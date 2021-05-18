U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,165.75
    +8.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,317.00
    +61.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,376.50
    +73.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.30
    +5.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.63
    +0.36 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.90
    +6.30 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    28.69
    +0.42 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2231
    +0.0074 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.68
    +0.87 (+4.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4199
    +0.0061 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9130
    -0.2870 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,601.04
    -155.43 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,246.03
    +48.11 (+4.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,054.36
    +21.51 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,406.84
    +582.01 (+2.09%)
     

Healthpeak Properties Announces Early Tender Results of Tender Offers for Outstanding Notes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DENVER, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) ("Healthpeak") announced today the early tender results for its previously announced tender offers (the "Tender Offers") to purchase for cash up to an aggregate principal amount of $550,000,000 (the "Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount") of its 3.400% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "3.400% Notes") and its 4.000% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "4.000% Notes" and, together with the 3.400% Notes, the "Notes").

Title of Note

CUSIP Number

Principal Amount Outstanding

Target Allocation

U.S. Treasury Reference Security

Bloomberg Reference Page

Fixed Spread

Early Tender Premium (1)

Principal Amount Tendered at Early Tender Time

Principal
Amount to
be Accepted

3.400% Senior Notes due 2025

40414LAM1

$600,000,000

$250,000,000

0.75% UST due April 30, 2026

FIT1

+5 bps

$30

$268,152,000

$251,806,000

4.000% Senior Notes due 2025

40414LAN9

$750,000,000

$300,000,000

0.75% UST due April 30, 2026

FIT1

+5 bps

$30

$298,194,000

$298,194,000



(1)

Per $1,000 principal amount.

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offers are set forth in the offer to purchase, dated May 4, 2021 (as the same may be further amended or supplemented, the "Offer to Purchase"). The Tender Offers will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on June 2, 2021, unless earlier terminated.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on May 17, 2021 (such date and time, as it may be extended, the "Early Tender Time"), according to information provided by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the tender and information agent for the Tender Offers, the aggregate principal amounts of each series of Notes set forth in the table above under "Principal Amount Tendered at Early Tender Time" had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offers. Withdrawal rights for the Notes expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on May 17, 2021.

The "Total Consideration" for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will be determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase by reference to the applicable fixed spread for each series of Notes specified in the table above plus the yield based on the bid-side price of the applicable U.S. Treasury Reference Security specified in the table above at 10:00 a.m., New York City Time, today, and is inclusive of the applicable Early Tender Premium (as set forth in the table above).

Healthpeak will accept for purchase all of the 4.000% Notes that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn and will accept for purchase $251,806,000 of the 3.400% Notes, resulting in an amount of Notes accepted for purchase equal to the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount. Because the 3.400% Notes that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn exceeds the Target Allocation for such series and, when combined with the aggregate principal amount of 4.000% Notes validly tendered, exceeds the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount, the 3.400% Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn will be subject to a proration rate of approximately 94% for the 3.400% Notes. The 3.400% Notes tendered by a holder will be multiplied by the applicable proration rate and then rounded down to the nearest $1,000 increment. Healthpeak expects to announce the pricing of the Tender Offers later today.

Only holders of Notes who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Time are eligible to receive the applicable Total Consideration for the Notes of each series accepted for purchase. Holders of each series of Notes will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on their Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase from the last interest payment date up to, but excluding, the settlement date.

Since the Tender Offers for the Notes were fully subscribed as of the Early Tender Time, Healthpeak will not accept for purchase any Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Time.

Information Relating to the Tender Offer

Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are serving as the dealer managers for the Tender Offers. Investors with questions regarding the Tender Offers may contact Mizuho Securities USA LLC at (212) 205-7736 (collect) or (866) 271-7403 (toll-free) or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at (212) 902-6351 (collect).

None of Healthpeak or its affiliates, their respective boards of directors, the dealer managers, the tender and information agent or the trustee with respect to the Notes is making any recommendation as to whether holders should tender any Notes in response to any of the Tender Offers, and neither Healthpeak nor any such other person has authorized any person to make any such recommendation. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender any of their Notes, and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy, or the solicitation of an offer to sell, any of the Notes, and the Tender Offers do not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes in any jurisdiction or in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation are unlawful. The full details of the Tender Offers are included in the Offer to Purchase. Holders are strongly encouraged to carefully read the Offer to Purchase, including materials incorporated by reference therein, because they contain important information. The Offer to Purchase may be downloaded from Global Bondholder Services Corporation's website at www.gbsc-usa.com/healthpeak/ or obtained from Global Bondholder Services Corporation, free of charge, by calling toll-free at (866) 807-2200 (bankers and brokers can call collect at (212) 430-3774).

