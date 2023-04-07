Healthcare IT Market Is Expected to Reach USD 609.1 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 17.9% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America is one of the largest markets for healthcare IT solutions, driven by high adoption rates of EHRs, telemedicine, and healthcare analytics solutions.

Farmington, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Healthcare IT Market Was Valued At US$ 142.7 Billion In 2022 And Is Projected To Reach US$ 609.1 Billion By 2030, Growing at a CAGR Of 17.9% From 2023-2030. The market for software, hardware, and services that make use of information technology within the healthcare business is referred to as the worldwide healthcare IT market. In hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and other types of healthcare institutions, information technology solutions for healthcare can be implemented.

Segmentation Overview:

Application Insights:

EHRs are one of the most widely used IT solutions in healthcare. They are used to store, manage, and share information about patients in a safe way. It is expected that the EHR segment will be one of the biggest parts of the healthcare IT market. Telemedicine is the use of technology to provide healthcare services like virtual consultations, remote monitoring, and online prescription services. The demand for remote health care services is expected to make the telemedicine market grow quickly. CDSSs are used to give clinicians clinical information, recommendations, and alerts that are specific to a patient in real time. The CDSS segment is expected to grow a lot because more and more people want personalized care and for patients to be safe.

CPOE systems let doctors and nurses order medicines, tests, and other treatments electronically. This lowers the chance of mistakes and makes patients safer. CDSS use information about patients and medical knowledge to give information and recommendations to help healthcare providers make clinical decisions.

Telemedicine is the use of telecommunications technology to provide health care services to people in remote or underserved areas, or to provide virtual consultations and follow-up care. Healthcare analytics uses data analysis and statistical tools to learn more about clinical and administrative processes and to improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare services.

These solutions are meant to get patients involved in their own health care and help them make decisions about their health that are in their best interests. This includes patient portals, mobile health apps, and other tools that give patients access to their own health information and let them talk to their healthcare providers. RCM systems are used to handle the billing, coding, and processing of payments for healthcare services.

Regional Outlook:

North America is one of the biggest markets for healthcare IT solutions. This is because EHRs, telemedicine, and healthcare analytics solutions are used by a lot of people there. The telemedicine, clinical decision support systems (CDSS), and healthcare analytics markets are expected to grow a lot.

The European healthcare IT market is also big. This is because governments and healthcare organizations are investing more and more in IT solutions for healthcare. The EHR, telemedicine, and healthcare analytics markets are all expected to grow by a lot.

The Asia-Pacific healthcare IT market is expected to grow quickly because there are more people who need healthcare IT solutions, there are a lot of patients, and the government is doing things to help. EHR, telemedicine, and medical imaging and diagnostic systems are all expected to grow by a lot in the market.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 17.9% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 609.1 Billion By Application Electronic Health Records, Computerized Provider Order Entry Systems, Electronic Prescribing Systems, PACS, Laboratory Information Systems, Clinical Information Systems, Tele-healthcare, Others Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

Increasing demand for better patient care: Healthcare IT solutions can help improve patient care by giving doctors and nurses access to accurate information about patients, making it easier for them to talk to each other, and letting them make personalized treatment plans.

Rising adoption of electronic health records (EHRs): EHRs are becoming more and more popular among healthcare providers because they give a full picture of a patient's health history and make it easy and safe to share information about a patient.

Restraining Factors:

High implementation costs: Healthcare IT solutions often require large investments up front in hardware, software, and training, which can be a big reason why many healthcare providers don't use them.

Concerns about data privacy and security: Concerns have been raised about the privacy and security of data because healthcare IT solutions store and send sensitive patient information. Providers of health care must make sure that their systems are safe and follow the rules.

Lack of interoperability: Healthcare IT solutions from different vendors may not be fully compatible with each other. This can make it hard for different providers and healthcare organizations to share patient information.

Opportunity Analysis:

Identify the Market: The first step of opportunity analysis is to figure out which market or industry you want to look at. This could mean doing market research to find out how big the market is, how much it could grow, and who the major players are.

Analyze the Competition: Once you've found the market, you need to look at the competition to find out who the big players are, what their strengths and weaknesses are, and how much of the market they have. This information can help you find ways to make your product or service stand out from those of your competitors.

Evaluate Customer Needs: To find opportunities, it's important to know the needs and preferences of your target customers. This can be done by doing customer surveys, focus groups, or other types of research to find out what customers need, what they like, and what bothers them.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Advanced Cell Technology Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc., CellGenix GmbH, PromoCell GmbH, Kite Pharma, Lonza, Cellartis AB, Angel Biotechnology, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, Osiris Therapeutics, Genea Biocells, Bioheart Inc., Waisman Biomanufacturing, Tigenix, Caladrius Biosciences, Gamida Cell, and others.

By Application

Electronic Health Records

Computerized Provider Order Entry Systems

Electronic Prescribing Systems

PACS

Laboratory Information Systems

Clinical Information Systems

Tele-healthcare

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

