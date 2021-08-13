HealthCrowd's Annemieke Umberg To Speak At Digital & Virtual Member Engagement Innovations For Health Plans

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Annemieke Umberg, Director of Member Engagement at HealthCrowd, a leading communications platform-as-a-service innovator in healthcare, will present on August 26 at the Digital & Virtual Member Engagement Innovations for Health Plans conference at 12:30pm EDT.

Better understand the concerns of compliance teams and state agencies to find middle ground and effectively manage risk.

The presentation, "3 Dreamy Digital Engagement Ideas that will have your Compliance Team (and your Members) Eating Out of your Hand" will help attendees better understand the concerns of compliance teams and state agencies to find middle ground and effectively manage risk. Key strategies and actions to take now and, in the future, to be competitive and to best meet health plan members' expectations will be explored. All content will be accompanied by demonstrated outcomes and case studies.

About the Speaker

Annemieke Umberg is a director of member engagement for HealthCrowd's Medicaid business. In this role she has helped healthcare organizations activate their members to foster healthy actions by leveraging digital outreach. Annemieke is motivated to make a positive impact on people's health and improving individual care. She is a graduate of the University of California, Davis with a Bachelor of Science in Clinical Nutrition.

About HealthCrowd

HealthCrowd is the leading consumer engagement company that successfully orchestrates healthcare communications to drive healthy actions and consumer satisfaction while managing compliance. Our technology platform enables organizations across the healthcare spectrum to control, coordinate and analyze all communications to their members and patients. We serve 4 out of 5 of the country's top managed care organizations. We manage lives in 34+ states. By changing consumer perception, we are increasing health insurance and health system literacy, making consumers better partners with the healthcare ecosystem. For more information, visit https://www.healthcrowd.com .