About Healthpeak

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRCs. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "anticipate," "position," and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Healthpeak's ability to complete the Tender Offers and reduce its outstanding debt within expected time-frames or at all, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Offer to Purchase and in its Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Although Healthpeak believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, Healthpeak can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and Healthpeak undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact

Andrew Johns
Vice President – Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
(720) 428-5400

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Healthpeak Properties, Inc.)
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Healthpeak Properties, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthpeak-properties-announces-early-tender-results-of-tender-offers-for-outstanding-notes-301293680.html

SOURCE Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Baidu Extends Post-Covid Recovery With Quarterly Sales Beat

    (Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc., the Chinese search giant that’s shifting into artificial intelligence, reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts estimates, extending its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.Revenue climbed 25% to 28.1 billion yuan ($4.4 billion) in the three months ended March, compared with the average 27.3 billion yuan of estimates. Net income surged to 25.7 billion yuan, mostly boosted by gains in the value of long-term investments, including in recently listed Kuaishou Technology.The company predicted sales of 29.7 billion yuan to 32.5 billion yuan for the June quarter, versus the 30.2 billion yuan seen by analysts.Founder Robin Li has in recent years sought to pivot Baidu away from search to reposition itself as an AI company with autonomous driving ambitions. The firm will eventually derive the bulk of its revenue from businesses beyond search and advertising, as it sustains record R&D investment into AI technologies, the 52-year-old chief executive officer said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in March.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Baidu’s sales mix is likely to shift further away from its traditional search advertising business as growth at its non-marketing initiatives continues to be much stronger. Cloud services, autonomous driving, smart transport and hardware drove a 52% jump in 4Q non-marketing sales, while core ads stayed flat for the second consecutive quarter. The trend may accelerate with the integration of Joyy’s domestic live-streaming business in 1H. Operating margin may plunge sequentially due to weak seasonality and stepped-up investment in new initiatives.-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the researchBaidu climbed almost 4% in pre-market trading in New York. The stock has plunged roughly 44% from its record in early February after it was caught up in the implosion of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management that led to a forced liquidation of the fund’s positions, including in Baidu. Its Hong Kong-listed shares are down nearly 26% since they began trading in March, the worst performer among recent major Chinese tech listings in the city. In contrast, Bilibili Inc., which made its Hong Kong debut about a week after Baidu, has declined 3% while Kuaishou has almost doubled since its February debut.Once part of China’s internet triumvirate alongside Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., Baidu has fallen behind in the mobile era, where the effectiveness of its search service has been crippled by super-apps like WeChat creating siloed ecosystems.To compete, Baidu’s core search product is morphing into an all-purpose platform hosting an array of content from news articles to live-streams and short videos, essentially emulating those apps. It last year agreed to pay $3.6 billion in cash for Joyy Inc.’s livestreaming video business in China is aimed at regaining lost ground to the likes of TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd.Its Netflix-style unit iQiyi Inc. reported first-quarter revenue of 7.97 billion yuan, topping the 7.67 billion yuan average of estimates, after drawing more users. Sales in the three months ending in June will be between 7.21 billion yuan to 7.65 billion yuan, compared with an estimated 7.52 billion yuan. The stock rose more than 5% in pre-market trading.It’s also making a big push into autonomous driving, betting on the smart vehicles of the future. In January, the company announced it’s teaming up with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group to produce smart electric vehicles, prompting analysts to hike their value estimates for Baidu’s self-driving unit Apollo. The venture, Jidu Auto, aims to spend 50 billion yuan over the next five years to develop smart-car technology and will hire as many as 3,000 employees for the project over the next two to three years, the company said last month.Read more: Baidu and Geely Plan $7.7 Billion Smart Car Push(Updates with iQiyi shares in ninth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Snoop Dogg-Backed Oxford Cannabinoid Looks to List in London

