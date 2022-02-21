U.S. markets closed

Healthcare IoT Security Market size worth $ 5.09 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 21.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The rise in incidents of ransomware attacks on healthcare IoT devices, increasing concerns about the security of critical infrastructure in the healthcare sector are major driver of revenue growth in the Healthcare Internet of Things Security Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Healthcare IoT Security Market" By Component (Solutions and Services), By Security Type (Application Security, Network Security, End Point Security, and Cloud Security), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Surgical Centers), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Healthcare IoT Security Market size was valued at USD 1.09 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.09 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=217726

Browse in-depth TOC on "Healthcare IoT Security Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Healthcare IoT Security Market Overview

Recent advancements in IoT technology have enabled medical devices to perform real-time analytics that was not possible for doctors a few years ago. The use of big data and cloud computing has also improved the reliability and ease of patient-doctor communication. IoT devices give patients more independence and, as a result, better compliance by making monitoring and therapy easier. These gadgets allow for the analysis and continuous monitoring of medical data that would not otherwise be possible. They also provide healthcare providers with immediate access to current information, allowing them to provide better care.

COVID-19's emergence has compelled healthcare staff to use connected devices to track and isolate a large number of COVID-19 patients. These gadgets allow remote services to be provided, easing the pressure on healthcare providers. Technological advancements have resulted in the introduction of new gadgets; however, IT managers are facing difficulty detecting all of them. Hospitals and healthcare facilities are increasing the adoption of telemedicine technology as the Covid19 pandemic continues to impact all industries around the world.

Technological advances have benefited the medical industry by streamlining workflows, improving communication between patients and doctors, and reducing patient influx into hospitals, but ransomware attacks and data breaches have increased. As patients and healthcare professionals adopt new technologies, cyberattacks in the healthcare industry are on the rise. In 2019, the average cost of an IoT-focused cyber-attack on a healthcare organization was USD 346,205. The use of IoT has enhanced health services and patient care, however, the rising prevalence of cyber threats has hampered the growth of the market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Intel, Cisco Systems, Deutsche Telekom AG, Agile Cyber Security, Checkpoint Software Technology, Fortinet Inc, Inside Secure SA, Eurotech, Kaspersky.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Healthcare IoT Security Market On the basis of Component, Security Type, End User, and Geography.

  • Healthcare IoT Security Market, By Component

  • Healthcare IoT Security Market, By Security Type

  • Healthcare IoT Security Market, By End User

  • Healthcare IoT Security Market By Geography

Browse Related Reports:

IoT In Manufacturing Market By Component (Solution, Platform), By Solution (Data Management, Network Management), By Software (Monitoring Software, Network Management), By Service (Professional Services, System Integration And Deployment Services), By Connectivity (Satellite Network, Cellular Network), By Application (Predictive Maintenance, Business Process Optimization), By End Use Vertical (Energy And Utilities, Automotive), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

5G IoT Market By Component (Hardware, Platform, Connectivity), By Network Type (5G Standalone (SA), 5G Non-standalone (NSA)), By End-User (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Agriculture), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Internet of Things (IoT) In Energy Market By Component (Solution, Platforms, Services), By Technology (Cellular Network, Satellite Network, Radio Network), By Applications (Oil and Gas, Coal Mining, Smart Grid), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

IoT In Education Market By Hardware (Interactive Whiteboards, Tablets and Mobile Devices), By Solution (Network Management, Device Management), By Service (Training and Consulting, Deployment and Integration), By Application (Learning Management System, Administration Management, Surveillance), By End-User Industry (Academic Institutions, Corporates), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Best 5 Iot Services helping in improvement of operational efficiency for businesses

Visualize Healthcare IoT Security Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-iot-security-market-size-worth--5-09-billion-globally-by-2028-at-21-3-cagr-verified-market-research-301486390.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

