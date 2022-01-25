U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,344.79
    -65.34 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,074.15
    -290.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,575.31
    -279.82 (-2.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,989.48
    -44.03 (-2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.29
    +0.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.30
    +4.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.79
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1278
    -0.0052 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7530
    +0.0180 (+1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3483
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9700
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,635.30
    +2,396.14 (+7.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    832.87
    +12.28 (+1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,365.43
    +68.28 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market worth $5.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market by Type (EHR Interoperability, Health Information Exchange, Enterprise), Interoperability Levels (Foundational, Structural, Semantic), End User (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Clinics, Payers) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market"
151 – Tables
41 – Figures
234 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=17705847

The Growth in this market is driven by the growing need to curtail healthcare costs, government initiatives to enhance patient care & safety, government funding for healthcare interoperability, and the rapid adoption of EHR & other healthcare IT solutions. However, the lack of true interoperability solutions, lack of standards, and the use of outdated legacy systems are some factors restraining the growth of the healthcare interoperability solution market to a certain extent during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2020, while, the forecast period is 2021 to 2026.

By type, the services segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare interoperability solutions market in 2020.

On the basis of type, the services segment accounted for the largest share. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the recurring cost of services such as software upgrades/updates and maintenance.

The healthcare providers segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the healthcare interoperability solutions market, by end user, during the forecast period

Based on end user, the healthcare providers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors responsible for the growth of this segment are increasing patient volume, the need to curtail the rising healthcare costs, and government mandates.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=17705847

North America dominated the healthcare interoperability solutions market in 2020

North America accounted for the largest share of the healthcare interoperability solution market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The rising demand for quality healthcare delivery, the need to curb the increasing healthcare expenditure, and the implementation of favorable initiatives & regulations to improve the overall efficiency of healthcare organizations in the region are the key factors responsible for the large share of North America in the market.

Some of the prominent players in this healthcare interoperability solutions market are Cerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Infor, Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands), InterSystems Corporation (US) are the major players in this market. These companies are majorly focusing on the strategies such as agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and service launches in order to remain competitive and further increase their share in the market. Some of the prominent players in the market namely, Orion Health Group Limited (New Zealand), IBM Watson Health (US), Lyniate (US), Change Healthcare (US), NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (US), and Medical Information Technology, Inc. (US), iNTERFACEWARE (Canada), OSP Labs (US), ViSolve, Inc. (US), Jitterbit (US), Virtusa Corp. (US), and Summit Healthcare Services, Inc. (US).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=17705847

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Medical Device Connectivity Market by Product & Services (Integration Solutions, Telemetry, Connectivity Hubs), Technology (Wired, Hybrid), Application (Vital signs Monitors, Ventilators), End User (Hospitals), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2026
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-device-connectivity-market-83792455.html

Healthcare IT Integration Market by Product (Interface Engine, Medical Device Integration, Media Integration), Service (Integration, Maintenance, Training, Consulting), End User (Hospital, Laboratories, Home Healthcare, Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2026
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/healthcare-it-integration-market-228536178.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/healthcare-interoperability-solution-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/healthcare-interoperability-solution.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-interoperability-solutions-market-worth-5-7-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301467242.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    E-commerce giant Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has been a market darling, appreciating more than 3,000% since going public in 2015. Why is Shopify's stock price falling? There are a few potential things to point to in Shopify's case.

  • These five signals will tell you when the Wall Street correction is over, says veteran strategist

    Barry Bannister and the team at Stifel say investors should be wary of any late-day rallies from a stock market that has miles to go before its correction phase is over.

  • Beware: This SPAC Bubble Stock Could Burst in 2022

    Former President Donald Trump is starting a social media network and streaming service called Truth Social and TMTG+, respectively, taking the companies public under Trump Media & Technology Group in a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC). Trump's headbutting with large media companies has been well-publicized, including his banishment from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook (owned by Meta Platforms).

  • Why Sierra Oncology Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) jumped by as much as 90% in premarket trading Tuesday. Investors are piling into this small-cap biotech stock today in response to overwhelmingly positive late-stage trial results for the blood cancer drug candidate momelotinib. Specifically, Sierra announced ahead of the opening bell Tuesday morning that momelotinib met all of its primary and secondary endpoints in a phase 3 trial as a treatment for myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic and anemic and were previously treated with an approved JAK inhibitor.

  • GE's shares fall as supply-chain woes hit Q4 revenue

    The Boston-based industrial conglomerate said it was facing supply-chain issues across all of its businesses, but the problem remained most acute at its healthcare unit. They are also fueling inflationary pressure, adversely impacting its onshore wind business due to the rising cost of transportation and commodities like steel. In response, Chief Executive Larry Culp told investors that the company was raising prices and trying to keep a lid on costs.

  • Is Upstart Still a Buy After Dropping 40% to Start 2022?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a wild ride since it went public in December 2020 at $20 per share. Upstart is a fintech that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Upstart's platform uses AI to run through thousands of data points to assess credit risk and make instantaneous decisions about loans.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • IBM stock rises after topping Q4 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.

  • 5 Reasons to Sell Plug Power Stock in 2022

    Despite nearly a decade of development, the fuel cell maker's future remains uncertain and unprofitable.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in January (and Beyond)

    Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year. The first top stock that could make you richer in January and well beyond is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • These 4 Dow Stocks Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    The 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average is home to these four exceptional growth and value stocks.

  • Stock Split Watch: Is Walt Disney Next?

    Stock splits don't change anything fundamental, but Disney still might have a logical reason to enact one.

  • Forget Interest Rates: I'm Still Buying These 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Over the past several months, rising interest rates have caused many investors to reduce their exposure to higher-growth tech stocks. At the beginning of the year, I also sold a few of my weaker growth stocks -- including Snap, Pinterest, Palantir, and Bumble -- to raise more cash. Here are two high-growth stocks I still increased my exposure to, even as rising interest rates created a hostile market for the entire cohort.

  • Inflation at 7%: 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics' recently published consumer price index (CPI) report showed that inflation rose 7% from 2020, its highest jump since 1982. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that can help you thrive through inflation. Read on to see why they think Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are top buys right now.

  • Why Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Is Heating Up Today

    Based on its latest clinical trial data, this small-cap biotech could have a best-in-class treatment for advanced skin cancer on the way.

  • Three Market Gurus Tell You Exactly When Stocks Will Stop Falling

    Watching trillions of dollars evaporate gets the imagination reeling. Already three strategists try to find when the S&P 500 might bottom.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    When a recession hits, the stocks that investors pick up need great long-term potential, as well as a recession-proof business model. Two tech companies I'd buy during a recession are CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK). Both provide vital software, something that cannot be cut regardless of how bad business gets.

  • Verizon beats earnings expectations, gives upbeat outlook

    Verizon Communications Inc. exceeded earnings estimates for the most recent quarter while giving an upbeat earnings outlook for the full year ahead.

  • Peloton has one massive challenge other than a new activist investor: analyst

    Peloton has a host of troubles, warns Needham analyst Bernie McTernan.