions on Boots sale FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc after February GDP disappoints Oil prices slump amid China lockdowns Lucy Burton: It’s too late for Hong Kong to regain expats’ trust Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    A mix of growth from infrastructure spending in developed and developing economies promises a bright future for stocks in the sector.

  • AT&T Stock Adjusts For Warner Bros Discovery Debut; JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating

    Warner Bros Discovery will begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'WBD' following the $43 billion media asset merger between AT&T and Discovery.

  • Flight Disruptions Hit Again. Airlines Are Facing a Demand Dilemma.

    Demand is expected to recover at a rapid pace and airlines are taking steps to ensure the busy summer travel season isn't disrupted by staff shortages.

  • Here's Why Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Looks Ill Today

    The market yanked the rug out from under Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) this morning in response to disappointing clinical trial results. Investors concerned about the company's experimental cancer treatments pushed the stock 29% lower as of 10:36 a.m. ET on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics is a pre-commercial biotech advancing an all-new way to treat cancer.

  • This Energy Crisis Is Different

    The Russian war is driving the greatest energy disruptions since the 1970s. But this experience is different in key ways, writes Samantha Gross.

  • Analysis-U.S. strategic oil sale speeds fuel-price fix, but at what cost?

    The Biden administration is selling a record amount of emergency oil from national reserves to tame soaring U.S. fuel prices as quickly as possible, but the plan could backfire down the road if the stockpile is not replenished quickly. President Joe Biden on March 31 announced the United States would sell 180 million barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at a rate of 1 million barrels per day starting in May, the biggest release from the stockpile since it was created in the 1970s.

  • Tesla, NIO hit by COVID restrictions in China

    The COVID-19 shutdowns across China are hitting electric-vehicle makers like Tesla and NIO where it hurts - on the factory floor, and potentially the bottom line.

  • Boards should stop hiring people who already have huge commitments

    Elon Musk’s decision not to join the board of Twitter is a good one. In fact, his potential board appointment highlights a longstanding problem with company leadership: Firms should stop picking from a tiny pool of people who already have massive work commitments, and instead choose members with the time and energy to help steer their businesses thoughtfully. Doing so would also help combat a second, intransigent problem: Most people on boards are still white men.

  • Cisco tops Fortune's best places to work. Salesforce, Nvidia in top 10

    The magazine praised Cisco's commitment to its employees as they return to work. The company topped last year's list, too.