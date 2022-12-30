U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

Healthcare Staffing Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Reach $46.56 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Staffing Market Research Report by Service Type, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Healthcare Staffing Market size was estimated at USD 30.50 billion in 2021, USD 32.68 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.30% to reach USD 46.56 billion by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Healthcare Staffing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Service Type, the market was studied across Allied Healthcare, Locum Tenens, Per diem Nurse, and Travel Nurse.

  • Based on End User, the market was studied across Clinics, Hospitals, and Nursing homes.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Healthcare Staffing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Significant Rise in the Geriatric Population

  • Increase in Number of Healthcare Units

Restraints

  • Dearth of Skilled Medical Professional

Opportunities

  • Rise in Pollution and Growing Budget in the Healthcare Industry

  • Innovation and Development of Healthcare It Industry in Emerging Nations

Challenges

  • Limited Facilities and Professional Commitment

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Healthcare Staffing Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Healthcare Staffing Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Healthcare Staffing Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Healthcare Staffing Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Healthcare Staffing Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Healthcare Staffing Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Healthcare Staffing Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. Healthcare Staffing Market, by Service Type

7. Healthcare Staffing Market, by End User

8. Americas Healthcare Staffing Market

9. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Staffing Market

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Healthcare Staffing Market

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Company Usability Profiles

13. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Accountable Healthcare Staffing, Inc.

  • AMN Healthcare

  • Aureus Medical Management Services, LLC

  • Aya Healthcare

  • CHG Management, Inc.

  • Cross Country Healthcare, Inc

  • Envision Healthcare Corporation

  • Favorite Healthcare Staffing Inc.

  • Healthcare Staffing Services

  • HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

  • InGenesis, Inc.

  • Jackson Healthcare, LLC

  • Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.

  • Medical Solutions, L.L.C.

  • Soliant Health

  • Supplemental Health Care

  • Syneos Health

  • TeamHealth

  • Trustaff

  • Vista Staffing Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/myds0y

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-staffing-global-market-report-2022-industry-to-reach-46-56-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-7-3-301711409.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

