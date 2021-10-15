U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,463.47
    +25.21 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,192.90
    +280.34 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,875.15
    +51.72 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,288.81
    +14.63 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.14
    +0.83 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.30
    -30.60 (-1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    +0.0085 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2530
    +0.5760 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,563.79
    +3,382.82 (+5.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,426.47
    +19.74 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Closing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Healthcare Triangle, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) (“HCTI” or the "Company"), a leader in the public cloud for Hospitals, Health Systems and Life Sciences, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 3,262,500 shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $13.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 489,375 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Company’s Common Stock began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “HCTI” on October 13, 2021.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) declared effective HTI’s registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-259180) (the “Registration Statement”), on October 12, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from EF Hutton, a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com or telephone at (212) 404-7002.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc.™ (HCTI) is a leading healthcare information technology company focused on advancing innovative, industry-transforming solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. HCTI reinforces healthcare progress by enabling the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to the immediate business needs of healthcare organizations. Visit www.healthcaretriangle.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Registration Statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Contact:

For Media Enquiries:

Michael Campana

michael.c@healthcaretriangle.com

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Investor Relations:

John McNamara

John@tradigitalir.com

(917) 658-2602


Recommended Stories

  • Corsair Expects Q3 Revenues to Miss Consensus Estimates; Shares Fall

    Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) declined 7% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company revealed that it expects to report Q3 net revenues of $391 million, much lower than the Street’s expectations of $485.2 million. Corsair develops and manufactures high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. (See Corsair stock charts on TipRanks) The company said that the key reasons behind the poor revenue guidance are global logistics and supply c

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This company is changing how lenders gauge people's creditworthiness. It has massive growth potential and the stock price reflects that.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Thanks to this saying, many new investors target cheap-looking companies whose low share prices seem like an incredible value. Well-known for its genetic testing and ancestry services, 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) somewhat quietly keeps its sights on upending the healthcare industry.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is hot today thanks to rising oil prices, but there are still some high-yield names that you can buy and hold.

  • Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Duck Creek Technologies fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal-2021 earnings conference call. Good afternoon, and welcome to Duck Creek's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal-year 2021, which ended on August 31. On the call with me today is Mike Jackowski, Duck Creek's chief executive officer; and Vinny Chippari, Duck Creek's chief financial officer.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Cloudflare Earnings Incoming: What to Watch

    The tech giant's stock is up 117% year to date. It's safe to say that expectations are high.

  • Bank of America raises price target for 'bright spot' Affirm

    Jason Kupferberg, Bank of America Analyst, discusses why Affirm is considered a 'clear bright spot' in the buy now, pay later space.

  • 5 Big-Name Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 356% to 1,605% by 2025

    These well-known and widely held companies should deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next five years.

  • Why Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Beam Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, and Schrödinger Are Volatile This Week

    After the Food and Drug Administration paused Allogene Therapeutics' (NASDAQ: ALLO) clinical trials last week, the stock was crushed. The FDA's intervention appeared to spur trading by ARK Invest in Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM), Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA), and Schrödinger (NASDAQ: SDGR).

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • Tesla stock climbs toward 8-month high after Jefferies boosts price target, profit view

    Shares of Tesla Inc. continued to rally Friday, putting them on track for the highest close in eight months, after Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois raised his price target and earnings estimates, saying concerns over demand in the electric vehicle maker's key China market have now been put to rest

  • Tesla Stock: Headed to $300?

    One analyst's price target for the electric-car maker's stock implies more than 60% downside. Is it time to sell?

  • Buying This Growth Stock Right Now Is a No-Brainer

    Share prices of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) have pulled back nearly 8% since the stock's rating was cut from buy to neutral by research firm New Street Research toward the end of September. This seems to have dented investor confidence in Applied Materials stock, which has beaten the broader market handsomely so far in 2021 thanks to a string of impressive quarterly results driven by the growing demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Let's look at the reasons why buying Applied Materials on its latest dip could turn out to be a smart investment decision in the long run.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Tanked Friday

    Virgin Galactic delays its initial commercial launch as Blue Origin celebrates a triumphant flight this week.

  • 3 Highly Profitable Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Soar 39% or More

    Here are three highly profitable stocks that Wall Street thinks will soar 39% or more within the next 12 months. The consensus price target for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is 39% above the big drugmaker's current share price. This forward earnings multiple is well below the average forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4 for pharmaceutical stocks in the S&P 500.

  • Is Virgin Galactic Stock A Buy As It Delays Commerical Flights?

    Virgin Galactic delayed the start of start commercial flights until Q4 2022 as it starts its lengthy enhancement program. Is SPCE stock a buy?

  • Pearson sales rise as 2 million users sign up for new app

    The direct-to-consumer service was launched in July in an attempt to recapture sales it had lost to the second-hand book market.

  • 3 Leading Telehealth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    The pandemic gave a boost to a trend that was already growing -- telehealth. Before the pandemic, telehealth was often seen by companies as a convenient option to save money on insurance costs, but during the pandemic, it became a necessity. Going forward, consumers, having seen how easy telehealth services can be for prescription refills, mental wellness, and other areas, are going to expect telehealth options.

  • Could The Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    The big shareholder groups in Kopin Corporation ( NASDAQ:KOPN ) have power over the company. Institutions will often...