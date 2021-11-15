U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,684.75
    +6.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,078.00
    +65.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,218.25
    +25.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,414.70
    +4.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.05
    -0.74 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.90
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1452
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.85
    -0.81 (-4.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3415
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8360
    -0.0140 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,989.24
    +1,724.80 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,627.91
    +11.69 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.64
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,776.80
    +166.83 (+0.56%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Healthcare startup Africa Health Holdings lands $18 million series A funding, to roll-out tech-enabled services

Annie Njanja
·3 min read

Africa Health Holdings, a healthcare startup running several hospitals, has secured $18 million in a Series A round, funds that will go towards building its “tech-forward healthcare system” across Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria.

The funding round, led by Asia Pacific Land/Natural World Limited, saw the participation of a number of investors including TRB Advisors, Breyer Capital, M3, Inc., Valiant Capital, Kepple Ventures and SUNU Capital.

Africa Health Holdings, based in West Africa, will use the new capital to expand its telemedicine service beyond Ghana, to countries like Nigeria and Kenya. This is in line with its plan to grow its portfolio beyond in-person visits and to allow electronic follow-ups through its mobile app, as more people across the continent get connected.

The startup’s MyCareMobile app is said to provide patients with access to a wide-range of services through teleconferencing including consultations with their doctors. This is in addition to providing access to test results, and 24-hour emergency response.

“Africa Health Holdings will expand by bringing its telemedicine technology to multiple countries. Currently, the telemedicine service is only in Ghana, but soon, it will be expanding to Kenya and Nigeria,” said firm’s chairman and CEO, Sangu Delle.

Delle is a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, and a Harvard and Oxford graduate. He is also the former CEO of Golden Palm Investments; an investment holding company with an interest in early-stage opportunities in Africa.

He founded Africa Health Holdings to “address Africa’s disproportionate share of the global disease burden.”

The TED fellow said increased demand in virtual consultations, which have grown owing to the Covid pandemic as people seek alternate ways of getting the attention of health professionals, has accelerated its plans to adopt telemedicine. Africa Health Holdings attends to about 200,000 patients annually, who use the telemedicine platform for referrals and treatment.

The firm now has an ambitious plan to grow its footprint within its current three markets and to explore opportunities within East, North and Southern Africa. This is in line with its plan to be the biggest healthcare provider in Africa.

“Always thinking about what is coming next and how to get quality healthcare to more people, Africa Health Holdings has begun investing in micro-tech-enabled clinics with virtual doctors' offices that are filled with diagnostic technologies, and nursing support, specifically for people from lower socioeconomic classes,” said Delle.

“Individuals are able to enter micro-tech-enabled clinics, meet with doctors virtually, consult with nurses, and receive treatment and/or referrals for additional care at a reduced cost,” he said.

Africa Health Holdings has three brands in three different countries; the Meridian Health Group in Kenya, Rabito Clinic in Ghana, and Nigeria’s Care Point Hospitals, all operating 40 facilities.

The Meridian Health Group owns 16 hospitals in Kenya including a drug and alcohol recovery center. Rabito Clinic Limited in Ghana, has 21 dermatology and general medicine facilities, while Care Point Hospitals Limited has two hospitals and a clinic in Nigeria. Africa Health Holdings also operates pharmacies and laboratories across the three countries.

Recommended Stories

  • German coronavirus infections hit new high, tighter measures planned

    The seven-day incidence rate - the number of people per 100,000 to be infected over the last week - rose to 303 from 289 the previous day, figures from the Robert Koch Institute showed on Monday. The three parties in talks to form a coalition plan to tighten proposed measures to tackle the spread of the new wave of infections, Greens co-leader Robert Habeck said before their plans go to parliament on Thursday. "We are expanding the toolbox compared to the proposals introduced in the first reading," Habeck told broadcaster ARD.

  • Son of former Libyan ruler Gaddafi runs for president

    The son of late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi made a rare appearance in public on Sunday to run for president.Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, appeared in an electoral commission video to sign documents at the election center in the southern town of Sebha.He is one of the most prominent - and controversial - figures expected to run for president in the vote next month.The vote was planned to help end years of chaos since a NATO-backed uprising destroyed the Gaddafi regime.Saif al-Islam has not barely been seen for a decade.The only public sight of him in Libya since he was captured during the fighting in 2011 was when he appeared via videolink before a Tripoli court that sentenced him to death for war crimes.Despite the ruling, he never left the mountainous Zintan region and his captors allowed him to walk free.The Gaddafi era is still remembered by many Libyans as one of harsh autocracy, although he has support in former Gaddafi strongholds, analysts say Saif al Islam may not prove to be a front runner.With less than six weeks to go - the rules in the election are still being contested, Gaddafi's formal registration may also cast new questions over the election.

