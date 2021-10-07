HealthLevel Implements Foundations™ Platform Across the VISN 8 Health System

Improves Imaging Services for Veterans and Reduces Costs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLevel, Inc., innovator of Foundations™, a business operations analytics platform for healthcare institutions, announces the successful deployment of its comprehensive enterprise analytics solution across the Veterans Health Administration's VISN 8 network in Florida.

Foundations™ is an engagement and management solution that combines real-time clinical, financial, and operational data with historical information to enable radiology staff and leadership to discover ways to improve performance and reduce costs. The user-friendly analytics tool is designed to be intuitive to learn and easy to use, allowing everyone access to personalized actionable insights.

VISN 8 took the initiative to look beyond the typical EHR, PACS and enterprise data sources. Through Foundations™ they consolidated their medical imaging performance insights, comprehensive data governance and security, into a source-of-truth with analytics that align their administrative and clinical staff. All seven VISN 8 medical centers across Florida, as well as their associated imaging centers are implemented on one common Foundations™ platform.

This deployment enables clinical staff at each medical center and department to access insights that are specific to their role and facility, while empowering regional leadership to obtain a comprehensive view of that same data across the entire multi-facility organization. All parties are now in a strong position to develop and monitor new operating metrics and standards across the organization.

"VISN 8 leadership is proactively eliminating resource waste and saving hours of time every day from busywork, allowing them to focus more on patient-centric activities," states Parag Paranjpe, CEO of HealthLevel. "We are proud to partner with a team that recognizes the high value of our Foundations™ business operations platform, putting actionable insights into the hands of those who can make a real impact on the healthcare services our veterans deserve."

Story continues

About VISN 8

Headquartered in beautiful St. Petersburg, Florida, the VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 8) is the nation's largest system of hospitals and clinics serving a population of more than 1.5 million Veterans in a vast 64,153 square mile area spread across 79 counties in Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. VISN 8's seven healthcare systems include eight Joint Commission-accredited VA medical centers and more than 60 large and small outpatient clinics. Nearly 29,000 full-time VISN employees work at these facilities, providing a full range of high quality, cost-effective medical, psychiatric, and extended care services in an inpatient, outpatient, nursing home, and home care settings.

About HealthLevel, Inc.

Founded in 2010, privately held HealthLevel is headquartered in Mountain View, California and is the supplier of Foundations™, a SaaS Healthcare Business Operations Platform that integrates clinical, operational, and financial data. Foundations™ provides intuitive, configurable analytics for clinicians, administrators and all staff enabling them to monitor and improve individual and corporate business performance. Visit HealthLevel in booth #5335 – South Hall/AI Showcase at next month's Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) live, in-person conference. Find us here. And visit www.healthlevel.com to learn more.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthlevel-implements-foundations-platform-across-the-visn-8-health-system-301395343.html

SOURCE HealthLevel, Inc.