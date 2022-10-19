U.S. markets closed

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Hiring of Ron Hubbard as Vice President of Investor Relations

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated
·1 min read
Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated
Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty (NYSE:HR) today announced Ron M. Hubbard has been appointed as the Company’s Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Hubbard will be responsible for maintaining relationships with equity and debt investors and analysts to assist the investment community in understanding the Company’s strategy, business model and financial performance.

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Hubbard worked in investor relations for two publicly traded REITs. Most recently, he was Vice President of Investor Relations at Duke Realty. He also has experience as an investment officer and senior analyst at a private real estate asset management firm.

Ron Hubbard
Vice President, Investor Relations
P: 615.269.8290

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of the closing of the Healthcare Realty-Healthcare Trust of America merger on July 20, 2022, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling approximately 44 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to more than 30 million square feet nationwide.


