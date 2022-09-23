Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in the US to Record a CAGR of 7.75%, improvement in Healthcare Administrative Processes to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in the US by Service (Back-end services, Middle services, and Front-end services) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the healthcare RCM outsourcing market size in the US between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.67 billion. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

The back-end services segment will be the largest contributor to the market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes post-intervention activities with patients. The growth of this segment is attributed to mission-critical processes such as accounts receivable, billing, and compliance requirement services. The most wanted services in this segment include denials management and account receivable management. Compliance requirement is important owing to the dynamic rate of healthcare industry transformation. Thus, the increasing demand for back-end services will drive the healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) outsourcing market growth in the US during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The improvement in healthcare administrative processes is driving the growth of the market. The increasing costs and administrative expenses in the evolving regulatory environment have fueled the use of RCM outsourced services. RCM solutions provide operational and cost reduction advantages. They contribute to compliance, revenue growth, and overall improvement in organizational transparency. Thus, all these factors help in expanding the end-user base and will drive the consumption of the US healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) outsourcing market, which will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: Offshore outsourcing intensifying competition is challenging the growth of the market. Emerging countries such as India and China have a large IT services sector and low labor costs. Globalization has led to an increase in acceptance and proliferation of offshore outsourcing elements across various sectors in the US. Hence, offshore outsourced RCM vendors offer cost-efficiency in emerging economies. This can lead to industry-wide price wars. These factors may challenge the healthcare revenue cycle management outsourcing market growth in the US during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

3M Corp.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

CareCloud Inc.

Change Healthcare Inc.

Clearlake Capital Group L.P.

Conifer Health Solutions LLC

DrChrono Inc.

EdgeMED Healthcare LLC

Epic Systems Corp.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd.

Greenway Health LLC

MedData Inc.

NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Optum360 Inc.

Parallon Business Solutions

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

R1 RCM Inc.

The SSI Group LLC

Vee Technologies

Vizient Inc.

Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market in the US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.67 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Corp., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., CareCloud Inc., Change Healthcare Inc., Clearlake Capital Group L.P., Conifer Health Solutions LLC, DrChrono Inc., EdgeMED Healthcare LLC, Epic Systems Corp., Firstsource Solutions Ltd., Greenway Health LLC, MedData Inc., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Optum360 Inc., Parallon Business Solutions, Quest Diagnostics Inc., R1 RCM Inc., The SSI Group LLC, Vee Technologies, and Vizient Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Service

5.3 Back-end services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Middle services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Front-end services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

7.1 Market drivers

7.2 Market challenges

7.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

7.4 Market trends

8 Vendor Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Vendor landscape

8.3 Landscape disruption

8.4 Industry risks

9 Vendor Analysis

9.1 Vendors covered

9.2 Market positioning of vendors

9.3 3M Corp.

9.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

9.5 Change Healthcare Inc.

9.6 Clearlake Capital Group L.P.

9.7 Conifer Health Solutions LLC

9.8 Firstsource Solutions Ltd.

9.9 MedData Inc.

9.10 Optum360 Inc.

9.11 Parallon Business Solutions

9.12 The SSI Group LLC

10 Appendix

10.1 Scope of the report

10.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

10.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

10.4 Research methodology

10.5 List of abbreviations

