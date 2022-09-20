Healthcare Solutions Holdings Continues its Nationwide Expansion Plans with the Development of a 100,000 Square Foot Medical Campus in the Greater Houston, Texas Area

Healthcare Solutions Management Group Inc.

The Campus will be Comprised of an Ambulatory Surgery Center and Multiple Medical Facilities

GLEN COVE, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Solutions Holdings (OTCPK: HSMD), a vertically-integrated health care system, today announced $85,000,000 of committed capital for the development and construction of a new medical campus in Sealy, TX. The campus, when completed, will contain a multi-specialty Ambulatory Surgery Center, a medical office building, a second office building with clinical space and two Advance Care Medical complexes. This announcement is the culmination of a signed definitive agreement with Houston-based internal medicine specialist Dr. Kannappan Krishnaswamy, who has also joined the company as the Medical Director of the Houston, TX region.

HSMD’s management team is currently working to identify strategic locations within the Houston Metropolitan market to develop an additional 20 Advance Care Medical locations. The company aims to provide the public greater access to comprehensive, affordable, state-of-the-art healthcare within their local communities.

HSMD’s Ambulatory Surgery Center s (ASCs) will offer same-day surgical and outpatient care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures. The Advance Care Medical complexes (ACMs) will offer accessible primary and urgent care services, including in-house diagnostic imaging and a wide variety of lab testing. Construction of the ASC and initial ACMs are expected to take 9-18 months with a target date of mid-2024 to complete the full complex.

“HSMD is committed to investing in communities to fill the gap in affordable health care options,” stated Jonathan Loutzenhiser, Executive Director at HSMD. “We foresee the collaboration with Dr. Krishnaswamy as key to expanding HSMD medical facilities statewide and ensuring better health outcomes for more patients.”

Dr. Krishnaswamy has practiced medicine for 40 years. Over the past 25 years, his practice has treated more than 100,000 patients in Austin County and surrounding areas, committing themselves to those who are underserved. “Before hanging up my white coat, I want to make sure this is a well-served community with all the medical services people will need,” he affirms.

“Dr. K,” as he is affectionately known among his staff and patients, has long envisioned a health care solution for this community to address the lack of medical services that are often almost 20 miles away. “This is something I would not have been able to achieve without the support and clinical infrastructure provided by HSMD.”

About Healthcare Solutions Holdings

Healthcare Solutions Management Group Inc. (HSMD) is an integrated healthcare system operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc. HSMD’s overarching mission is to provide high-quality, equitable, and affordable healthcare to underserved communities across the United States through a highly trained physician-led medical staff, and three vertically integrated subsidiaries: Advance Care Medical Comprehensive/Urgent Care complexes, HSH Surgical Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and HSH Medical Services.

