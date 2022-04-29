U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,255.70
    -31.80 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    -89.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,754.25
    -117.28 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,917.94
    +33.90 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.47
    +1.11 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.60
    +20.30 (+1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0536
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9080
    +0.0450 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2553
    +0.0093 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2780
    -0.5590 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,051.76
    -408.08 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.64
    -11.72 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.72
    +18.53 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

HealthEdge Completes Investment in Anodyne

·3 min read

TAMPA, Fla., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC ("HealthEdge"), a healthcare focused private equity fund, announced today that it has completed an investment in Anodyne, LLC ("Anodyne"), a leading provider of lifestyle-oriented clinical footwear solutions most commonly prescribed for diabetic patients.

HealthEdge completes investment in Anodyne, leading provider of lifestyle-oriented clinical footwear for diabetics

Anodyne was founded in 2015 by a group of industry executives who set out to reimagine the diabetic footwear market and establish a new, leading brand—one that would offer patients a variety of modern and stylish shoe selections and suppliers an unmatched service experience. Over the past seven years, the market has responded enthusiastically to Anodyne's innovative and contemporary approach.

Today, Anodyne's shoes are known for their market-leading style, function, and comfort. Anodyne supports its diabetic shoe offering with a line of shoe inserts and custom orthotics, which are manufactured at the company's in-house fabrication facility in Milwaukee.

Diabetics are at a significantly increased risk for diabetic foot ulcers, which can often lead to lower limb amputations and even death. The use of diabetic footwear has been shown to reduce the incidence of diabetic foot ulcers, but a lack of contemporary shoe selections has historically resulted in low patient adherence. Anodyne's improved shoe designs are addressing this issue by providing diabetic patients with footwear options that appeal to their individual comfort needs and style desires.

HealthEdge Partner Scott Heberlein commented, "Diabetic foot complications represent a significant medical risk to the growing diabetic population. A risk that can be drastically mitigated by the proper application of therapeutic footwear. It is exciting to see how a relatively low-cost intervention can have such a meaningful impact on improved patient outcomes. We look forward to partnering with the Anodyne team to expand the reach of this important preventative product." Bobby Kanter, Anodyne's Co-Founder and CEO, added, "Anodyne was founded with a vision of being the absolute best. We've been relentless in our pursuit to offer at-risk, diabetic patients the most stylish and comfortable footwear available, and offer footcare providers the utmost level of service and support in fitting and dispensing these limb-saving devices. The reception from our customers has been overwhelmingly positive and we are looking forward to accelerating the growth of our brand with HealthEdge's support."

ABOUT HEALTHEDGE
HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, please visit healthedgepartners.com.

ABOUT ANODYNE
Anodyne is a leading brand and foremost innovator of clinical footwear solutions aimed at the growing diabetic population. For more information on Anodyne, please visit www.anodyneshoes.com.

Media Contact:
Jessica Hudson,
jessica@healthedgepartners.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthedge-completes-investment-in-anodyne-301535678.html

SOURCE HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 10.1% ⁠— with so much uncertainty, passive income might be what your portfolio needs

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Apple beats earnings estimates, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Apple's Q2 earnings and revenue beats.

  • AbbVie Crumbles On Mixed Earnings, Slashes 2022 Profit Outlook

    AbbVie beat first-quarter earnings forecasts, though sales came in light and the firm cut its 2022 profit guide. AbbVie stock fell Friday.

  • Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has created over $740 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,100,820%, as of April 25, 2022. For instance, Buffett has an affinity for cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and has been willing to buy and hold high-quality businesses for decades to allow his investment thesis to shine.

  • Apple unnerves investors with '$4 billion to $8 billion' guidance

    Even mighty Apple isn't immune to the ongoing effects of a global pandemic.

