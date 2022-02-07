U.S. markets open in 4 hours

Healthcare Software As A Service Market Size Worth $51.7 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare software as a service market size is expected to reach USD 51.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 19.5% from 2021 to 2028. The growing adoption of cloud computing in the healthcare industry is driving the growth. Software as a Service (SaaS) is the largest service segment in the cloud computing industry. Healthcare providers and payers are rapidly adopting SaaS in the EHR systems, clinical information systems, remote patient monitoring systems, storage, archiving, PACS, population health management, revenue cycle management, analytics, patient-facing web, supply chain management, disaster recovery, and precision medicine.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • Patient portal emerged as the leading application segment with a revenue share of over 17.0% in 2020

  • The hybrid deployment model segment held the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2020

  • The provider end-user segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020

  • North America accounted for the largest revenue share of over 47.0% in 2020

  • Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Read 150 page market research report, "Healthcare Software As A Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Patient Portal, Telemedicine, Mobile Communication), By Deployment Model, By End User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

Utilizing SaaS offers benefits, such as increased flexibility, improving return on investment, gaining a competitive edge, reducing the cost of software deployment, and driving innovation in healthcare. For instance, according to a survey published by GE Healthcare in 2019, 32% of the healthcare organizations adopted SaaS to modernize IT, 27% to gain flexibility, 26% to drive innovation and gain competitive advantage.

Surging spending on healthcare IT and increasing adoption of telemedicine, mobile health applications, EHR systems, and CRM/ERP systems are estimated to increase the adoption of SaaS. The adoption of telemedicine and other digital technologies gain rapid traction during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to the increasing burden on the healthcare workforce and shortage of healthcare resources. An increasing pressure to reduce healthcare costs and increase the quality of care is estimated to drive the market growth.

Technologies, such as vertical SaaS, micro-SaaS, and artificial intelligence integration, are rapidly gaining traction. Rapid technological advances and initiatives undertaken by key players are supporting the market growth. For instance, in November 2021, CloudHospital began its service to provide SaaS to clinics and hospitals to cater to the growing demand. The company plans to manage internet traffic, communication, presence, patient booking, and increase hospital visibility and accessibility to the patient population.

In August 2021, Contakt World Technologies Corp., a SaaS company involved in health equity and access, acquired Stratum, a cloud platform. The platform enables organizations to evaluate and track health and COVID-19 symptoms.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare software as a service market based on application, deployment model, end-user, and region:

  • Healthcare Software As A Service Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Healthcare Software As A Service Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Healthcare Software As A Service End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Healthcare Software As A Service Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

List of Key Players of the Healthcare Software As A Service Market

  • Microsoft

  • Salesforce

  • Adobe

  • SAP

  • Oracle

  • CISCO

  • Google

  • IBM

  • ServiceNow

  • Workday

Check out more studies related to healthcare software and analytics, published by Grand View Research:

  • Behavioral Health Care Software And Services Market – The global behavioral health care software and services market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2027. The adoption of management software by healthcare providers is likely to improve the treatment for mental health issues.

  • Healthcare Analytics Market – The global healthcare analytics market size was valued at USD 23.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8% from 2021 to 2028. The growing adoption rates of analytical solutions in the industry, building databases and historic trends using descriptive analysis estimating future market dynamics and outcomes using predictive and prescriptive analysis, are expected to boost growth.

  • Veterinary Software Market – The global veterinary software market size was valued at USD 494.0 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing demand for Practice Management Systems (PMS) from veterinary practitioners is a key contributor to the market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Healthcare IT Industry.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-software-as-a-service-market-size-worth-51-7-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301476289.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

