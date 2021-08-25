U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

Healthcare IT Market worth $829.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Healthcare IT Market by Products & Services (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions, & HCIT Outsourcing Services), Components (Services, Software, Hardware), End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Healthcare IT Market is projected to reach USD 829.2 billion by 2026 from USD 319.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Healthcare IT Market"

450 – Tables
64 – Figures
480 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=252

The growth of Healthcare IT Market is majorly attributed to government mandates & support for healthcare IT solutions; rising use of big data in healthcare; high returns on investment associated with healthcare IT solutions; the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs; the growing demand for and use of HCIT solutions due to COVID-19; and the growing mHealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring markets. On the other hand, IT infrastructural constraints in developing countries, the high cost of deployment of HCIT solutions for small and medium-sized hospitals in emerging countries, and resistance from traditional healthcare providers.

By product and services type segment, the healthcare provider solutions segment accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on products and services, the healthcare IT market has been segmented into healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions and HCIT outsourcing services. The factors attributing to the large revenue of the healthcare provider solutions segment include the need to control the growing healthcare costs and improve the efficiency of healthcare services by reducing medical errors.

Clinical healthcare IT solutions accounted for the largest market share in the healthcare provider solutions segment during the forecast period.

In the healthcare provider solutions segment, clinical healthcare IT solutions accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for improved patient safety and patient care, stringent regulations, and the increasing need for integrated healthcare systems.

In the segment of the healthcare payer solutions, claims management solutions accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Under the segment of the healthcare payer solutions, claims management solutions held the largest share during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the frequent need for upgrades in software applications.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=252

North America dominates the Healthcare IT market during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Healthcare Information Technology Market in 2020. Stringent legislative and accreditation requirements regarding healthcare, the high adoption rate of HCIT technologies, regulatory requirements regarding patient safety, and the presence of a large number of IT companies in North America are the major factor contributing to this.

The major players in the global healthcare IT market include Optum (US), Cerner (US), Cognizant (US), Change Healthcare (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Epic Systems (US), Dell Technologies (US), Allscripts (US), GE Healthcare (US), IBM (US), athenahealth (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Conduent (US), Infor (US), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Wipro Limited (India), Conifer Health (US), Nuance (US), 3M (US), Inovalon (US), InterSystems (US), Carestream Health (US), Orion Health (US), Practice Fusion (US), and SAS Institute (US).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=252

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

IoT Medical Devices Market by Product (Blood Pressure Monitor, Glucometer, Cardiac Monitor, Pulse Oximeter, Infusion Pump), Type (Wearable, Implantable, Stationary), Connectivity Technology (Bluetooth, Wifi), End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/iot-medical-device-market-15629287.html

Medical Device Connectivity Market by Product & Services (Integration Solutions, Telemetry, Connectivity Hubs), Technology (Wired, Hybrid), Application (Vital signs Monitors, Ventilators), End User (Hospitals), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-device-connectivity-market-83792455.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/healthcare-it-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/healthcare-it-market.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-it-market-worth-829-2-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301362619.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

