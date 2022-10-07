U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,638.31
    -106.21 (-2.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,286.54
    -640.40 (-2.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,651.56
    -421.75 (-3.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,697.53
    -54.98 (-3.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.50
    +4.05 (+4.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,702.30
    -18.50 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.05
    -0.61 (-2.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9739
    -0.0056 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    +0.0570 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1067
    -0.0102 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3940
    +0.3260 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,445.37
    -600.15 (-2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.68
    -11.35 (-2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the healthcare predictive analytics market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cotiviti, Inc. , Oracle Corporation, Health Catalyst, Inovalon, Inc.

New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Predictive Analytics Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325404/?utm_source=GNW
, Optum, Inc., Citiustech, McKesson Corporation, Medeanalytics, Information Builders Inc., IQVIA, Truven Health Analytics, Inc., and Health Fidelity, Inc.

The global healthcare predictive analytics market is expected to grow from $10.69 billion in 2021 to $13.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.9%. The healthcare predictive analytics market is expected to reach $33.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.8%.

The healthcare predictive analytics market consists of sales of healthcare predictive analytics solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that refer to software solutions used for analysing and processing patient data to deliver data-based high-quality care, precise diagnoses, and individualized treatments, by healthcare organisations, hospitals, and doctors.Predictive analytics in healthcare is an advanced method for improving patient outcomes.

By examining data and results from previous patients, machine learning algorithms can be programmed to provide insights into the best treatment for current patients.

The main components of healthcare predictive analytics include services, software, and hardware.The services offered through healthcare predictive analytics solutions include detecting the early signs of the patients’ condition deterioration, risk scoring for chronic illnesses, preventing patient suicide and self-harm, reducing hospital readmissions rates and other services.

The delivery models of healthcare predictive analytics include stand-alone and integrated, and they are used for operations management, financial, population health management, and clinical. The end-users of predictive analytics services include healthcare payers and healthcare providers.

Noth America was the largest region in the healthcare predictive analytics market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the healthcare predictive analytics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The healthcare predictive analytics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides Healthcare predictive analytics market statistics, including healthcare predictive analytics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a healthcare predictive analytics market share, detailed healthcare predictive analytics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the healthcare predictive analytics industry. This healthcare predictive analytics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The increasing adoption of electronic health records over manual records is driving the growth of the healthcare predictive analytics market.An EHR is a digital representation of a patient’s medical history that the physician keeps track of throughout time.

It may include all critical administrative and clinical data relevant to that person’s care under a specific provider, such as demographics, progress notes, problems, medications, vital signs, past medical history, immunizations, laboratory data, and radiology reports.Electronic health records are increasingly used because it is a digital version of manual records and is not vulnerable to wear and tear or don’t get destroyed easily.

For instance, in 2022, according to HealthIT.gov’s report on ’Adoption of Electronic Health Records by Hospital Service Type 2019-2021’, between 2019 and 2021, 86% of general acute care hospitals, 40% of rehabilitation hospitals, and 23% of specialty hospitals used a 2015 Edition certified electronic health record (EHR). Thus, the increasing adoption of electronic health records will propel the healthcare predictive analytics market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare predictive analytics market.The companies operating in the healthcare predictive analytics are focusing on incorporating innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence to improve productivity, lowers costs, and improves patient care and health outcomes.

In September 2020, EVERSANA, a US-based life sciences commercial services company, launched ACTICS.ACTICS is the technology-enabled approach that helps life science enterprises maximize their commercial success.

ACTICS offers the cloud-based solution that pharmaceutical innovators require, to improve actions in the product and patient journeys by combining the power of AI-driven predictive analytics with ready-to-deploy real-time commercial services.

In January 2022, Huron, a Chicago-based consulting firm offering services to the healthcare, life sciences, commercial, and higher education industries, acquired Perception Health Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, clients will receive data insights from Huron and Perception Health across the care continuum to better detect and manage risks for patients and communities. Huron’s healthcare predictive analytics and data capabilities are strengthened by the acquisition, enabling Huron to assist clients in finding patterns and insights that will improve patient care and help them make better data-driven decisions. Perception Health Inc. is a US-based disease prediction platform with precise data sets that give healthcare professionals access to a previously unavailable and actionable predictive dimension.

