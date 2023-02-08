U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

Healthcraft Creative Solutions Named Top Data Analytics Services Company

Healthcraft Creative Solutions
·1 min read

The award showcases companies that use data analytics to enhance customer experience, reduce cost, optimize processes and reach a wider audience.

Frisco, TX, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcraft Creative Solutions was one of 10 companies that were named a Top Data Analytics Services company by CIO Applications for 2022. This award showcases companies that use data analytics to enhance customer experience, reduce cost, optimize processes and reach a wider audience.

“One of our primary goals is to deliver actionable insights in a digestible format for our clients,” said Kolby Mangino, Director of Customer Analytics for Healthcraft. “In spite of our industry's state of data overload, we can help reduce the administrative burden for senior care facilities and improve their market positioning among competitors. Additionally, our analyses can benefit senior care suppliers by helping them to identify potential partners who would benefit from their services.”

As a senior healthcare marketing and analytics company, Healthcraft uses industry expertise combined with purpose-built analytics solutions, Healthcraft Storyteller and Market Mover®, to develop successful strategies and solutions specific to the senior care industry.

Healthcraft Storyteller visualizes outcomes data for senior care facilities in a compelling story format, which can be shared with key stakeholders. Additionally, they use Market Mover, their proprietary analytics program, to harness data, which is then translated into storytelling that enhances marketing initiatives and meets business objectives.

Read the full article from CIO Applications here.

About Healthcraft: Located in Frisco, Texas, Healthcraft Creative Solutions was built by a team of experts with years of experience in the senior healthcare industry. They specialize in solving problems and driving measurable results for senior care providers and suppliers. Their services include analytics, branding, marketing campaigns, and digital media support.

For more information, visit www.healthcraftcreative.com

Attachment

CONTACT: Kathryn Abrahamson Healthcraft Creative Solutions 9723726766 kabrahamson@healthcraftcreative.com