  • Why Comcast Stock Was Tumbling This Week

    Most stocks see their prices go up after an estimates-beating quarter is announced, but that hasn't been the case with Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) this week. Following the release of its first-quarter figures Thursday morning, the media giant's shares continued the downward trajectory they'd been experiencing for days. As of the close of trading Thursday, the stock was down by more than 8% week-to-date, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Rocketing Up My Prospective Buy List

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and nearly 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average hit correction territory in March (i.e., a decline of at least 10% from recent highs), while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite briefly fell into a bear market. After all, every notable drop in the major indexes has eventually been cleared away by a bull market rally. With all the major U.S. indexes retracing, the following five growth stocks have started rocketing up my prospective buy list.

  • Netflix Torpedoed Warner Bros. Discovery Stock. 2 Top Execs Scooped Up Shares.

    CEO David Zaslav and Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels bought a combined $1.5 million of shares of the media giant this week.

  • Alibaba Stock Surges As Crackdown Fears Ease, But Is BABA Stock A Buy Now?

    Alibaba was poised for a sharply higher open Friday on reports Beijing is ready to stimulate the economy further amid widespread Covid lockdowns. Alibaba stock has been hit hard by selling in recent weeks and could try to break out of its downtrend soon, but is BABA stock a buy right now? Sentiment was also positive around Alibaba stock and other Chinese stocks like JD.com, Pinduoduo after Bloomberg reported that Beijing is in talks with the U.S. to allow regulators to conduct on-site audits of U.S.-listed Chinese firms.

  • RECONAFRICA EXTENSION TO THE LETTER OF INTENT WITH NAMCOR

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) wishes to announce that, further to its announcement on February 6, 2022, it has entered into an extension to the Letter of Intent with its partner, the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (PTY) LTD ("NAMCOR"), to acquire half of NAMCOR's 10% carried participating interest in the approximate 6.3 million acres petroleum exploration licence (PEL 73) in the Kavango basin, NE Namibia

  • Bristol Myers Squibb Dives As Generics, Revlimid Rivals Slam 2022 Outlook

    Bristol Myers Squibb cut its 2022 guidance Friday amid patent losses and Revlimid erosion. In response, BMY stock tumbled.

  • Teladoc stock crashes on earnings miss, slashed guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Teladoc.

  • Robinhood stock falls on earnings miss, lower active users

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down quarterly earnings for Robinhood.

  • Amazon stock plunges after company issues disappointing revenue forecast

    Amazon reported first-quarter results after market close on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Amazon's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • The No. 1 Reason Not to Bet on DraftKings Even After the Sell-Off

    All bets are off on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) at this point; the online gaming stock has been through it all. The pandemic fueled massive growth for the company as consumers were forced to shift to mobile platforms in order to place their bets. As a result, DraftKings went on a massive bull run with the stock price extending beyond $70 in early 2021.

  • Rivian Killed Ford Earnings. Now It’s Crushing Amazon’s.

    Ford Motor and Amazon.com were early investors in Rivian Automotive They still own Rivian stock. The wild swings in that stock are creating crazy earnings results for both companies. Thursday evening, Amazon (ticker: AMZN) stock is down about 7% in after-hours trading after the cloud and e-commerce giant reported first quarter results.

  • Should You Sell AMD Stock This Earnings Season?

    With shares down 41% so far in 2022, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) investors will be hoping for a turnaround in the stock's fortunes when the company releases its first-quarter results on May 3. AMD stock jumped nicely in February 2022 after the company reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Oil giants Chevron, Exxon to report earnings Friday

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks ahead to what energy stocks are expected to report earnings tomorrow.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures sink as Amazon, Apple shares decline after quarterly reports

    U.S. stock futures opened sharply lower Thursday evening to give back gains after a regular-session rally, with a fresh set of mixed quarterly results from some major technology companies weighing on index futures.

  • Can Kinder Morgan Support Its Dividend?

    The natural gas pipeline giant's current yield is around 6%, which is multiples above the 1.5% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. Here's a look at whether Kinder Morgan can support its big-time dividend. Kinder Morgan generates a lot of relatively predictable and stable cash flow.