Healthcare Services Global Market Report 2023

Major companies in the market include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Kaiser Permanente, HCA Healthcare, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Tenet Healthcare, Mayo Clinic, Community Health Systems, Laboratory Corporation of America, Cleveland Clinic and Davita Inc.

The global healthcare services market grew from $7,499.75 billion in 2022 to $7,975.87 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare services market is expected to grow to $9,816.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%.



The healthcare services market includes revenues earned by entities by providing human healthcare services such as medical and diagnostic laboratory services, dental services, nursing care, residential substance abuse and mental health facilities and other healthcare services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Healthcare services are the medical services provided to the people who are in need by healthcare professionals, organizations and healthcare workers. These services are provided to patients, families and communities.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare services market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the healthcare services market.



The regions covered in the healthcare services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of healthcare services are medical and diagnostic laboratory services, dental services, home health care and residential nursing care services, residential substance abuse and mental health facilities, hospitals and outpatient care centres, physicians and other health practitioners, all other ambulatory health care services, and ambulance services.The hospitals and outpatient care centres are engaged in providing diagnostic and medical treatment to patients with a wide range of medical conditions.



The different expenditure types include public and private which are used by male and female.



Survival rates and quality of life have improved tremendously over the past decade.Medical and technological advances have played an important role in their progress.



High technology diagnostics and therapeutic equipment integrating doctors’ practice patterns have improved healthcare services delivery.According to a report by TrendWatch, medical advances are responsible for a 70% improvement in survival rates for heart attack patients and a two-thirds reduction in mortality rates for those suffering from cancer.



These factors contribute to the potential growth of the market.



Many federal and state governments are either offering subsidized or free healthcare services to their citizens.Since most of the governments are offering quality healthcare services for free or subsidized rates, patients tend to opt for government healthcare services thereby, limiting the scope for private healthcare service providers.



For example, the NHS (National Health Service) of the UK offers free healthcare services to all legal residents and visitors. Going forward, federal and state provisions are expected to be a major restraint on the healthcare services market.



The shared medical appointments (SMA) model is being increasingly adopted globally to optimize resources and reduce costs.This is a model generally defined as multiple patients being seen as a group by a multi-disciplinary medical care team for follow-up or routine care.



It is being adopted by hospitals to create awareness and counsel individual patients dealing with similar medical conditions.The SMA supplements the traditional physician-patient appointment.



SMAs provide individual evaluation and disease management for each patient at the same time that they provide counseling to the patient within a group setting. SMAs are currently used to address diabetes, asthma, ulcerative colitis, MS, cancer, HIV, menopause, insomnia and stress.



The countries covered in the healthcare services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The healthcare services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides healthcare services market statistics, including healthcare services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a healthcare services market share, detailed healthcare services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the healthcare services industry. This healthcare services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

