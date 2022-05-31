U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions market is to Reach USD 3440.1 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.2%| Valuates Reports

·7 min read

BANGALORE, India, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions market is segmented by Type (EHR Interoperability, Health Information Exchange, Enterprise) and Application (Hospitals, Medical Centers, Free-standing Reference Laboratories, Home health Agencies) : : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Health Category.

Valuates_Reports_Logo
Valuates_Reports_Logo

The Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions market size is projected to reach USD 3440.1 million by 2028, from US$ 1925.7 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the Healthcare Interoperability Solutions market

The healthcare interoperability solutions market is predicted to develop due to the rising demand for patient-centered, value-driven care that improves health outcomes while lowering costs. Healthcare interoperability also smoothens communication between different entities.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-2M6336/Global_Healthcare_Interoperability_Solutions

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE HEALTHCARE INTEROPERABILITY SOLUTION MARKET

By sharing crucial health data among hospitals, payers, labs, vendors, and public health registries, healthcare interoperability can boost productivity while lowering costs and errors. This not only improves the lives of medical professionals and staff in the healthcare system but also improves the patient experience. Interoperability in healthcare is critical for smooth communication between clinicians, patients, and their families. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Healthcare Interoperability Solutions market.

When interoperability solutions are scaled across a health system, patient outcomes are positively impacted, care delivery is streamlined and financial performance is amplified. This factor is expected to further drive the growth of the interoperability solutions market.

Interoperability in healthcare reduces paperwork for employees and eliminates the need for human data entry. By facilitating seamless health data exchange, interoperability solutions are seamlessly taking over labor-intensive tasks backlogged in EHR inboxes, reducing the number of tasks that require manual touches, reducing redundant testing, and eliminating the burden placed on physicians by providers and payers. Additionally, doctors using real-time patient data have a more holistic perspective of patients, may minimize medical errors, participate in, and conduct seamless care partnerships, and more. In essence, healthcare interoperability allows health institutions to build the technology infrastructure needed to maximize the value of their EHR data and provide more comprehensive care.

Compliance is an important driving factor for healthcare interoperability market growth. Hospitals are balancing the need for patient health data to be available with the requirement to protect patient privacy as the number of cybersecurity assaults on healthcare institutions rises.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-2M6336/global-healthcare-interoperability-solutions

HEALTHCARE INTEROPERABILITY SOLUTION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, the Hospital segment is expected to be the most lucrative. This can be attributed to supportive government policies.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to increase at a faster rate. Major reasons driving growth in this region include expanding medical tourism, rising demand for better healthcare, and rising government expenditure on healthcare facilities. Furthermore, in densely populated nations like India and China, a huge patient pool creates a large volume of patient data each year, necessitating effective data sharing between pharmacies and hospitals.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-2M6336/Global_Healthcare_Interoperability_Solutions

Key Players

  • Cerner

  • Infor

  • Allscripts Healthcare

  • Koninklijke Philips

  • InterSystems

  • Orion Health Group

  • Interfaceware

  • Quality Systems

  • OSP

Inquire for Chaptercost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-2M6336/Global_Healthcare_Interoperability_Solutions

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-2M6336&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

-  The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Healthcare Market was valued at USD 4,836.87 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 99,491.58 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 42.8% from 2020 to 2027.

-  The Global Healthcare Gamification market size is projected to reach USD 6094 Million by 2027, from USD 892.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 31.0% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

-  The Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market size is projected to reach USD 4367 million by 2027, from USD 962.6 million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.6% during 2021-2027.

-  The Global Digital Healthcare market size is projected to reach USD 95430 Million by 2026, from USD 77240 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 22.4% during 2021-2026.

-  The Global Digital Therapeutics Market size was valued at USD 2.88 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13.80 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

-  The Global Healthcare Analytics market size was valued at USD 23.51 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD96.90 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.

-  The Global Connected Healthcare market size is projected to reach USD 182300 million by 2027, from USD 58330 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.2% during 2021-2027.

-  The Global healthcare information technology (IT) market size was valued at USD 250,577.15 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 880,688.75 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030.

-  The Global Digital Pathology market size is projected to reach USD 1742.7 million by 2028, from USD 729 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2022-2028.

-  The Global Healthcare Reimbursement market size is projected to reach USD 8736100 million by 2028, from USD 4139480 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2022-2028.

-  The Global Healthcare Business intelligence market size is projected to reach USD 8379.9 million by 2027 from USD 4205.7 million in 2020 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

-  The Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market size is projected to reach US$ 4225.6 million by 2027, from US$ 2267.5 million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

-  The Global Medical Tubing market size is estimated to be worth USD 8136.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 13570 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.9% during the review period.

-  The Global Electronic Health Records market  size is projected to reach USD 47.25 Billion by 2027, from USD 29.16 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.14% during 2021-2027.

-  The Global Hospital Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Systems market size is projected to reach US$ 23650 million by 2027, from US$ 18880 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2027.

-  The Global Compounding Pharmacies market size is projected to reach US$ 13500 million by 2027, from US$ 11180 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027.

Click here to see related reports on Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports 
sales@valuates.com 
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp: +91-9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com  
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports  
LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-interoperability-solutions-market-is-to-reach-usd-3440-1-million-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-8-2-valuates-reports-301557979.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

