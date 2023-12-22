HealthEquity (HQY) Performed Strongly in Q3

Wasatch Global Investors, an investment management firm, released its “Wasatch Small Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Stocks fell broadly in the quarter as investors worried about the consequences of rising interest rates and a possible recession. During the quarter, the strategy declined but surpassed its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Growth Index, which fell -7.32% and the broader Russell 2000 Index lost -5.13%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Wasatch Small Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) in the Q3 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Draper, Utah, HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) provides financial technology solutions for healthcare spending decisions. On December 21, 2023, HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) stock closed at $65.33 per share. One-month return of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) was -2.16%, and its shares gained 7.40% of their value over the last 52 weeks. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has a market capitalization of $5.605 billion.

Wasatch Small Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Another strong position in the strategy was HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY). The company is the largest U.S. non-bank custodian for health savings accounts (HSAs). HealthEquity also facilitates employer-sponsored lifestyle and commuter benefits, which include fitness classes, nutrition counseling, parking programs and transit passes. As of July 31, 2023, the company’s total HSA assets were up 13% from a year ago to $23.2 billion—$14.0 billion of which was held in cash with a duration of approximately three to four years. Reinvesting those funds at higher interest rates as they mature should accelerate HealthEquity’s top- and bottom-line growth over the next few years. The company’s commuter-benefit programs are also positioned to grow as at-home workers return to offices."

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 19 hedge fund portfolios held HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) at the end of third quarter which was 19 in the previous quarter.

