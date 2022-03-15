U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

Healthcare tech platform Doctolib reaches $6.4 billion valuation

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

French startup Doctolib has announced that is has raised a new funding round. With this round, the company has reached a valuation of €5.8 billion, or $6.4 billion at today’s exchange rate. That makes Doctolib the highest valued French startup.

The startup says it has raised $549 million (€500 million) in both equity and debt. Eurazeo is leading the round, with Bpifrance and General Atlantic also participating in the round — they already invested in the company's previous rounds.

In case you’re not familiar with Doctolib, the company’s main product is a software-as-a-service platform for doctors and medical workers. The company wants to help them tackle admin tasks. In particular, Doctolib acts as a booking platform that connects doctors with patients; 60 million people have used it in France, Germany and Italy.

With today’s funding round, the company plans to grow from 2,500 employees to 6,000 employees over the next five years. Doctolib relies on a vast network of offices in major and mid-sized European cities so that they can talk with doctors all around France, Germany and Italy. Doctolib plans to operate across 30 cities.

In January, Doctolib talked about its roadmap for 2022 and beyond. The company plans to create a suite of products and expand beyond appointment booking.

And the company has already added some new SaaS products, just like Salesforce is always iterating on its suite of products. In addition to a telehealth add-on, the startup has a product called Doctolib Médecin that can help you centralize documents, see a patient’s history, take notes and issue invoices.

With Doctolib Team, the company is creating an instant messaging service for health professionals. They could use the service to securely talk about patients and send documents.

As Doctolib operates in a highly sensitive industry, the company has also been investing in security and privacy. Doctolib acquired Tanker, as I first reported. Tanker is a turnkey solution that helps you enable end-to-end encryption in a medical application.

Overall, 300,000 healthcare workers are using Doctolib — not all of them pay for a monthly subscription. The startup also works with 250 public hospitals. And if you’re living in France, you know that Doctolib has become ubiquitous.

Healthcare tech platform Doctolib acquires encryption startup Tanker

Doctolib is now used by 300,000 doctors and medical workers

