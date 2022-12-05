U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

Healthcare logistics market to grow by 11.12% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing Global Pharmaceutical Sales will Drive Growth - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Logistics Market 2023-2027
Healthcare logistics market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, AGRO Merchants Group, Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., CEVA Logistics AG, Cold Chain Technologies, Continental Cargo OU, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Farmasoft, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, McKesson Corp., Oximio, DB Schenker, among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Product, Service, and Geography

To understand more about the healthcare logistics market, request a sample report

In 2017, the healthcare logistics market was valued at USD 72.48 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 24.74 billion. The healthcare logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 87.9 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 11.67% according to Technavio.

Healthcare logistics market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a report sample!

Healthcare logistics Market - Vendor Insights

To maintain their position in the market, vendors are focusing on strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions. Vendors are also investing in technologies such as telematics, GPS, and GIS integration in transporting cargo to provide customers with a safe and convenient pharmaceutical logistics service. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

  • AmerisourceBergen Corp. - The company offers healthcare logistics services that are designed to carry out pharmaceutical products at temperature control mode.

  • CEVA Logistics AG - The company offers healthcare logistics services that have controlled pharmacy warehousing to deliver medicines in hospitals.

  • Cold Chain Technologies - The company offers laboratory freezers that are designed to carry out temperature-sensitive medicines during logistics operations.

Healthcare logistics market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

  • Growing global pharmaceutical sales

  • Increasing government initiatives

  • Rising seaborne pharmaceutical transportation

Key Challenges:

  • Increased complexities due to time-bound deliveries and customization of the supply chain

  • Shortage of drivers resulting in higher lead time

  • Barriers in cold chain pharmaceutical logistics

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The healthcare logistics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the Key Data Covered in this Healthcare Logistics Market Report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the healthcare logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the industry across APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of market vendors.

Related Reports:

  • The pharmaceutical warehousing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 15,751.86 million. The rise in demand for outsourcing pharmaceutical warehousing services is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the lack of efficient logistics support in emerging economies may impede the market growth.

  • The chemical logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 53.66 billion. The growth of the chemical industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of operations and capital-intensive business may impede the market growth.

Healthcare Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

166

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.67%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD  87.9 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.12

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, AGRO Merchants Group, Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., CEVA Logistics AG, Cold Chain Technologies, Continental Cargo OU, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Farmasoft, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, McKesson Corp., Oximio, DB Schenker, SF Express Co. Ltd., Swisslog Holding AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and VersaCold Logistics Services

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global Healthcare Logistics Market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Pharmaceutical products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Service

  • 7.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Service

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

  • 12.4 AGRO Merchants Group

  • 12.5 Air Canada

  • 12.6 AmerisourceBergen Corp.

  • 12.7 CEVA Logistics AG

  • 12.8 Cold Chain Technologies

  • 12.9 Continental Cargo OU

  • 12.10 DB Schenker

  • 12.11 Deutsche Post AG

  • 12.12 DSV AS

  • 12.13 Farmasoft

  • 12.14 FedEx Corp.

  • 12.15 Kuehne Nagel Management AG

  • 12.16 McKesson Corp.

  • 12.17 SF Express Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Healthcare Logistics Market 2023-2027
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-logistics-market-to-grow-by-11-12-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-growing-global-pharmaceutical-sales-will-drive-growth---technavio-301692554.html

SOURCE Technavio

