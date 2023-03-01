HealthMe Announces New Partnership With Breg to Launch Patient Direct-Pay Solution for Orthopedic Cold Therapy Products

Leading orthopedic bracing company chooses HealthMe eCommerce solution to increase patient access to cold therapy products

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / HealthMe (https://healthmedocs.com) and Breg, Inc., an orthopedic bracing and billing company, announced today the launch of a direct-pay eCommerce engine that will enable orthopedic providers to easily capture patient payments for the company's line of cold therapy devices. Breg selected HealthMe, the market leader in orthopedic direct-pay solutions, to power the eCommerce engine.

The new partnership signals the increasing importance of providing patients with a consumer-centric digital shopping experience. Breg seeks to transform the decades-old purchase process from a manual, paper-based method to a streamlined and automated experience. This will help ensure that patients receive vital rehabilitation and recovery equipment quickly and securely, while improving efficiency for medical practice staff.

Additionally, streamlining the process will increase patient access to cold therapy modalities, particularly Breg's Polar Care Wave™ cold and compression system. Clinical studies demonstrate that the combination of cold therapy and compression results in improved pain relief and a greater likelihood of reducing narcotic use than cold therapy alone1.

"Our mission is to create customized, interconnected commerce programs that fit the needs of each individual patient and physician. By partnering with HealthMe, we are creating remarkably easy solutions that give valuable time back to providers and patients, enabling them to focus on what is most important -- healing and recovery," said Breg CEO Kevin Hobert.

"We are honored to partner with Breg to help usher in innovations in eCommerce and digital health payment solutions," said Michael Havig, MD, CEO, HealthMe. "We are completely aligned with Breg's mission, which emphasizes getting the right rehabilitation equipment to patients with a streamlined workflow, giving physicians and their staff more time to care for their patients, instead of doing unnecessary paperwork. Our combined proficiencies have helped create the standard for a consumer-friendly digital payment experience. This agreement represents the continuation of HealthMe's ongoing market share expansion with many leading independent orthopedic practices and clinics."

About HealthMe™

Price transparency experts and transformers of the patient payment experience, HealthMe™ (https://healthmedocs.com) delivers an online platform that gives medical groups and practices a simple and proven solution to serve the growing population of direct-pay patients and health consumers. Founded and developed by doctors, HealthMe's revenue accelerator platform combines the best features of a consumer-friendly online marketplace with the security of a specialized healthcare payment processing solution. With validated success in automating the process of Good Faith Estimates (GFEs), HealthMe is the first company to provide GFEs in 11 languages. HealthMe helps patients find the best healthcare options while saving money on their care while streamlining the administrative process for overburdened staff.

About Breg

Breg makes orthopedic bracing and devices, but more than that, the company makes durable medical equipment dispensement easier for customers every step of the way, from hurt to healthy. Breg is committed to supporting practitioners through comprehensive partnerships, supporting patients with high-quality products and services, and delivering seamless support to facilities navigating the complexities of modern healthcare.

Breg provides products to millions of patients annually. Founded in 1989, the company is based in Carlsbad, Calif., and is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. Visit www.breg.com.

