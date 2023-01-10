U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,898.69
    +6.60 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,570.21
    +52.56 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,667.25
    +31.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.45
    +5.54 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.61
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.70
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0737
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    +0.0940 (+2.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1500
    +0.2840 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,326.22
    +29.05 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.37
    +2.29 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.50
    -25.44 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

Healthcare private equity market shows resilience with second strongest year on record, despite economic and geopolitical disruptions--preview of Bain & Company analysis

·5 min read

Preview of Bain & Company's 12th annual Global Healthcare Private Equity and M&A Report reflects the continued resilience of the healthcare PE industry, with the second biggest year on record for dealmaking, only eclipsed by 2021's all-time high

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a tail of two halves, a near-record-setting pace of healthcare private equity dealmaking, in terms of both deal volume and value, continued last year on the heels of all-time highs registered in 2021, a preview of Bain & Company's 12th annual Global Healthcare Private Equity and M&A Report reveals today.

(PRNewsfoto/Bain &amp; Company)
(PRNewsfoto/Bain & Company)

The Bain & Company analysis highlights the resilience of the healthcare PE (HCPE) sector with strong deal flow persisting in 2022 and dealmaking set to register its second-biggest year on record. This comes even in the face of turbulence from geopolitical uncertainty and disruption from spiking global inflation and rising interest rates, leading to tighter credit and financing conditions and a resulting weakening of overall private equity markets from the third quarter.

Despite the more difficult conditions for deals flowing from these global conditions, HCPE remained on course for its second strongest year on record in disclosed deal value and deal count, the study reports. The overall number of HCPE deals in 2022 is expected to have fallen in final tallies by about 20% to 30% – from 2021's all-time high of 515 deals to around 400 deals, leaving the 2022 total still in line with 2020's levels.

The HCPE market saw multiple factors contribute to the second half of 2022's fall-off in deal totals from the record level recorded for 2021. A crucial factor came from tighter monetary policy in North America and Europe as the major central banks sought to curb rising inflation, triggering a tightening in credit markets and limiting the availability of large-check financing while raising finance costs.

Geopolitical uncertainties, fueled by the war in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, in tandem with the global inflationary pressures, changed the trajectory for the year with global HCPE deal volume falling from Q3. Nevertheless, investors have remained willing to lean into these tougher conditions given that strong HCPE assets have ended 2022 with a continued track record of positive deal exits.

"Despite numerous factors we saw a clear continuation of 2021's pace this year and 2022 will still be the second-biggest year on record for HCPE," said Kara Murphy, co-lead of Healthcare Private Equity at Bain & Company. "HCPE has proven resilient in prior downturns and remains an attractive investment area. No two cycles are the same, however building on what we've seen as resilient sectors and growing regions will help mitigate the new challenges investors will face."

HCPE activity by funds became more selective from Q2, with a shifting focus to seeking areas of opportunity in certain sub-sectors and geographies.

Reflecting the growing maturity of the market, Asia-Pacific saw a strong interest in large deals, with three deals valued at over $1 billion. Interest in healthcare information technology (HCIT) and life sciences also increased in 2022. Significant investor attraction to long-term HCIT opportunities was apparent during 2022, with interest in buyouts for businesses optimizing their operations in the light of escalating recession risks in key economies. Life sciences also continued to be attractive to investors with six of the top 10 deals in biopharma, life science tools, and related services.

Into 2023, Bain & Company's analysis expects that HCPE investors will confront continuing higher interest rates in major economies as central banks continue to combat inflationary pressures, rising labor costs, and a further tightening of credit conditions.

However, Bain's study also concludes that more positive trends from 2022 set to continue into the new year are ample 'dry powder' for investment and the strong track record of returns that ensured a strong year for HCPE investing in the previous year and which continues to attract healthcare-specific funds.

At the same time, with lower profitability and lower deal multiples having pushed public equity markets down globally in 2022, if this trend continues in 2023, the report envisages that this could lead to longer hold times for HCPE investment that will potentially limit deal activity. Going into 2023, the more difficult economic environment may also create opportunities for public-to-private deals, carve-outs, and opportunistic investments, Bain's analysis finds.

