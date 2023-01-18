Healthcare Middleware Market is Expected to Progress at a CAGR Of 11% to Reach USD 5.65 billion by the end of 2029, States Exactitude Consultancy

Healthcare Middleware Market growth driving by increasing use of smart devices, combined with the ease of access to big data applications and solutions in the healthcare and medical industries

The global healthcare middleware market is expected to grow at 11% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 5.65 billion by 2029 from USD 2.21 billion in 2021.

Middleware is computer software that links several tools, databases, and applications to make them manageable through a single software interface. It is frequently referred to as "software glue" since it is so important in tying together various software platforms and business processes. Middleware applications connect new and legacy systems at the same time. Therefore, you don't need to upgrade the complete software architecture when middleware solutions are at your disposal. It results in significant cost savings and keeps your systems current with cutting-edge technology.

In complicated environments like the healthcare industry, middleware software acts as an intermediary and is crucial for Enterprise Application Integration (EAI). EAI is essential for healthcare companies because it enables data sharing and communication amongst programs with various purposes. In the healthcare sector, middleware has mostly been utilized to enhance clinical workflows and Electronic Health Record (EHR) interoperability. To better integrate EHRs with other health IT systems and get a better picture of patient health, middleware is needed. For enterprises to respond to and comply with new technologies that will unavoidably be introduced in the health IT infrastructure, healthcare middleware is essential for combining data into a single database and creating an interface for various EHRs.

For enterprises to respond to and comply with new technologies that will surely be introduced in the health IT infrastructure, healthcare middleware is essential for gathering data into a single database and creating an interface for a variety of EHRs. Physicians can receive notifications by using middleware systems to convey patient information to smartphones and other mobile devices. By removing processes where doctors must find a terminal, log in, and evaluate patient data before making a decision, middleware that enables mobile access can increase hospital productivity.

Recent Development:

In March 2022, COPE Health Solutions and its Analytics for Risk Contracting (ARC) subsidiary partnered with CareJourney to provide one of the first health analytics platforms and solutions that integrate a healthcare organization's claims, electronic health records, lab, social determinants, and other data with Care Journey's suite of cost and utilization benchmarks derived on Medicare and Medicaid datasets.

In March 2022, Microsoft launched Azure Health Data Services. It is a platform-as-a-Service that allows organizations to upload, store, manage and analyze healthcare data in the open standards Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)and Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM)

In March 2022, Snowflake launched the Healthcare and Life Sciences Data Cloud. It will enable healthcare companies to have a single, integrated, and cross-cloud data platform that eliminates technical and institutional data silos.

In January 2022, IBM and Francisco Partners, a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses, announced that the companies have signed a definitive agreement under which Francisco Partners will acquire healthcare data and analytics assets from IBM that are currently part of the Watson Health business.

Healthcare Middleware Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 2.21 billion in 2021 Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 5.65 billion by 2029 Growth rate CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 - 2020 Forecast period 2023 - 2029 Quantitative units Volume in kilo tons, revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2023 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, application, region Regional scope North America; Europe; China; Asia; Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; U.K.; France; Italy; Poland; Spain; India; Japan; Thailand; Malaysia; Indonesia; Vietnam; Singapore; Philippines; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Oman Key companies profiled Corepoint Health (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Fujitsu (Japan), IBM Corporation (US), InterSystems Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Orion Health (New Zealand), Red Hat (US), Software AG (Germany), TIBCO Software (US), Ascom (Switzerland), Informatica (US), and Zoeticx, Inc. (US) Key Market Opportunities Healthcare middleware market include rising need for data interoperability across various platforms used in smart healthcare as well as increasing amount of investments aimed at overcoming data interoperability issues in the healthcare industry Key Market Drivers Rising usage of smart device along with easy availability of big data applications and solutions in the healthcare and medical industries is driving the growth in the global healthcare middleware market Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope. Pricing and purchase options The entire organization can use the report. It can be printed and shared. Delivery in PDF and Excel.

Key Competitors:

Some of the major players in this industry have taken a leadership position while trying to establish their market through innovative marketing strategies. These leading firms focus on expanding by developing new products or partnering with other companies for strategic initiatives that will help them conquer markets they occupied previously and make gains where it matters most- at home (geographic). There are a lot of local players in each of the regions who are trying to penetrate the market which again can be disruptive in low-income economies.