    (Bloomberg) -- Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, which counts tobacco giant Imperial Brands Plc and rapper Snoop Dogg among its investors, is set to start trading Friday on the London Stock Exchange.The company, which develops cannabinoid-based prescription medicines, has raised 16.5 million pounds ($23 million) from wealthy individuals and institutional investors in a placing, giving it a market value of about 51.5 million pounds, Chairman Neil Mahapatra said in an interview.Oxford Cannabinoid, known as OCT, is hoping to replicate the success of GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, a British company that made the first drug wholly derived from the cannabis plant to win U.S. FDA approval. It was acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for $7.2 billion this year.Being a pharmaceutical company, OCT could have listed before the U.K. market regulator gave the green light for medical pot listings on the LSE in September, but the approval eased its path to market, Mahapatra said. A number of medical marijuana companies have listed in the U.K. this year like consumer-products firm Cellular Goods Plc, which also has a celebrity backer in soccer star David Beckham.But OCT, which has a research partnership with Oxford University, is looking to set itself apart from recent issuers by stressing its pharma roots. The company plans to use IPO proceeds to develop a portfolio of four drug candidates for approval as licensed pain medicines, with the first commercial sales expected in 2027.Kingsley Capital Partners, a London-based private equity firm where Mahapatra is a managing partner, will hold nearly 21% of OCT’s share capital upon admission, according to the IPO prospectus. Imperial Brands will have about 11%, while Casa Verde Capital LLC -- the California-based venture firm where Snoop Dogg is a partner -- will have about 2%.The pain market targeted by the company is estimated to be worth more than 42 billion pounds globally, with the unfolding opioid crisis in the U.S. putting the focus on medication that can help people manage pain without adverse side effects, Mahapatra said. “A cannabinoid overdose could lead to a headache at most, making the substance a far safer alternative to opioid painkillers.”OCT’s listing is being arranged by States Bridge Capital, which was set up by a group of City bankers including David Hitchcock, who used to be chairman of Grant Thornton’s U.K. banking and securities group, and Jamie Moyes, who helped set up investment bank Liberum Capital.(Adds details on the company’s target market and shareholdings in paragraphs five to seven.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What is SafeMoon? Your guide to the cosmic-themed cryptocurrency

    SafeMoon debuted its cryptocurrency in March, claiming to solve common problems that plague Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

  • Money Managers Say It’s Time to Get Picky in Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market investors are turning more selective as last year’s everything rally splinters under the weight of higher inflation expectations.Exposure to U.S. growth and the impact from higher commodity prices are some of the criteria used by money managers from JPMorgan Asset Management to State Street Corp. Mexico, South Africa and Taiwan rank among the top choices as firms pare back their bullish bets for developing-nation assets, according to recent surveys.“There is still meaningful scope to generate returns within EM as long as investors are able to differentiate,” said Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Hong Kong.Investor enthusiasm toward emerging-market assets has waned this year as Covid-19 infections engulf nations from India to Brazil while Treasury yields push higher amid rising price pressures. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index has slid almost 10% since its mid-February high and the Bloomberg Barclays EM Local Currency Government Bond Index is down 1.6% from its January peak.U.S. ExposureWith a strong recovery in the world’s largest economy set to drive global growth this year, investors are looking for ways to piggy-back on that trend.That makes Mexican, Taiwanese and South Korean equities attractive given their strong ties to the U.S., said Shaniel Ramjee, a senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management in London, who helps manage $252 billion.The Mexican stock benchmark has climbed 12% this year, easily beating the 1% rise in MSCI’s index of developing-nation shares. The South Korean and Taiwanese equivalents are also outperforming, though the latter saw a steep selloff last week amid jitters over a Covid-19 outbreak and pricey tech stocks.Tech Dominance Haunts Taiwan in Global Selloff: Taking StockCommodity SurgeThe connection to commodity prices is also boosting the Mexican peso, said Emily Weis, a macro strategist at State Street in Boston. A combination of stimulus measures, vaccine rollouts and supply shortages has pushed everything from copper to lumber and iron ore to multiyear highs or records.“Improving commodity prices are still a net positive for EM commodities currencies given the sheer percentage of exports,” Weis said.The Russian ruble and South African rand also stand to benefit from the commodities rebound, according to Pictet’s Ramjee. The rand is the top emerging-market currency year-to-date thanks in part to South Africa’s exports of metals like platinum and iron ore, while the ruble has benefited from Russia’s oil exposure.But perhaps nowhere is the power of the commodity boom more on display than Brazil, where exports of soybeans and iron ore have boosted the real.Other nations haven’t been so lucky. Currencies in Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Turkey -- countries with some of the biggest increases in virus infections globally -- are among the worst performers in emerging markets this year.Yield SpikeSome investors say they’re sticking with local currency-denominated bonds that may be more insulated from American monetary policy.“Local markets are becoming more attractive,” said Shamaila Khan, the head of emerging-market debt at AllianceBernstein in New York, singling out South African, Russian and Mexican local bonds as among the most appealing. “Selectively, we are finding value.”Rate CallsThe People’s Bank of China added 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) of one-year funds with its medium-term lending facility on Monday, matching the amount coming due in a move that was expected by analysts. The authorities kept the interest rate unchanged at 2.95%China’s recovery was a mixed bag in April, with industrial output and investment buoyed by strong exports and a hot property market, while retail sales missed forecasts, data on Monday showedThe PBOC will publish the one-year and five-year loan prime rates on ThursdayThe yuan has gained more than 1% this yearSouth Africa will probably keep its interest rate unchanged on Thursday amid an imminent third wave of Covid-19 infectionsData on Wednesday will probably show the nation’s headline consumer-price index rose 4.3% in April from a year earlier, though that’s still below the 4.5% midpoint of its target range this quarterRead: Key African Central Banks May Hold Rates on Growth ConcernsHungarian central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said Monday that surging prices will be met by tighter monetary policy as soon as next month -- sparking gains in the forintChile VotesChilean assets plunged after the ruling coalition suffered a crushing electoral defeat that placed the writing of a new constitution largely in the hands of left-wing parties. The assembly makeup could make it harder to block major changes to the charter as independent and opposition left-wing parties will have more more swayThe yield on the nation’s dollar bond due in 2050 rose almost 8 basis points to 3.49% at 10:21 a.m. in New York. Meantime, the currency sank as much as 2.2% as investors quickly shifted positioning to account for increasing political uncertaintyChile’s first-quarter gross domestic product data on Tuesday will be an indication if economic recovery is on track, with the consensus of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expecting a 0.5% increase from a year earlierBiden-Moon MeetingU.S. President Joe Biden will meet his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in on Friday, with North Korea high on the agenda. Moon will be only the second foreign leader since Biden’s inauguration to visit the White HouseSouth Korea’s won posted the worst decline in Asia this past monthData and EventsThailand’s economic contraction continued into the start of year, setting the stage for a further slump as the country now faces its worst wave of Covid-19 casesGross domestic product in the first quarter shrank 2.6% from a year earlier, the National Economic and Social Development Council said Monday, compared with a median estimate of -3.3% in a Bloomberg survey and improving from the prior quarter’s 4.2% contractionThailand will publish customs trade figures on Friday. The weaker baht may have improved the competitiveness of the country’s exports, which rose 8.5% in March from a year earlierThe Philippines’ overseas workers’ remittances, a key source of foreign exchange, rose 4.9% in March, less than economists’ forecastIndonesia will announce April trade figures on ThursdayTaiwan’s export orders for April are due on Thursday. The Taiwan dollar has outpaced all of its Asian peers this year amid buoyant demand for semiconductorsRussia’s 1Q GDP reading on Monday could beat consensus, with a slowing virus outbreak and rising oil output, according to Bloomberg EconomicsThe ruble has topped most peers in the past monthA reading of Peru’s March economic activity on Monday and first-quarter GDP data Thursday will probably show that the nation is recovering even as growth remains below pre-pandemic levelsPeru’s presidential candidates are virtually tied in a mock election carried out by pollster IpsosIn Argentina, Bloomberg Economics expects a Thursday reading of March activity to show a near-recovery of February’s decline following the relaxation of several pandemic-induced restrictionsThe peso is the worst currency in Latin America this yearMexico will post its March retail sales on Friday, which traders will monitor for signs of recovering household demandBrazil’s Senate is set to continue its probe into the handling of the Covid-19 crisis, which could impact the political and electoral outlook, according to Bloomberg Economics. Any developments on tax reform plans will also be a key driverThe real, which outperformed all its regional peers over the past month, could see even more support as local investors trim long-standing bets against the currency(Adds details on Chile elections, Peru polls)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The former CEO of Washington Mutual foresees another housing bubble — and he blames the Fed

    ‘The Fed has gotten hooked on these expansive policies of ultra-low interest rates,' Kerry Killinger says.

  • Bitcoin at $250,000 in a year? This ‘rocket fuel’ will help it get there, says Goldman Sachs alum

    Raoul Pal tells bitcoin investors that current volatility is to be expected, but big things are around the corner.

  • Bitcoin, dogecoin lead wipeout of over half a trillion dollars in manic Monday for crypto

    The air is leaking out of the crypto complex, led by sharp declines in popular trades, including bitcoin, dogecoin and crypto platform Coinbase Global on Monday.

  • Bitcoin Chart Indicator Suggests Worst of Pullback May Be Over

    Experienced hands look to be buying the dip as a key bitcoin price indicator suggests the pullback may be coming to an end.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are always popular. They offer investors a clear path to returns, with regular cash payments and a yield – a return on the original investment – that usually far exceeds bond yields. But not all dividend stocks are created equal, and some offer better opportunities than others. Dividend yield is a key metric. Among S&P listed companies the average yield is only 2%. However, the highest yields aren’t always the way to go. Investors should also consider share appreciation or upside potential – these factors aren’t always connected to dividends, but they will affect the general returns available from a given stock. To that end, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up two high-yield dividend stocks that share a profile: a Buy-rating from the Street’s analyst corps; considerable upside potential; and a dividend yielding over 8%. Let’s take a closer look. New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) We’ll start with a real estate investment trust (REIT), a logical place to turn for high dividend returns. REITs typically pay out higher than average dividends, as a way of complying with profit-return regulations in the tax code. New York Mortgage Trust, which holds a portfolio of adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgages, and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, is typical of its niche, both in the quality of its portfolio and its high yield dividend. In its recent 1Q21 financial release, NYMT listed several metrics of interest to investors. The company sold off non-agency RMBS and CMBS totaling $111.6 million, purchased $347.3 million in residential loans, and finished the quarter with $4.72 billion in total assets. The company saw net investment income of $30.3 million, and was able to fund its dividend payment, to the tune of 10 cents per common share. At that payment rate, the dividend yields 8.91%. This was the second dividend declaration in a row at 10 cents; the company has been gradually increasing the payment since cutting it back last summer during the worst of the corona crisis. B. Riley analyst Matt Howlett was impressed by NYMT’s management of the recent economic crisis, and that factor takes a lead role in his recent initiation report. “Over the last decade, NYMT has delivered among the highest economic return within the space due in part to strong asset selection, low leverage, and a highly efficient operating structure. While the March 2020 liquidity crisis was a setback for the industry, NYMT managed the crisis admirably, in our view, and avoided any major wear and tear on the company. In fact, we argue that as NYMT has rebuilt, its originations have become more direct (acquiring loans vs. securities), and its cost of capital has been declining,” Howlett opined. In line with these comments, Howlett rates the stock a Buy, and his $6 price target implies a one-year upside potential of 36%. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~45% potential total return profile. (To watch Howlett’s track record, click here) Overall, there are four recent reviews on record for NYMT, and they break down to 2 Buys, 1 Hold, and 1 Sell for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The shares are selling for $4.45, and the average price target of $5.17 suggests room for ~17% upside from that level. (See NYMT stock analysis on TipRanks) Global Net Lease (GNL) Next up, Global Net Lease, is another REIT. The portfolio here is built on commercial real estate properties. A review of the company’s portfolio shows 306 such properties, totaling 37.2 million square feet of leasable space, let to 130 tenants. GNL operates in 10 countries, and boasts that 99.7% of its total square footage has been leased. The average lease has 8.3 years remaining – an important factor, as the long term provides stability to the portfolio. In the first quarter of 2021, GNL showed a top line of $89.4 million, up 12.8% from the year-ago quarter. The company ran a net loss, but at $800,000 that loss was significantly smaller than the $5 million lost in 1Q20. Net operating income was up from $71.9 million one year ago to $81.8 million in 1Q21. GNL reported sound liquidity in the quarter, with $262.9 million in cash or cash equivalents and an additional $88.6 million available in credit. And most importantly, GNL reported collecting 100% of rents due in Q1. GNL declared a 40 cent dividend for common shareholders during the quarter, and through it distributed a total of $36.2 million. At that rate, the dividend annualizes to $1.60 and gives a high yield of 8.59%. The dividend was cut last year during the corona crisis, but has been kept stable for five quarters since then. All of this adds up to a company that is sound on fundamentals of its business, and that has attracted notice from analyst Bryan Maher. In his note for B. Riley, Maher writes, “GNL's strong portfolio metrics provide for an attractive setup for the balance of 2021…. Given that GNL, in our view, is not over-levered and can borrow at exceedingly low rates, combined with prudent use of its in-place ATM, we are not concerned about the REIT's ability to finance acquisitions to hit our $300.0M target for 2021.” The analyst summed up, "Given GNL's well-crafted industrial/ office net lease portfolio and strong operating metrics, we reiterate our Buy rating on the shares." The Buy rating comes with a $23 price target attached. At current share price, that implies an upside of ~25% for the next 12 months. (To watch Maher’s track record, click here) Some stocks fly under the radar, and GNL is one of those. Maher's is the only recent analyst review of this company. (See GNL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • American families will finally get their Child Tax Credit money — here’s when the first payment will arrive

    The payments will reach more than 65 million children, according to senior administration officials.

  • China Puts Australia on Notice With Push to Diversify Iron Ore

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing threw the spotlight on trade tensions with its top commodities supplier, Australia, after the government’s economic planning agency said it’s looking to diversify China’s supply of iron ore.Chinese firms should boost domestic exploration for the steel-making input, widen their sources of imports, and explore overseas ore resources, the National Development and Reform Commission said at its monthly briefing.The NDRC also said Australia should stop damaging economic and trade cooperation with China and take measures to promote the healthy development of bilateral ties.Iron ore is Australia’s biggest export earner, and relations with Canberra have taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks. But adding the mineral to a raft of curbs already in place on Australian commodities would be a risky move given near-record prices and China’s dependence on Australia’s high-quality supply for about two-thirds of its imports.“While an outright ban would be almost unimaginable, various forms of restrictions, delays or increased administrative burdens on Australian iron ore imports could yet happen,” Wood Mackenzie said in a recent note.Chinese industrial commodities prices powered on, meanwhile, recovering much of their poise after last week’s pullback.Citigroup said further gains for markets like steel, aluminum and coal are supported by solid demand and a policy agenda that includes “domestic production crackdowns for environmental, energy and safety control purposes,” according to a note from the bank.At the same time, an acceleration in credit tightening is unlikely in the foreseeable future after the central bank expressed only limited concern about the surge in commodities prices feeding through into CPI, Citigroup said.Otherwise, the day’s agenda is led by China’s agricultural imports for April. Purchases of corn, wheat and sorghum are likely to stay elevated, as China’s buying binge continues to help fuel a global grains rally.Events Today(All times Beijing unless noted otherwise.)China’s 2nd batch of April trade data, incl. agricultural imports; LNG & pipeline gas imports; oil products trade breakdown; alumina and rare-earth product exports; bauxite, steel & aluminum product importsLONGi Green, Goldwind execs among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong KongEARNINGS: Daqo New EnergyToday’s ChartChina’s data dump for April suggests the economy’s expansion may have plateaued as policy makers seek to rein in commodities-intensive spending on real estate and infrastructure before new growth drivers of consumer spending and manufacturing investment have recovered.On the WireShaanxi province, China’s third-biggest coal producing region, hit a clean energy milestone last month when generation from renewables briefly topped thermal power for the first time.In a town on the edge of the Gobi desert is a sign in English and Chinese that reads “Oil Holy Land.” Nearby, a preserved drilling rig marks the spot of China’s first commercial oil well.JinkoSolar Announces Change to Senior ManagementChina Is Drafting Carbon Peaking Plans for Steel, Power SectorsAsian Copper Stocks Rise on Top Producer Chile’s Election ResultHuadian Power Downgraded to Sell by Citi on Rising Coal CostsBank of China, Citigroup, BNP Lead Green Bond Offshore MarketCGN Wind Energy Adds Zhejiang Province’s Largest Offshore FarmGCL-Poly Energy Says Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Resigns as AuditorBrazil Iron Ore Miners Seen Lifting Output Coming Months: IbramChina’s Tapering of Monetary Stimulus Could Pop Oil Price BubbleThe Week AheadWednesday, May 19China’s monthly loan primes rates, 09:30China’s April output data for base metals and oil productsHOLIDAY: Hong KongThursday, May 20China’s 3rd batch of April trade data, including country breakdowns for energy and commoditiesSMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 1USDA weekly crop export sales, 08:30 ESTFriday, May 21Ganfeng Lithium, EVE Energy, Huayou Cobalt execs among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong KongChina weekly iron ore port stockpilesShanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, 15:30SMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 2AGMs: Cnooc, Tianqi Lithium, CATLMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AT&T admits it made a terrible mistake getting into media business with Discovery deal: analyst

    AT&T ruined a lot of shareholder value by trying to get success in the media business, a veteran media analyst Craig Moffett tells Yahoo Finance Live.

  • What the AT&T-Discovery deal means for streaming viewers, investors and employees

    AT&T said Monday it will combine its massive WarnerMedia media assets, which includes HBO and CNN, with Discovery Inc. to create a new media heavyweight in a $43 billion deal.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Takes Big Stake in Aon, Cuts Holdings of Chevron and Wells Fargo

    Berkshire Hathaway took a stake of more than $900 million in insurance broker (AON) and sold off nearly all of its longtime investment in (WFC) (WFC) in the first quarter. Berkshire’s quarterly 13-F filing released late Monday showed a new position of about 4.1 million shares in Aon (ticker: AON). Berkshire (BRK.A, BRK.B) has been steadily selling its stake in Wells Fargo since early 2020.

  • I’m worth $3 million, and separating from my much wealthier partner of 33 years. What kind of financial settlement can I expect?

    ‘When same-sex marriage became a possibility in New York, he declined to consider it because he did not want to take on any possible financial obligations that a future divorce might entail.’

  • Havoc in the Crypto Market as Bitcoin Drops to its Lowest Levels Since February

    Consequently, data retrieved from Glassnode affirmed the Bitcoin supply held by long term holders has returned to accumulation mode, even as price dips.

  • Crypto platform Coinbase rolls out convertible debt deal, stock skids below $250 reference price

    Coinbase Global on Monday said it plans to sell $1.25 billion of convertible debt. Its stock closed below its $250 reference price for the first time since the crypto platform listed on the Nasdaq exchange in mid-April.

  • Burry of ‘Big Short’ Fame Places Big Bet Against Musk, Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor who rose to fame for making billions off bets against mortgage securities during the financial crisis, has placed a sizable wager against Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish puts against 800,100 shares of the electric-car maker as of March 31, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The puts give Scion the right to sell Tesla shares on or before an unidentified date in the future.Tesla shares closed at an all-time high of $883.09 on Jan. 26, after a yearlong rally jolted the stock higher by almost 700%. It had lost a quarter of its value by the end of March, and is down 35% from its peak as of the close Monday.The bet against Tesla isn’t Burry’s first. He said in a since-deleted tweet in early December that his firm was short shares of the EV maker. The hedge fund manager also advised Musk to sell shares to raise capital while his stock, then on a torrid run from the pandemic lows, was at what Burry called “ridiculous” levels.Tesla earned record profit in the first quarter, sidestepped an industry chip shortage, improved its manufacturing and even made money off Bitcoin, its earnings results showed in late April. Yet shares fell in a sign of the lofty expectations the company now contends with. Among the quibbles from analysts: Tesla didn’t offer a specific estimate for vehicle deliveries in 2021.It’s impossible to know when Burry’s Scion made the bets against Tesla, at what price the puts are in the money and how much the firm paid for them. The filing, a quarterly rundown of holdings required of hedge funds of a certain size, said the position was worth $534 million -- an amount likely derived by multiplying Tesla’s share price on March 31 by the number of shares Scion bet against.“Tesla is down 14% since the end of the first quarter, so on balance, these puts have been profitable, though it’s impossible to know for sure,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “He’s expressing the type of skepticism that many have on Tesla. I would have to believe that he accumulated various Tesla options at various strikes, and some of them probably have expired.”Burry was played by Christian Bale in the film version of Michael Lewis’s best-selling account of the 2008 financial crisis, “The Big Short.”(Updates with quote in seventh paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Double, Says Oppenheimer