"As in all cycles, circumstances can quickly change in 2023 or 2024, and activity could rebound quickly," said Nirad Jain, co-lead of Healthcare Private Equity at Bain & Company. "Investors will be working hard to have their proactive strategies ready and connect with management teams so that they are in a position to act with speed and confidence."

Media contacts 
For any questions or to arrange an interview, please contact: 
Dan Pinkney (Boston) — Email: dan.pinkney@bain.com

About Bain & Company 

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 64 cities in 39 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-private-equity-market-shows-resilience-with-second-strongest-year-on-record-despite-economic-and-geopolitical-disruptionspreview-of-bain--company-analysis-301718031.html

SOURCE Bain & Company

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) went public at $34 a share in June 2019. The cloud-based cybersecurity company's stock started trading at $63.50, and it eventually soared to an all-time high of $293.18 in November 2021. The bears believe CrowdStrike is due for a breather following years of breakneck growth.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond posts weak holiday quarter earnings as bankruptcy looms

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Bed Bath & Beyond following third-quarter earnings.

  • ‘Our kids say our small house is embarrassing’: My husband and I earn $160K, have $1 million in retirement savings, cook at home and drive an old Honda. Are we missing out?

    ‘Should we be redecorating, going to Cancun and Disney World and getting takeout every night instead?’

  • How to Earn Passive Income in 2023: Buy These Top Dividend Stocks Now

    Whether you're well on your way to achieving that goal or just getting started, there are smart actions you can take to begin making more passive income today. Dividend-paying companies can help you earn money from the stock market in the form of regular, and often sizable, cash payouts. All of them can help you earn passive income in 2023 and beyond.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Returns At UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Appear To Be Weighed Down

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will...

  • 7 Warren Buffett Stocks I Bought for My Own Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has one of the most closely followed stock portfolios in the world. The conglomerate owns about four dozen stocks, with a combined market value of more than $325 billion, and many of the positions were chosen by legendary investor Warren Buffett himself. Here's what they are, and why they're my favorite "Buffett stocks" for the long term.

  • Is Plug Power (PLUG) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Bloom Energy Isn't Generating Much Momentum

    The shares of the producer of fuel cell systems for on-site power generation could go higher but the technical evidence isn't convincing at this stage.

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) are sinking today, down by 15.4% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. The decline came after the company announced its preliminary full-year and fourth-quarter 2022 net revenue numbers.

  • Could Palantir Become the Next Salesforce?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) both own cloud-based platforms that gather and analyze large amounts of data to help their clients make smarter decisions. Analysts expect Salesforce to generate $31 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2023 year (which ends this month), or more than 16 times the $1.9 billion in revenue Palantir was expected to generate in 2022. Let's review Palantir's approach to data mining, how much larger it could grow, and if it could evolve into a blue-chip cloud giant like Salesforce in the future.

  • Down 62% in This Bear Market, Can Carnival Stock Recover in 2023?

    According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock has fallen by 62% since the S&P 500 peaked on Jan. 3, 2022. Could the cruise line operator's shares make a comeback in 2023? All cruises were put on hold in the early stages of the pandemic, and while those ships have now resumed sailing, operators including Carnival, the world's biggest cruise line operator, have struggled to recover from their extended pause.

  • Why Riot Platforms Is Absolutely Skyrocketing Today

    As of 2:45 p.m. ET, RIOT stock has rocketed 15.4%, among the leaders in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has continued to move higher, appreciating 2.3% over the past 24 hours. For Bitcoin miners such as Riot, this is a key fundamental metric, which is typically the directional driver for price movements on a given day.

  • Tesla stock 'is now officially oversold,' Fundstrat market technician says

    At least that's the message from Tesla's stock chart.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.

  • Transocean Ltd.'s (NYSE:RIG) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 45% Above Its Share Price

    How far off is Transocean Ltd. ( NYSE:RIG ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take...

  • Campbell Soup and Eli Lilly have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

    Campbell Soup and Eli Lilly have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to produce a big inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same in 2023

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming

    Investors focused on dividend stocks soon learn that this axiom provides fair warning: Sometimes dividend yields are too good to be true. Income investors scouring the equity markets these days looking for yield would do well to do a reality check and better determine if some of the great dividends popping up are actually sustainable. It is critical to keep this in mind when thinking about dividend stocks.