The countries covered in the healthcare predictive analytics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325404/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Take Opportunities on Days Like Today’: Mary Callahan Erdoes Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Invest. Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    Investors are facing a storm of headwinds right now – a genuine bear market, stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates, and increased fears of a recession in the near-term. However, Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan's Asset & Wealth Management division, advises investors to stay invested. "It's actually the easiest time in the world to find alpha — there is alpha everywhere... It's everywhere, because we are in such a state of change... While all the world is focused on all the black

  • Biden says he'll release 10 million more barrels from the dwindling 'oil piggy bank' after OPEC's production cuts — but this is the big risk with more withdrawals

    The U.S. emergency oil reserves haven’t been this low in four decades.

  • DraftKings stock jumps on potential deal with ESPN

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for DraftKings after reports surface that the sports betting company is working towards closing a deal with ESPN.

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • Large number of U.S. COVID deaths could be prevented if patients would take Pfizer’s Paxlovid, White House coordinator warns

    A large number of U.S. COVID deaths could be prevented if patients would take Paxlovid, the antiviral developed by Pfizer that helps reduce the risk of hospitalization and death, according to White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha.

  • Cannabis Stocks Surge, Reverse On Biden Marijuana Possession Pardons

    Cannabis stocks dropped Friday after President Joe Biden on Thursday announced pardons for thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. The president called on governors to take similar action for state offenses. Biden also said his administration will review whether cannabis should remain in its current federal category along with heroin and LSD — a move widely...

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Biggest Winners From Micron's $100 Billion Investment In New York

    The chip industry is in the early stages of a cyclical downturn right now, and Micron itself announced a big hit to its revenue and profits is upcoming. New York state, where Micron plans on spending up to $100 billion over the next two decades on a new megafab. It's huge news for Micron, New York, and the whole semiconductor industry, which is still grappling with fallout from the pandemic and a shaky supply chain that is highly reliant on overseas fabs.

  • OPEC Just Put a New Floor on Oil Prices. Politics Could Break It.

    One reason that OPEC seems comfortable cutting production to push prices higher is that the cartel is less concerned with losing market share than it was in the past.

  • Cancer-Detecting Blood Tests Behind Illumina’s $7.1 Billion Antitrust Battle Gain Ground

    Tests from Grail and others aim to help clinicians diagnose more cancers earlier, though data are limited.

  • Why U.S. gasoline prices are rising again, and where they could go

    Gas prices are rising again, and this might be just the beginning.

  • CVS Is in Exclusive Talks to Buy Cano Health

    (Bloomberg) -- CVS Health Corp. is in exclusive talks to buy Cano Health Inc., the health-care provider backed by billionaire Barry Sternlicht, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Biden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Succumb to Fed-Hike Fears After Solid Jobs: Markets WrapMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over De

  • Acadia (ACAD) Rises More Than 14% in 3 Months: Here's Why

    Acadia's (ACAD) Nuplazid, approved for treating hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis, is driving revenues. Other candidates are also making good progress.

  • 3 Stocks Savvy Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist

    While the SPDR S&P Healthcare ETF is down 10% year to date, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has plummeted 29%. Investors should always keep the long-term potential of businesses in mind when investing in the stock market. Sunosi, purchased from Jazz Pharmaceuticals in May, has been Axsome's blockbuster drug.

  • How Much Will Home Heating Oil Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?

    On Oct. 5, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its oil-producing allies that comprise OPEC+ announced they would be cutting oil production by two million barrels a day...

  • OPEC’s oil cuts force the US to reconsider its foreign policy

    OPEC+ announced it’ll slash output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on Wednesday (Oct. 5), the biggest cut since the pandemic started in 2020. The White House’s reaction was swift, calling the decision “shortsighted” and accusing the oil cartel of “aligning with Russia.”

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • Crispin Odey Scored a Whopping 193% Return This Year; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Hedge Fund Tycoon Likes

    Most people might not want to glance too often at their stock portfolio in 2022, but not everyone has had a rough year. Making good use of the UK market unrest, Crispin Odey's hedge fund has had a great one. In fact, with returns of a hefty 193% year-to-date, it has been a record year for the fund. How did the hedge fund tycoon do it? To a large extent, by going short against UK bonds and the British pound, a wise moving considering the pound plummeted even further in September after new Prime M

  • Biden Tightens China Chip Rules on Chaotic Day for Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration announced new restrictions on China’s access to US semiconductor technology, escalating tensions between the two countries and adding fresh complications to an industry reeling from a slump in demand. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Biden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Succumb to Fed-Hike Fears After Solid Jobs: Ma

  • Lilly's (LLY) Diabetes Drug Gets FDA Fast Track Tag for Obesity

    Eli Lilly (LLY) receives a fast-track designation from the FDA for tirzepatide to treat obesity in adult patients. The company will begin rolling NDA submission later this year.