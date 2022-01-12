U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

HealthEC Partners with Egyptian Health Department on Implementation of HealthEC CareConnect and 3D Analytics Platform

·2 min read

Partnership with the Integrated Care for Kids Model Illinois provides access to care for approximately 10,000 Medicaid beneficiaries.

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthEC, LLC, the 2019 Best in KLAS provider of population management solutions, and Egyptian Health Department, provider of human services for the people of Southern Illinois, announce a partnership to implement a population health platform with a patient portal that will serve high-risk patients.

HealthEC logo
HealthEC logo

Egyptian Health will use the HealthEC CareConnect and 3D Analytics platform to identify high-risk Medicaid beneficiaries from birth through age 21 under the Integrated Care for Kids (InCK) Model. This model will serve approximately 10,000 Medicaid beneficiaries and will work to bring the patients' clinical data from the EMR, assessments, patient pay, Medicaid data and more into a fully integrated platform.

"Egyptian Health has the unique opportunity to leverage the power of population health management solutions in dynamic ways that deliver valuable insights into the health of beneficiaries. The goal is to help improve child health, reduce avoidable inpatient stays and out-of-home placement, and promote sustainable payment models to coordinate physical and behavioral healthcare," said Arthur Kapoor, President and CEO of HealthEC. "We're honored to partner with Egyptian Health as they take the lead in patient access and improvement of primary care and behavioral health initiatives for at-risk children in Southern Illinois."

Additional HealthEC quality features include:

  • Aggregation of clinical and claims data for all measure capability

  • Intuitive benchmarked dashboard for the health department and its provider community

  • Analytics to drive care coordination

  • Deployment of a patient portal with access to data for the highest risk population

The integrated platform will help the Egyptian Health Department monitor critical utilization and quality measures on an ongoing basis and provide the capability to generate extensive ad hoc and custom reports to facilitate reporting metrics in near-real time to CMS. The primary use case is to develop, execute and monitor a care coordination strategy designed to influence patient care, quality and utilization.

About HealthEC

HealthEC, LLC, cited as the 2019 Best in KLAS provider of population health management solutions, is on a mission to help its customers succeed with value-based care. HealthEC®, a single-platform solution, enables personalized healthcare by leveraging the power of connectivity and interoperability: connecting claims and clinical systems, enabling data-driven collaboration between payers and providers, and streamlining care coordination across the healthcare landscape. Organizations are empowered with comprehensive analytics and integrated, role-based tools that translate insights into strategies, address care gaps, and improve quality metrics. To learn more, visit us at HealthEC.com, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

This Project is supported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $15,666,734 with no percentage financed with nongovernmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CMS, HHS or the U.S. Government.

Contact:
Olivia Schlabach
423-834-2677
olivia.schlabach@finnpartners.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthec-partners-with-egyptian-health-department-on-implementation-of-healthec-careconnect-and-3d-analytics-platform-301456546.html

SOURCE HealthEC