Corepoint Health (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Fujitsu (Japan), IBM Corporation (US), InterSystems Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Orion Health (New Zealand), Red Hat (US), Software AG (Germany), TIBCO Software (US), Ascom (Switzerland), Informatica (US), and Zoeticx, Inc. (US).

Segmentation:

Based on type, the global healthcare middleware market is divided into communication middleware, platform middleware, integration middleware

Communications middleware permits information flow between two previously independent software processes, programs, or components, either within a single device or between several devices. IPC, or "Inter-Process Communications," is a common name for this.

Platform middleware facilitates the creation and distribution of software by offering a runtime hosting environment for application program logic, such as a container. In-memory and enterprise application servers, as well as web servers and content management, are its main components.

Integration middleware is a software system that provides runtime services for communications, execution of integration applications, monitoring, and operations.

Based on the deployment model, the global healthcare middleware market is classified as on-premise, cloud-based, and hybrid. The on-premise segment dominates the market. This is primarily because on-premise models are more customizable than the other two deployment models.

The majority of firms that adopt cloud-based solutions do so because they lack the internal infrastructure to support them. They are relatively recent techniques. Compared to on-premise solutions, this software's installation costs are lower.

Based on application, the global healthcare middleware market is divided into clinical, financial, and operational administrative segments. The clinical segment commands a sizable market share. Middleware solutions aid in the automatic verification of clinical data and the reanalysis of data for accurate results. Furthermore, these tools can track laboratory performance metrics. These advantages are driving the uptake of middleware solutions in clinical laboratories.

Covid-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for and adoption rate of healthcare software solutions and tools used by healthcare providers and other users to standardize processes, allocate resources and obtain the most impactful results from the data available for the development of COVID-19 diagnostic tests, therapies, and vaccines. The significance of data analysis has grown significantly over time, and the pandemic has had a big impact on the market's expansion.

Regional Analysis:

North American region dominated the market with around 40% of the market share. This region was dominated by the US market. There is an abundance of patient data available in the US. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses have been compiling years' worth of research and development data into medical databases to conveniently examine this data, and payers and providers have been digitizing their patient information for the past ten years.

The worldwide healthcare middleware market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the Asia Pacific region over the next few years. The increasing use and integration of big data and big data analytics in the Asia Pacific global healthcare middleware market, as well as the growing focus on developing countries in the region by regional companies, are all contributing factors to this trend.

Drivers:

Healthcare middleware software eliminates the need for internal maintenance, which is perhaps the main reason for their rising demand. Due to its scalability and cloud-based distribution architecture, the software is incredibly versatile. To cut expenses and improve efficiency, it streamlines and consolidates storage resources by removing departmental silos of clinical data. The segment is growing as hospitals and other healthcare facilities increasingly use these platforms. The advantages of cloud-based systems include remote access to data, real-time data tracking, and a less complex physical ecology.

The increasing demand for data interoperability across the many platforms used in smart healthcare, as well as an increase in investments aimed at resolving data interoperability challenges in the healthcare industry, are additional key factors for the global healthcare middleware market.

Restraints:

A large number of hospitals, labs, and clinical facilities that make up the healthcare industry form a vast network of sophisticated technologies and medical equipment. These machines and gadgets produce vast volumes of data every day. It includes a wide range of information, including doctor's prescriptions, test results, research findings, and personal medical information. The majority of this data, however, is disorganized and disjointed, and it varies widely between companies. Even within the same organization, there may be substantial differences in data processing and administration.

Key Questions answered:

The research report has been written keeping in mind the following stakeholders: the current companies in the market, the new startups, the local players, Healthcare companies, Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance companies, Government organizations, Investment, and research personnel.

The key questions answered in the report are:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Healthcare Middleware? What is the impact of COVID-19 shaping the Healthcare Middleware? Who are the key competitors/Players in this market? What are the key segments of the Healthcare Middleware? Which segment dominates the market? What factors are driving the global market? Which is the dominating region in this market? What are the major applications for Healthcare Middleware?