  • 5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

    The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Houses of Worship The Supreme Court blocked state COVID-19 rest

  • Dr. Fauci Warns This is the Biggest Risk When Traveling Right Now

    People all across the U.S. decided not to travel to see loved ones for Thanksgiving and Christmas last year, while the coronavirus surged far and wide. But as we approach our second holiday season in the COVID pandemic, things are a lot different. Millions of people are now vaccinated, making the idea of traveling and gathering with others a much safer proposition this year than it was in 2020. And several health officials have agreed, including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) D

  • The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

    Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.Keep reading to learn what medical and public health researchers in Boston say may be t

  • If You Can't Do This One Thing, You're 5 Times More Likely to Get Dementia

    Fifty million people are currently living with dementia worldwide, and that number is expected to triple by 2050. This drastic rise in the prevalence of the disease has been called a "global emergency," ushering in new research on how we might mitigate dementia risk when possible.It's also prompting experts to spread the word on risk factors that may up your chances of a diagnosis. In fact, researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine say there's one little-known risk factor linked with a five-fold i

  • Philips shares tumble as FDA raises concern about silicone foam

    Koninklijke Philips was on track for its worst single session in 19 years, falling 9.6%, after the Food and Drug Administration's inspection of a U.S. facility, following a recall of breathing assistance machines. The FDA said it obtained information during an inspection about the silicone-based foam used in a similar device marketed outside the U.S.,

  • German state health ministers call to extend state of emergency as COVID cases soar

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Three German state health ministers urged parties negotiating to form a new government to prolong states' power to implement stricter pandemic measures such as lockdowns or school closures as the country's seven-day COVID incidence rate hit record highs. The number of people per 100,000 infected last week rose to 277.4, data from the Robert Koch Institute showed on Saturday, and has risen to over 500 in some regions of the country. The head of Germany's largest doctors association Marburger Bund told German media group Funke Mediengruppe that overburdened intensive care units may need to move patients between regions to find beds in coming weeks.

  • The #1 Cause of Shingles, According to Science

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of every three Americans will develop shingles at some point in their lifetime. While the majority of people are well aware that the disease manifests itself as a blistering rash, there are many things you might not know about shingles, including why it occurs, who is most at risk and what its number one cause is. Read on to learn everything you need to know about shingles. Read on until the end so you can protect yourself—and

  • What Taking a Multivitamin Every Day Does To Your Body

    You may take a multivitamin every day but do you know what taking a multivitamin every day does to your body? "One third of adults and half of the population aging more than 55 years report taking at least one supplement per day," according to a study published in the Advanced Pharmaceutical Bulletin. Find out more about what taking multivitamin every day could do to your body before you continue with your supplement regimen. As always, consult with your doctor about multivitamins, supplements,

  • Fitness Instructors And Workout Coaches Are Sharing Things Most People Don't Realize About The Industry, And Some Are Really Dark

    "We put on a smile and preach. But in reality? It’s a super toxic environment."View Entire Post ›

  • COVID-19 is Arizona's leading cause of death as cases rise, Arizona Public Health Association says

    COVID-19 is Arizona's leading cause of death as cases rise, Arizona Public Health Association says. The organization's director says this "dubious distinction" comes down to a few reasons.

  • The #1 Cause of Visceral Fat, According to Science

    Belly fat. Few words inspire more fear in the hearts of health-minded people. And for good reason. Visceral fat—the technical term for belly fat—is more than just a pooch that develops around your waistline in response to too much beer and simple carbs. It can actually be quite dangerous. Read on to find out more about those health risks, the primary cause of visceral fat, and what you can do to prevent it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Ha

  • Is Now the Right Time to Buy Compass Pathways?

    Positive clinical trial results for psilocybin as a depression treatment didn't have the effect on the stock price that shareholders wanted.

  • Supplements That Can Prevent Aging, Say Experts

    While there's no such thing as the fountain of youth to help turn back time, there are things we can do to help stop the signs of aging. How we take care of ourselves plays a major factor in the aging process and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to several medical experts who revealed the supplements that help prevent aging. Read on to discover 12 supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Turmeric Turmeric is one of t

  • Florida reports unprecedented 1.1 million new COVID-19 vaccinations, offers no explanation

    The total is, by far, the biggest one-week increase recorded in the number of Florida COVID vaccinations since the shots became available.

  • Austria to impose COVID lockdown for the unvaccinated

    Public officials around the world are imposing new restrictions on the unvaccinated as many nations struggle to raise their COVID-19 vaccination rates.Why it matters: Unvaccinated people are five times more likely than those vaccinated to get infected and 10 times more likely to die from the coronavirus, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many health care systems are buckling under new waves in cases among the unvaccinated.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic ins

  • The #1 Cause of "Deadly" Inflammation, Says Science

    Inflammation—that dreaded subject of headache and arthritis commercials—just sounds like trouble. And although inflammation is a natural response that helps our bodies heal, if it hangs around too long, it can be dangerous indeed. Chronic inflammation can even lead to health conditions that can be deadly. Read on to find out why and how—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 What Is Inflammation? Inflammation is the body's natu

  • If You Live Near Fast-Food Restaurants, You May Be More at Risk of This Serious Chronic Illness

    It's no surprise that eating a ton of McDonald's isn't going to do your health any favors, but another factor comes into play before you even make a decision to order that cheeseburger: your proximity to many different fast-food options.New research shows that people who live in areas densely populated with fast-food restaurants are at a higher risk of developing a chronic illness plaguing and killing thousands of Americans each year: Type 2 diabetes.RELATED: Sure Signs You May Be Getting Diabet

  • Signs You May Have Dementia, Say New Studies

    Dementia, like many disorders of the brain, is not well understood. Researchers are trying to uncover the genesis of the disease and develop effective treatments—and ideally create diagnostic tests that can arrest or reverse dementia's progression. In the past year or two, several studies have shed light on potential early signs of dementia that were previously unknown or obscure. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Alre