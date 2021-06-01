Healthcare PPE Market to Reach USD 27,264.4 Million by 2028; Rising COVID-19 Cases Worldwide to Augment Growth, States Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in Healthcare PPE Market are Honeywell International Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.), 3M (Minnesota, U.S.), ANSELL LTD. (Richmond, Australia), Alpha ProTech (Richmond, Australia), Superior Gloves (Ontario, Canada), Medline Industries, Inc. (Illinois, U.S.), Cardinal Health (Ohio, U.S.), DuPont (Delaware, U.S.), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Texas, U.S.), Sterimed Group (New Delhi, India), Medisca Inc (Montreal, Canada), Moldex-Metric (California, U.S.), MHCare Medical, , and more players profiled

Pune, India, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare PPE market size is expected to experience significant growth by reaching USD 27,264.4 million by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% between 2020 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled “Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 11,608.0 million in 2020. Factors such as the rising cases of COVID-19 worldwide and the pivotal role of medical artificial intelligence will favor the demand for the product during the forecast period.

The drastic effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies facing unprecedented loss. The lockdown imposed by the government agencies has led to several industries facing halted industrial operations. However, a collective effort from the government and the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in the resumption of industrial activities. The pandemic has certainly surged the demand for advanced PPE kits across the globe while putting tremendous pressure on the healthcare settings to contain its spread.





Top 10 Companies Operating in the Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market are as follow;

Honeywell International Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

3M (Minnesota, U.S.)

ANSELL LTD. (Richmond, Australia)

Alpha ProTech (Richmond, Australia)

Superior Gloves (Ontario, Canada)

Medline Industries, Inc. (Illinois, U.S.)

Cardinal Health (Ohio, U.S.)

DuPont (Delaware, U.S.)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Texas, U.S.)

Sterimed Group (New Delhi, India)

Medisca Inc (Montreal, Canada)

Moldex-Metric (California, U.S.)

MHCare Medical

Other Key Players





Story continues

Get Sample PDF Brochure (With Impact of COVID-19 Analysis):

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/healthcare-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-103309





Market Segmentation:

Based on product, the market is segmented into eye & face protection, protective clothing, hand protection, and respiratory protection. On the basis of application, the market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and others.

Based on application, the hospitals segment is anticipated to hold the largest global Healthcare PPE Market share in the forthcoming years. This is owing to the increasing adoption of PPE kits by healthcare professionals to prevent the spread of infectious diseases across hospitals worldwide.

Lastly, based on region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.





What does the Report Include?

The global market report for healthcare PPE includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate to further contribute to the growth of the market between 2021 and 2028.

Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/healthcare-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-103309





DRIVING FACTORS

Rising COVID-19 Cases Worldwide to Promote Growth

According to the data by BBC, over 131 million OCVID-19 cases have been reported as of April 2021 globally. The rising cases of the pandemic have put enormous stress on healthcare institutions. Medical professionals are working towards containing the spread of the disease. This is expected to surge the demand for advanced PPE kits to reduce the spread of the virus while handling patients.

Moreover, the growing adoption of AI tools in the healthcare sector to reduce the downtime of diagnosis and provide faster medical response is anticipated to contribute to the global healthcare personal protective equipment (PPE) market growth in the forthcoming years.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America – The region stood at USD 3,305.5 million in 2020 and is anticipated to hold the highest position in the market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the rising COVID-19 cases in countries such as the U.S. that is propelling the demand for advanced healthcare PPE in the region.

Asia-Pacific – The region is expected to showcase considerable growth backed by the exponential demand for PPE kits across countries such as China and India. Moreover, the rapid-paced improvement in the hygiene and safety standards across several healthcare settings will boost the product’s demand in the region between 2021 and 2028.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Collaboration between Key Players to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The market is experiencing healthy competition amongst the key players positioned in it. These companies are focusing on collaborating with other companies to develop advanced healthcare personal protective equipment to cater to the growing demand from medical professionals and other medical institutions globally. Moreover, the adoption of organic and inorganic growth strategies by the major companies will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/healthcare-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-103309





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Healthcare PPE Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Healthcare PPE Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product (Value) Protective Clothing Coveralls Isolation Gowns Others Eye & Face Protection Face Mask Safety Goggles Safety Spectacles Face Shield Hand Protection Respiratory Protection Others By Application (Value) Hospitals Clinics Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/healthcare-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-103309





Industry Development:

April 2020 - Cadillac Products Packaging Company announced its collaboration with Cadillac Products Automotive Company. The companies will combine their factories, workforces, and production capabilities to manufacture effective medical PPE for frontline doctors and nurses operating across the healthcare settings in Michigan.





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Protective Clothing Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Disposable and Durable), By Application (Flame Retardant Apparel, Chemical Defending Garment {Radiation Protection, Particulate Matter, and Others}, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protective Clothing, and Others), By End-Use (Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Firefighters, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Personal Protective Equipment Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Hand Protection, Eye & Face Protection {Safety Spectacles, Safety Goggles}, Hearing Protection {Ear Plugs, Cap Mounted Earmuffs}, Protective Clothing {Chemical Defending Garment}, Respiratory Protection {(APR), and Supplied Air Respirators}, Protective Footwear, Fall Protection, Head Protection), By End-use Industry, and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Europe Protective Face Mask Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Medical Face Mask {Surgical & Procedure, N-95 Respirators, and Others}, Respirator, and Others), By Usage (Disposable, and Reusable), By Application (Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, Manufacturing, and Others) and Country Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd



