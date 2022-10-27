U.S. markets closed

Healthpeak Properties Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

·1 min read

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be paid on November 18, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2022.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRC. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

CONTACT

Andrew Johns, CFA
Senior Vice President – Investor Relations
720-428-5050

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Healthpeak Properties, Inc.)
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Healthpeak Properties, Inc.)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthpeak-properties-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-on-common-stock-301661550.html

SOURCE Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

