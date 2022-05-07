U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,022.83
    +136.71 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Size to Surpass US$ 1195.17 BN by 2030

·6 min read
According to Precedence Research, the global healthcare mobility solutions market size is projected to surpass around US$ 195.14 billion by 2030 and growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Ottawa, May 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare mobility solutions market was estimated at US$ 42.75 billion in 2021. The healthcare mobility solutions are gaining traction during the forecast period. The products and services provided by healthcare mobility solutions include mobile devices, enterprise mobility platforms, and mobile applications. The healthcare mobility solutions are applicable for mHealth and enterprise solutions. The payers, providers, and patients use healthcare mobility solutions on large scale. One of the primary drivers driving the growth of the global healthcare mobility solutions market is the rising need for high quality of care in the healthcare facilities. In addition, the healthcare mobility solutions market is gaining popularity due to rising usage of smartphones and laptops. Thus, the technological advancements are boosting the growth of the global healthcare mobility solutions market over the projected period.

Furthermore, the healthcare mobility solutions are gaining momentum due to growing geriatric population globally. The old people have started using healthcare mobility solutions or applications at a rapid pace, which is propelling the growth of the global healthcare mobility solutions market.

Report Highlights

  • Based on the product and services, the mobile devices segment dominated the global healthcare mobility solutions market in 2020 with highest market share. This is attributed to the growing acceptance and adoption of mobiles, tablets, and computers on a large scale.

  • Based on the end use, the providers segment dominated the global healthcare mobility solutions market in 2020 with highest market share. The healthcare providers are being benefited with the use of healthcare mobility solutions. They can track and monitor patients’ health with more accuracy and precision with the help of healthcare mobility solutions.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 42.75 Billion

CAGR

18.4% from 2022 to 2030

Revenue Forecast by 2028

USD 138.8 Billion

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 to 2030

Companies Covered

McKesson Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Zebra Technologies, Cisco Systems, Omron Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, AT&T Inc., SAP SE and Airstrip Technologies

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for healthcare mobility solutions market in terms of region. This is due to the greater use of smartphones and related sophisticated connectivity and network as well as the rising number of chronic conditions.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the healthcare mobility solutions market. This is due to the increasing number of healthcare systems, growing awareness of the benefits of mobility solutions in healthcare sector, and the rising prevalence of chronic disorders.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surge in the adoption of electronic health records

The rising government attempts to encourage the adoption of electronic health records among healthcare institutions are projected to fuel the market for healthcare mobility solutions. The electronic health records are utilized in healthcare organizations to increase documentation accuracy and implement preventative measures. Governments in a number of developing countries are implementing electronic health records for healthcare organizations in order to improve the quality of patient treatment, which is offering attractive prospects for the healthcare mobility solutions market to flourish.

Restraints

Lack of data privacy and limited data integration

The healthcare mobility solutions market expansion is projected to be hampered by security and privacy concerns. One of the biggest issues that healthcare mobility solutions market players confront is ensuring data privacy and security. The identity theft, patient data modification, unauthorized data, and data hacking have all become major security and privacy concerns in recent years. Furthermore, the healthcare mobility solutions market expansion is projected to be constrained by a lack of data integration. Although clinical professionals and consumers throughout the world prefer mobile devices and healthcare applications to manage and track healthcare outcomes, mHealth applications’ restricted capacity to exchange and access information is creating impediment to the healthcare mobility solutions market’s rapid expansion.

Opportunities

Growing geriatric population

As per the estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO), the geriatric population is expected to rise 1.5 billion by 2050 globally. The figure is rising at a rapid pace and is expected to grow in near future. The reason being the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, infectious diseases, and targeted disorders. The old age people are more vulnerable to such diseases and needs health checkups on regular basis. Therefore, developing regions are implementing healthcare mobility solutions for daily checkups. As a result, the growing geriatric population is providing growth prospects for the expansion of the global healthcare mobility solutions market during the forecast period.

Challenges

Data breaching

The market for healthcare mobility solutions is undergoing significant changes. The healthcare industry's current difficulty is organizing and interpreting data from a number of sources in real time. In the healthcare industry, data breaches are growing more frequently, and they pose a risk because they occur without prompting any security warnings. As a result, the data breaching is a major challenge for the growth of the global healthcare mobility solutions market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Product & Services

  • Mobile Devices

    • Mobile Computers

    • RFID Scanners

    • Barcode Scanners

    • Others

  • Mobile Applications

  • Enterprise Mobility Platforms

By Application

  • Enterprise Solutions

    • Patient Care Management

      • Patient Monitoring

      • Case Management

      • Medication Administration

      • Patient Id (PPID)/Patient Tracking

      • Specimen Collection and Tracking

      • Dietary and Nutrition

      • Infectious Disease Monitoring/Field Data Collection

      • Other Patient Care Management Solutions

    • Operations Management

      • Patient Admissions/Discharge

      • Revenue Management/Billing

      • Claims Processing

      • Asset and Facilities Management

      • Materials Management

      • Others

    • Workforce Management

      • Scheduling

      • Time and Attendance Management

      • Other Operations Management Solutions

  • mHealth Applications

    • Chronic Care Management

    • Exercise

    • Weight Loss

    • Women’s Health

    • Sleep Monitoring

    • Medication Management

    • Other mHealth Applications

By End Use

  • Payers

  • Providers

    • Hospitals

    • Laboratories

    • Others

  • Patients

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

