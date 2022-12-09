U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

Healthcare Staffing Market Size is foreseen to Garner USD 57.2 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2%

Acumen Research and Consulting
·7 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Healthcare Staffing Market and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Healthcare Staffing Market Size accounted for USD 33.6 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 57.2 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Healthcare Staffing Market Overview

The healthcare staffing industry has been growing owing to the increasing requirement for healthcare jobs globally. A JOTLS survey in the United States revealed that almost 50% of healthcare jobs remain unfilled since 2014. For instance, out of 1,046,000 job vacancies in the healthcare sector only 519,000 people were hired for the jobs, whereas the remaining openings were vacant in 2016. There has been significant growth in the healthcare staffing industry due to the arrival of COVID-19. With the increasing number of patients worldwide (in millions per month), the demand for healthcare staff was at its peak. As a result, the market grew substantially during this period. For instance, a recent study by EHRN confirms the demand for hospital staff - particularly nurses increased by 50,000 or 245% from Sep 2020 to Dec 2020. Furthermore, this demand will continue during the forecasted years from 2022 to 2030.

Healthcare Staffing Market Statistics

  • Global healthcare staffing market revenue accounted USD 33.6 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030

  • According to a latest study, the current figure of general practitioners present in the US is 472,560, while UK and Germany counted 300,000 and 392,402 respectively

  • North America healthcare staffing market share will gather more than 56% in the coming years

  • In 2019, there were 938,966 active physicians with a U.S. Doctor of Medicine present in the U.S.

  • Among service type, travel nurse sub-segment collected US$ 13.4 billion in revenue in 2021

  • Robust spending in healthcare infrastructure is a key healthcare staffing market trend that fuels the industry growth

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1616

Healthcare Staffing Market Coverage:

Market

Healthcare Staffing Market

Healthcare Staffing Market Size 2021

USD 33.6 Billion

Healthcare Staffing Market Forecast 2030

USD 57.2 Billion

Healthcare Staffing Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

6.2%

 

Healthcare Staffing Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Healthcare Staffing Market Base Year

2021

 

Healthcare Staffing Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Service Type, And By Geography

Healthcare Staffing Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Almost Family, Adecco Group, AMN Healthcare, Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., Envision Healthcare Corporation, General Healthcare Resources, Inc., Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc., inVentiv Health, Local Staff, LLC., and TeamHealth.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Healthcare Staffing Market Dynamics

The growing elderly population coupled with the rising occurrences of chronic conditions is the leading aspect that drives the healthcare staffing market growth. The increasing trend of studying abroad is a key trend in the healthcare staffing industry that is fueling market demand. In addition to that, the growing number of healthcare facilities and the shortage of healthcare staff are also fueling the demand for healthcare staffing. However, less job security and the high salary of skilled healthcare providers could hamper the market from growing. Furthermore, a growing number of healthcare and nursing institutions and improved staffing processes in the industry will generate numerous growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/healthcare-staffing-market

Healthcare Staffing Market Segment

The global healthcare staffing market is categorized into service type, and geography.

  • Based on the service type, the market is bifurcated into allied healthcare, per diem nurse, locum tenens, and travel nurse

  • On the basis of region, the market is classified into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the MEA

Healthcare Staffing Market Share

According to the healthcare staffing industry analysis, the travel nurse segment grabbed the utmost shares in 2021 and is likely to do so from 2022 to 2030. The maximum share of the travel nurse in the healthcare staffing is credited to the cost-effectiveness, quick service, reduced strain on doctors and physicians, and nurse shortage. In addition to that, as per our healthcare staffing market forecast, the locum tenens sub-segment is anticipated to record the fastest growth rate from 2022 to 2030. The notable growth in the locum tenens is due to the flexible schedule, varied clinical experience, and shorter assignment period. They are also majorly required during the peak seasons or when the permanent physician is on leave or sabbatical. On the other hand, per diem nurses are going to gather a significant share as well as a stable growth in the coming years. Per Diem nurses are hired for brief assignments and paid on a daily basis through hospital staffing drive or specialized employment agencies. The reasonably high pay and flexible work schedules are the main factors influencing nurses' decision to work per diem.

Healthcare Staffing Market Regional Analysis

Regional analysis shows that North America accumulated more than 56% of the market in 2021 and is projected to continue doing so from 2022 to 2030. A number of factors are anticipated to be advantageous for the region's healthcare staffing market, including the region's sizable geriatric population, favorable governmental policies, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and accessibility of medical coverage. Due to a rise in the demand for contract workers in the region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the quickest growth CAGR throughout the projected timeframe from 2022 to 2030. The reality that contract employment does not come with the obligations associated with permanent employment may be a contributing factor in the increased demand.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1616

Healthcare Staffing Market Players

Some of the top healthcare staffing companies considered in the study include Almost Family, Envision Healthcare Corporation, AMN Healthcare, General Healthcare Resources, Inc., Adecco Group, Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc., Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., Local Staff, LLC., inVentiv Health, and TeamHealth.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Healthcare Staffing Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Healthcare Staffing Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Healthcare Staffing Market?

  • Which region held the largest share Healthcare Staffing Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers Healthcare Staffing Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Healthcare Staffing Market?

  • What will be the Healthcare Staffing Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Healthcare Sector Related:

The Global Medical Disposables Market accounted for USD 365 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,424 Billion by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Global Home Medical Equipment Market accounted for USD 33,254 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 55,912 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 6% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Global Connected Medical Devices Market accounted for USD 31.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 181.9 Billion by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


