Healthia Limited's (ASX:HLA) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 21% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Healthia (ASX:HLA). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Healthia's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Healthia is:

2.6% = AU$4.9m ÷ AU$189m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.03 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Healthia's Earnings Growth And 2.6% ROE

It is quite clear that Healthia's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 5.9%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. In spite of this, Healthia was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 22% in the last five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Healthia's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 8.6%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Healthia is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Healthia Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Healthia's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 47%, meaning the company retains 53% of its income. So it seems that Healthia is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Healthia is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of three years of paying a dividend. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 41%. Regardless, the future ROE for Healthia is predicted to rise to 12% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Healthia has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

