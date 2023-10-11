Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) investors are sitting on a loss of 71% if they invested five years ago

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 75% in that time. Furthermore, it's down 29% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Looking back five years, both Healthcare Services Group's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 12% per year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 24% per year, over the period. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Healthcare Services Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Healthcare Services Group shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 71%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Healthcare Services Group had a tough year, with a total loss of 17%, against a market gain of about 22%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 11% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Healthcare Services Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

