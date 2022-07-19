Healthcare Wearables Market Size to Grow by USD 7.77 billion, Abbott Laboratories and Dexcom Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare wearables market is driven by factors such as increasing focus on fitness and healthy lifestyle orientation. Interactive fitness activities offer several benefits, such as body coordination and the strengthening of the abdominal muscles. Hence, many consumers are buying interactive fitness products to improve their health. Social media is also creating awareness about a healthy lifestyle through various fitness and training activities, such as interactive fitness. This, in turn, is driving the demand for healthcare wearable products. The wellness services industry, which also includes fitness services and a healthy lifestyle, has witnessed significant growth in the last five years, owing to the increasing focus on health and fitness.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Healthcare Wearables Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The global healthcare wearables market size is expected to grow by USD 7.77 billion from 2021 to 2025, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% during the forecast period.

Read the report with TOC on "Healthcare Wearables Market Analysis Report by Product (Vital sign monitors, Glucose monitors, Sleep apnea monitors, and Others), End User (Hospitals and clinics, Nursing homes, and Others), and Geographic (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025". View our Report Snapshot

Market Challenge

The lack of data privacy and security is challenging the growth of the market. Healthcare wearable devices store huge amounts of vital and sensitive information about the activities of the users, including location information. However, these devices are prone to security issues. Hence, end-users are concerned about their privacy and security, which will restrict the growth of the global healthcare wearables market during the forecast period.

Major Healthcare Wearables Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Apple Inc.

Dexcom Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Masimo Corp.

Medtronic Plc

OMRON Corp.

Key Vendor Offerings

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers Rx ICM heart monitor, which continuously collects and analyzes data on the heartbeat.

Dexcom Inc. - The company offers Dexcom G6 CGM System, which helps in tracking glucose levels.

Fitbit Inc. - The company offers its Fitbit range of smartwatches, which helps in fitness and wellness tracking.

Garmin Ltd. - The company offers fitness watches such as Venu 2/2S, Venu Sq, and many others.

General Electric Co. - The company offers healthcare wearables products such as CARESCAPE ONE.

Healthcare Wearables Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Vital sign monitors - size and forecast 2020-2025

Glucose monitors - size and forecast 2020-2025

Sleep apnea monitors - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare Wearables Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Hospitals and clinics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Nursing homes - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare Wearables Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare Wearables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, Japan, UK, The Netherlands, Mexico, France, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Apple Inc., Dexcom Inc., Fitbit Inc., Garmin Ltd., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, and OMRON Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Vital sign monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Glucose monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sleep apnea monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Nursing homes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Apple Inc.

Dexcom Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Masimo Corp.

Medtronic Plc

OMRON Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

