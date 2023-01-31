Healthcare Realty Announces January Asset Sales to Complete Funding of Merger-Related Special Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced the completion of $112.5 million of asset sales in January for net proceeds of $102.8 million after accounting for HR’s joint venture interest. Since July 2022, the company has generated net proceeds of $1.13 billion from asset sales and joint venture transactions. These proceeds fully complete the funding of the merger-related special dividend that was paid in July 2022.



Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2022, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter's operations, can be found at www.healthcarerealty.com.

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty Trust, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and as updated in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Ron Hubbard

Vice President, Investor Relations

P: 615.269.8290



