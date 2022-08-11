U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

Healthcare technology company Omics Data Automation, Inc. Announces opening of its Facility in Bangalore, India

·2 min read

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omics Data Automation (ODA), a leading provider of technology for healthcare data management and analysis, announced today the opening of its newest office in Bangalore, Karnataka, India in response to growing global demand for its software and services.

omicsautomation.com
omicsautomation.com

India is a priority market for ODA as well as a source of key commercial and development partnerships for the company.  The new office will be the company's second formal location and will enable ODA to scale its market leading Framework technology globally accelerating the launch of its solutions for federated learning and causal inference.

"The Bangalore Office is ODA's first service point outside the US and represents the strategic expansion of our brand in India and around the world.  ODA recognizes the massive opportunities arising from rapidly expanding economic development in India. We will rely on the Bangalore office to accelerate our contributions to the region and offer professional services support to local partners. Together with our employees working remotely across the globe as well as those in our Beaverton, OR office, the new facility will enable us to accelerate product development and deliver services throughout the region," said Noah Nasser, ODA Chief Executive Officer.

"The Bangalore region represents one of the most important sources for engineering talent in India and throughout the world.  This office will allow ODA to scale quickly, bringing new platforms and services to market.  As the largest city in the region, Bangalore enjoys significant geographical and demographic advantages. By the end of 2022, we anticipate substantial team growth creating additional technical and commercial opportunities for our businesses," said ODA Founder Ganapati Srinivasa, who will help lead this initiative.

About Omics Data Automation:

Founded in 2016 by Ganapati Srinivasa, Chris Corless MD, PhD and Kemal Sonmez, PhD, Omics Data Automation (ODA) is dedicated to the belief that there is tremendous, latent power in multimodal healthcare data.  Developer of the ODA Framework platform for harnessing healthcare data at scale, ODA's technology breaks data silos and integrates patient clinical histories, genomic data, and imaging, with unlimited types of research and clinical data enabling better clinical care and empowering discovery. Scaling across dimensions of storage, compute, interface and collaboration, the ODA ecosystem supports precision medicine at all levels. Learn more at www.omicsautomation.com

Omics Data Automation, Inc.
Innovate. Accelerate. Cure.
3800 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Suite 224, 
Beaverton, OR 97005
www.omicsautomation.com

Media contact:
Jennifer Powell 
jennifer@omicsautomation.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-technology-company-omics-data-automation-inc-announces-opening-of-its-facility-in-bangalore-india-301603971.html

SOURCE Omics Data Automation, Inc

