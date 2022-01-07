Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Service Type ; End User and Geography

The healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing market is projected to reach US$ 14,996. 35 million by 2028 from US$ 7,274. 73 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10. 9% from 2021 to 2028.

The market growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing regulatory pressure on healthcare companies and escalating demand for speedy approval of new products. However, dearth of skilled professionals is restraining the market growth.



Continuous upgrades and progress in traditional drug development approaches are creating significant challenges in the healthcare sector.There is tremendous pressure on the pharmaceutical companies and medical fraternity to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, while their operational costs are skyrocketing.



The complexity of regulatory requirements, declining revenues due to blockbuster drugs going off patent, and pressure from governments as well as health insurers for reduction in healthcare cost has presented additional challenges to healthcare industries.Given these difficulties, pharmaceutical companies have realized the need to leverage their resources along with the expertise provided by specialist external sources.



Many high-end regulatory consulting companies are offering their expertise across the complete product life cycle.The outsourcing of regulatory affairs may enable sponsors to gain experience, optimize cost, and enhance productivity.



Regulatory outsourcing companies are in better position to assess regulatory requirements, which allows them to select the best solutions. They are well versed with understanding associated with implementing, operating, and maintaining a regulatory publishing system. Most of the big pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies look out for consulting companies that can also offer supporting regulatory and pharmacovigilance services.

The increased complexity of regulatory filings underlines the demand for specialist CRO expertise.Having planned product-specific regulatory advice and strategies, along with healthcare regulatory compliance measures, in an early stages of product development is extremely important for the regulatory approval of the products.



Failure to address the compliance in the early stage of development often leads to delay in the approval process due to inappropriately filed documentations, manufacturing oversights, omitted regulatory studies, and other failures to meet the regulatory requirements.Healthcare companies are now focusing on their core competencies and outsourcing the noncore functions to improve productivity and operational efficiency.



They generally outsource regulatory functions to CROs operational in emerging markets, such as Asia Pacific and the MEA, which also allows them to reduce their operational costs and strengthen their focus on core functions such as R&D activities, and existing products’ sales and distribution.



COVID-19 has presented the most significant global health emergency till date.However, COVID-19 has placed many regulatory and outsourcing teams under pressure but, it also has had a positive impact on the bio/pharmaceutical outsourcing industry, wherein the demand for R&D activity is increasing leading to a rise in regulatory affairs assistance.



This rising demand has caused various CROs to focus on their outsourcing and other operations.



Based on service type, the healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing market is segmented into Regulatory & Scientific Strategy Development, Medical & Scientific Writing, eCTD & e-Submissions, Data Management Services, Life Cycle Management Services, Pharmacovigilance, Chemistry Manufacturing & Controls (CMC) Services, Regulatory Labelling, Regulatory Artwork Services. The Medical & Scientific Writing segment is expected to hold a larger market share in 2021, and Pharmacovigilance segment is further anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, medical devices companies. The pharmaceutical companies segment would account for a larger market share in 2021, and same segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



The Adverse Drug Reactions Committee, India Brand Equity Foundation, International Council for Harmonisation, National Medical Product Administration, Food and Drug Administration, WHO, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing this report on the Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing market.

