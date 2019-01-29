Healthcare isn't sexy, but Apple's trying to demystify it with apps like Aetna's Attain

Twitter More

Regardless of whether iPhones sales are flat, much of the excitement and loyalty that's made Apple into a behemoth tech company comes directly from its products, so meticulously designed and engineered to be irresistibleApple is a devices company and its lifeblood (and stock) depends on new products to dazzle.

But Apple under CEO Tim Cook isn't the same company it was under Steve Jobs. Where Jobs was an expert showman, basking in the glory of his own "reality distortion field" and the purity Apple's products, Cook wields a more holistic approach when it comes to the company's hardware, software, and mission. Read more...

