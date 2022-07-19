Healthcare Wearables Market Size to Grow by USD 7.77 billion, Abbott Laboratories and Dexcom Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare wearables market is driven by factors such as increasing focus on fitness and healthy lifestyle orientation. Interactive fitness activities offer several benefits, such as body coordination and the strengthening of the abdominal muscles. Hence, many consumers are buying interactive fitness products to improve their health. Social media is also creating awareness about a healthy lifestyle through various fitness and training activities, such as interactive fitness. This, in turn, is driving the demand for healthcare wearable products. The wellness services industry, which also includes fitness services and a healthy lifestyle, has witnessed significant growth in the last five years, owing to the increasing focus on health and fitness.
The global healthcare wearables market size is expected to grow by USD 7.77 billion from 2021 to 2025, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% during the forecast period.
Stay ahead of your competitors by making use of expert analysis provided by Technavio. Download a Sample Report
Read the report with TOC on "Healthcare Wearables Market Analysis Report by Product (Vital sign monitors, Glucose monitors, Sleep apnea monitors, and Others), End User (Hospitals and clinics, Nursing homes, and Others), and Geographic (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025". View our Report Snapshot
Market Challenge
The lack of data privacy and security is challenging the growth of the market. Healthcare wearable devices store huge amounts of vital and sensitive information about the activities of the users, including location information. However, these devices are prone to security issues. Hence, end-users are concerned about their privacy and security, which will restrict the growth of the global healthcare wearables market during the forecast period.
Major Healthcare Wearables Companies:
Abbott Laboratories
Apple Inc.
Dexcom Inc.
Fitbit Inc.
Garmin Ltd.
General Electric Co.
Koninklijke Philips NV
Masimo Corp.
Medtronic Plc
OMRON Corp.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000
Key Vendor Offerings
Abbott Laboratories - The company offers Rx ICM heart monitor, which continuously collects and analyzes data on the heartbeat.
Dexcom Inc. - The company offers Dexcom G6 CGM System, which helps in tracking glucose levels.
Fitbit Inc. - The company offers its Fitbit range of smartwatches, which helps in fitness and wellness tracking.
Garmin Ltd. - The company offers fitness watches such as Venu 2/2S, Venu Sq, and many others.
General Electric Co. - The company offers healthcare wearables products such as CARESCAPE ONE.
Healthcare Wearables Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)
Vital sign monitors - size and forecast 2020-2025
Glucose monitors - size and forecast 2020-2025
Sleep apnea monitors - size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Healthcare Wearables Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)
Hospitals and clinics - size and forecast 2020-2025
Nursing homes - size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Healthcare Wearables Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)
North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View an Exclusive Sample Report
Related Reports
Medical Crutches Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
3D Dental Scanners Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Healthcare Wearables Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 7.77 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.40
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, Canada, Japan, UK, The Netherlands, Mexico, France, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Apple Inc., Dexcom Inc., Fitbit Inc., Garmin Ltd., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, and OMRON Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Vital sign monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Glucose monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Sleep apnea monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Nursing homes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Abbott Laboratories
Apple Inc.
Dexcom Inc.
Fitbit Inc.
Garmin Ltd.
General Electric Co.
Koninklijke Philips NV
Masimo Corp.
Medtronic Plc
OMRON Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-wearables-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-7-77-billion-abbott-laboratories-and-dexcom-inc-among-key-vendors---technavio-301587504.html
SOURCE Technavio