U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.50
    +11.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,239.00
    +79.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,317.75
    +43.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,220.30
    +6.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.91
    +1.49 (+2.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.10
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1766
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3460
    +0.0040 (+0.30%)
     

  • Vix

    17.89
    +1.10 (+6.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1160
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,363.85
    +66.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.83
    -9.47 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,116.02
    -8.96 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

HealthLynked Announces $2 Million Registered Direct Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NAPLES, FL, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked, Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK) ("HealthLynked" or the "Company"), a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connects doctors, patients, and medical data, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor for the purchase and sale, in a registered direct offering, of 3,703,704 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $0.54 per share for gross proceeds of $2,000,000. The Company has also agreed to issue to the investor unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,851,852 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about August 31, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the registered direct offering for general working capital purposes.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The warrants have an exercise price equal to $0.65 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five years from the issuance date.

The shares of common stock described above (but not the warrants or the common shares underlying the warrants) are being offered and sold by the Company in a registered direct offering pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-255371), including a base prospectus previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which was declared effective on April 26, 2021. The offering of the shares of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the shares of common stock being offered in the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained, when available, from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com

The warrants described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the shares of common stock underlying the warrants, have not been registered under the Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the warrants and the underlying shares of common stock may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the consummation of the registered direct offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the registered direct offering and the intended use of net proceeds from the registered direct offering. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

George O'Leary
Chief Financial Officer
goleary@healthlynked.com
(800)-928-7144, ext. 103

William Hayde
Capital Markets Strategist
bhayde@healthlynked.com
(631)-403-4337

Investor Relations Contacts:
Jim Hock
Hanover International Inc.
jh@hanoverintlinc.com
(760)-564-7400

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthlynked-announces-2-million-registered-direct-offering-301364058.html

SOURCE HealthLynked Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Support.com Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 43.2% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day up 41.1%. The company, which provides technical support services and cloud-based software, has been on fire all week -- gaining more than 150% -- on the receiving end of an epic short squeeze and a benefit from a cryptocurrency connection. With the ongoing adoption of digital currencies and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining that relies on fossil fuels, Greenidge is positioning itself as a planet-friendly alternative.

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Investors Are Running Scared From China’s Stocks. Where to Find Opportunities.

    It has been a rough year for investors in China, especially those who forgot that it’s still a Communist nation with a government that can act unilaterally and change direction swiftly and ruthlessly. After some surprising, and very anticapitalist, moves in the past several months, Chinese stocks are plummeting. China’s market is down 20% in the past six months, while some of its biggest names have dropped more than 40%.

  • Why Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Jumped This Week

    On Monday, the company said that its Sofusa technology, while delivering Enbrel (a drug marketed in the U.S. by Amgen) through the skin and lymphatic system, achieved a strong response in a phase 1B study against rheumatoid arthritis after 12 weeks.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Doximity Plunged Nearly 13% Today

    Analyst Jackson Ader fears the big 250% run-up from its June IPO price of $26 per share has run its course, and then some. Don't sweat it if you haven't heard of Doximity; most people haven't. The obscurely focused networking website catering to the medical community has only been a publicly traded enterprise for a couple of months, and went public in the midst of plenty of other noise.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near Record Highs That Are Still Worth Buying

    Buying stocks that have recently set all-time highs can actually be a better strategy. Here are three growth stocks near record highs that are still worth buying. Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares have soared nearly 30% so far this year.

  • Here's Why Naked Brand Stock Made Big Gains Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained roughly 8.9% in Thursday's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There's not much information currently available about the upcoming partnership or acquisition arrangement, but the pending arrangement is powering big gains for the company's share price. GameStop climbed roughly 2.3% in the session, while AMC Entertainment's share price dipped 7.3%.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett aims to hold many stocks forever. Here are three you might want to hang on to for a long time.

  • Got $2,500? 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Consider that a $2,500 investment made in Netflix stock a decade ago would now be worth roughly $15,500. With seasons heading for a change, investors are weighing their next purchases and portfolio allocation moves. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) operates a leading gig-economy labor platform and could be on track to deliver big returns for shareholders if it maintains a top position in the space.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • These 20 ‘left behind’ stocks among the S&P 500 are expected to rise up to 59% over 12 months

    During a third banner year for the stock market, there are some surprises among the small number of stocks that are down for 2021.

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • Marvell Technology Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Infrastructure chip maker Marvell Technology posted stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings, but it wasn't enough to push the stock higher.

  • The Market Is Totally Unprepared For A Surprise From The Fed

    Biden promises to make terrorists pay for attacks as evacuations continue, China mulls ban on big tech groups’ foreign IPOs, tech leaders pledge billions to strengthen cybersecurity, and other news to start your day.

  • Is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Baron Opportunity Fund recently published its second-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the second quarter of 2021, the Baron Opportunity Fund returned 10.14% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 8.55%, while the Russell 3000 Growth Index was up 11.38%. You should check out Baron’s […]

  • Does Covid-19 Passenger Tragedy Make Carnival Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Ah, "Carnival." The name conjures smiles. And some cruise lines are about to resume trips. So is this a good time or bad time to invest in Carnival?

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    The Kraft Heinz Company ( NASDAQ:KHC ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one...