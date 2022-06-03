U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

Healthcare Nanotechnology Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the healthcare nanotechnology market are , Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Celgene Corporation, Merck & Company Inc. , UCB (Union Chimique Belge) S. A, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

New York, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Nanotechnology Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282665/?utm_source=GNW
, Sanofi SA, Taiwan Liposome Companyltd, GE Healthcare, Mallinckrodt plc, and Leadiant Biosciences.

The global healthcare nanotechnology market is expected to grow from $242.49 billion in 2021 to $276.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.99%. The market is expected to grow to $478.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.73%.

The healthcare nanotechnology market consists of sales of healthcare nanotechnology solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which refers to the area of science that combines nanotechnology with drugs or diagnostic molecules to improve the performance of specific cells or tissues. These materials are produced on a nanoscale level and are safe to inject into the body.

The main types of healthcare nanotechnology include organic, inorganic and carbon based.Healthcare nanotechnology is used for various diseases such as cardiovascular, oncological, neurological, orthopedic, and infectious diseases.

The main applications of healthcare nanotechnology include drug delivery, biomaterials, active implants, and tissue regeneration.

North America was the largest region in the healthcare nanotechnology market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Increasing cancer disease cases are expected to propel the growth of the healthcare nanotechnology market.Nanotechnology is a promising mode of cancer treatment.

This improving field of medical research can be used to discover better-personalized treatments for many diseases, including cancer.Globally, the prevalence of cancer is increasing.

For instance, according to Globocan, in 2020, the global cancer cases increased to 19.3 million cases and 10 million cancer deaths. Therefore, the increasing cancer disease cases are driving the growth of the healthcare nanotechnology market.

Strategic collaboration between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare nanotechnology market.Companies involved in healthcare nanotechnologies are undergoing partnerships and collaboration to develop new technologies and products.

For instance, in July 2020, Nanowear, a US-based developer of a nanosensor technology for medical conditions and chronic disease, announced a partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health Systems.Their aim is to monitor confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients with Nanowear’s cloth-based nanosensors which can find physiological and biomarker changes.

Hackensack Meridian Health Systems is a US-based health care chain specializing in academic centers, acute care facilities, and research hospitals.

In October 2020 Johnson and Johnson a US-based healthcare company that develops and manufactures various pharma products, announced the acquisition of Momenta Pharmaceuticals for $6.5 billion. With this acquisition Johnson and Johnson aims to further advance patient care in autoantibody-driven diseases. Momenta Pharmaceuticals is a UK-based company involved in biotechnology with an innovative scientific platform focused on discovering and developing novel biologic therapeutics.

The countries covered in the Healthcare Nanotechnology market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282665/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