    The stock markets can sometimes be a study in paradoxes. Good and bad news will exist simultaneously, tugging in various directions, and short-term trends can shift in a single trading session. Start with two data points noted by Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus. He draws attention to the Q1 earnings – reporting season is winding down – particularly to the strong results. After 91% of the S&P 500-listed companies had reported, quarterly revenues had grown 9.8% year-over-year and earnings were up 47%. On the negative side, Stoltzfus contrasted the solid earnings with the poor April jobs report. The new jobs total reached a mere 266,000; far short of the nearly 1 million expected, and the February/March numbers were revised downwards. Stoltzfus sees resilience in the markets, however, as stocks continue to hover near record levels. "So far in 2021 the US economy and stocks have shown remarkable resilience considering the challenges and uncertainties they face in the process of moving towards the 'next new normal.' It’s no secret that a whole lot of love in the form of accommodative monetary policy from the Fed and gargantuan levels of stimulus from Capitol Hill have played a significant role to effect the process of navigating a landscape fraught with the uncertainties that come with any recovery from a major crisis," Stoltzfus wrote. The upshot: Oppenheimer comes down in favor of stock investing in today’s overall market environment, with an emphasis on US equities. The investment firm has been consistent in this stance for some time now, and its stock analysts have been making their recommendations accordingly. Two of those recent stock recommendations caught our eye; according to the TipRanks database, these are stocks that gotten under the radar of the analyst class. They haven’t had much coverage, but Oppenheimer’s analysts believe that each could double or more in the next year. Let’s find out why. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) The first stock we’re looking at, Cyclacel Pharma, is involved in clinical-stage research into new cancer medications. The company’s focus is on innovative drug candidates based on ‘cell cycle, transcriptional regulation, and mitosis biology;’ in plainer language, the way cells divide. Uncontrolled cell division is a hallmark of tumor growth, and Cyclacel aims to tackle that facet of cancer through several pathways. Cyclacel has two main drug candidates in its pipeline, fadraciclib and CYC140. Both are undergoing clinical trials as treatments for solid tumors and leukemia, but with different mechanisms. The first is a transcriptional regulator, while the second is in the anti-mitotic program. Fadraciclib is administered either orally or intravenously, and is an inhibitor or CDK2 and CDK9. It has been shown to cause death of cancer cells at sub-micromolar concentrations. The company plans to begin dosing patients with fadraciclib in Phase 1b/2 studies against solid tumors and leukemia by the end of this year. Data from the earlier Phase 1 study, against two forms of leukemia, will also be released later this year. CYC140 follows a different pathway, being a selective inhibitor of PLK1, a mitotic pathway enzyme. PLK1 has a central role in cell division, and its inhibition in tumor cells is a promising mode of treatment. Like fadraciclib above, CYC140 will be entering a Phase 1/2 study against solid tumor and leukemia, with patient dosing to begin this year. The drug candidate has already completed a Phase 1 study in patients with advanced leukemias, and data from that study will also be released in the coming months. Covering this stock for Oppenheimer, 5-star analyst Kevin DeGeeter lays out the upbeat prospects for the company. “We view CYCC as offering a unique opportunity to participate in POC data readouts from two targeted cancer therapies before the end of 2022. Our investment thesis is based on the following assumptions: 1) oral fadraciclib maintains an acceptable safety profile, including myelosuppression—a key challenge for first-generation pan-CDK inhibitors; and 2) CYC140 exhibits potential for single-agent activity. With successful POC data from one or more Phase II expansion cohorts, we expect CYCC to explore opportunities for partnering of commercial rights to markets outside the US,” DeGeeter opined. In line with his bullish comments, DeGeeter rates CYCC an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $17 price target. The figure is set to reward investors with 12-month returns of ~140%, should DeGeeter's thesis play out accordingly. (To watch DeGeeter’s track record, click here) Micro-cap biopharmas don’t get a lot of analyst attention – they tend to fly under the radar. However, there are two reviews on file here and both are to Buy, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. CYCC shares are priced at $7.06, with an average price target of $17.50 indicating a runway toward ~148% upside for 2021. (See CYCC stock analysis on TipRanks) Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) Next up, Chemomab, is another biotech firm. This company is focused on the treatment of fibrosis-related diseases, especially of the liver. The company merged with the Israeli biotech firm Anchiano this past December, forming a combined entity that will pool resources to develop Chemomab’s drug candidate, CM-101. The merged company began using the CMMB ticker on the NASDAQ this past March. The pipeline drug, CM-101, is a monoclonal antibody, first in its class, targeting CCL24 and known to interfere with disease-causing fibrosis of the liver, skin, and lungs. Chemomab has three parallel programs, all Phase 2 clinical trials, to study CM-101 in the treatment of rare fibrotic diseases. These diseases include Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC), Systemic Sclerosis, and Liver Fibrosis MoA (NASH). The first is a chronic, progressive, cholestatic disease of the liver, without current treatment options. In preclinical studies, CM-101 was seen to inhibit the overexpression of CCL24 and to attenuate cholestasis and fibrosis in animal subjects. The company is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 2a clinical trial, SPRING, for the treatment of PSC. The trial is expected to enroll 45 patients by early 2022, and preliminary data is expected in the first half of next year. Systemic Sclerosis is a rare, chronic autoimmune disease of the skin, and is better known as scleroderma. The disease can involve numerous organs of the body, and is slowly progressive. CM-101’s anti-fibrotic action has been found efficacious in preclinical studies, and a Phase 2 clinical trial is planned to start later this year. Finally, NASH – non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or non-alcoholic fatty liver – is another fibrotic illness without a currently approved treatment. The disease is the liver manifestation of an underlying metabolic disorder, and can lead to liver failure. The Phase 1b clinical trial indicated that CM-101 was well-tolerated and showed promise in treating this condition. A Phase 2a trial, SPLASH, is scheduled to enroll 40 patients by year’s end, and early data is expected in 1H22. Analyst Jeff Jones, in his coverage of this stock for Oppenheimer, notes the company's pipeline and the cash runway as significant factors. “Compelling results in several disease models point to CCL24 neutralization as a treatment strategy, and initial clinical safety is supportive. Phase 2 reveals in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are anticipated in 1H:22, and a trial in systemic sclerosis (SSc) is on track to commence later this year. We would expect success in any of these poorly-met fibrotic indications, each of which offers sizable sales potential for CM-101, to drive significant value for CMMB. Cash runway, post recent financing, is approximately two-plus years," Jones wrote. To this end, Jones gives CMMB shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating along with a $42 price target. At the current share price of $16.63, that price target suggests an upside of ~153%. This stock appears to be flying under the Street’s radar and currently Jones' is the sole CMMB review. (See CMMB stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for biotech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Questions Elon Musk’s Call on Bitcoin

    Cathie Wood's firm believes the concern about Bitcoin mining's impact on the environment is misguided.