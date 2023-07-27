Healthpeak (PEAK) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Healthpeak (PEAK) reported revenue of $545.43 million, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $535.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was +2.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Healthpeak performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Interest income : $5.28 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.

Revenues- Resident fees and services : $130.18 million compared to the $129.91 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.

Revenues- Rental and related revenues : $409.97 million versus $400.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.

Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.09 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.11.

Shares of Healthpeak have returned +12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

