HealthCrowd's Michael Dougert to Speak at AHIP's 2021 National Conference on Medicare, Medicaid & Dual Eligibles Online

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Dougert, Manager of Digital Engagement for HealthCrowd, a leading communications platform-as-a-service innovator in healthcare, will present on September 22 at the 2021 National Conference on Medicare, Medicaid and Dual Eligibles Online at 2:45pm EDT. This virtual conference is offered by America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP).

The presentation, "The Case for Social Health with Digital Outreach to >2.6M Food Insecure Members" will help attendees better understand how one health plan has used strategic outreach campaigns to successfully bridge the gap between members at-risk for food insecurity and Calfresh/SNAP benefits. Key learnings include:

Targeting members who are at-risk for food insecurity with relevant messaging

Leveraging community partnerships to maximize impact

Building scalable, highly adaptable campaigns

Expanding outreach across communities

Health plans and health systems can register for this virtual event by visiting the conference website: https://www.ahip.org/events/mcmcduals/#d=all

About the Speaker

Mike Dougert is a Manager of Digital Engagement for HealthCrowd. In this role he has helped healthcare organizations activate their members to foster healthy actions by leveraging digital outreach. He is a graduate of John Carroll University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Marketing.

About HealthCrowd

HealthCrowd is the leading consumer engagement company that successfully orchestrates healthcare communications to drive healthy actions and consumer satisfaction while managing compliance. Our technology platform enables organizations across the healthcare spectrum to control, coordinate and analyze all communications to their members and patients. We serve 4 out of 5 of the country's top managed care organizations. We manage lives in 34+ states. By changing consumer perception, we are increasing health insurance and health system literacy, making consumers better partners with the healthcare ecosystem. For more information, visit https://www.healthcrowd.com .

