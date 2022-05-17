U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,059.00
    +50.99 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,452.51
    +229.09 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,851.12
    +188.32 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,816.44
    +33.01 (+1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.79
    +0.59 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.40
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    +0.17 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0537
    +0.0099 (+0.95%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    +0.0800 (+2.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2469
    +0.0146 (+1.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3390
    +0.2860 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,987.70
    +355.97 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    673.80
    +431.12 (+177.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,511.07
    +46.27 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

HealthQuest Capital Closes $675 Million for Fund IV

·3 min read

Growth equity fund announces new capital to continue investing in transformational healthcare companies

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthQuest Capital, a sector specialist capital firm focused on companies optimizing value in health care, today announced the close of HealthQuest Partners IV, L.P., at its hard cap of $675 million.The oversubscribed fund will enable HealthQuest to continue to invest in growth-stage companies that are revolutionizing the healthcare industry.

HealthQuest Capital
HealthQuest Capital

HealthQuest invests across healthcare subsectors, and believes healthcare innovation occurs at the convergent points between medical technologies, diagnostics/tools, digital health and innovative services. Target markets for fund IV include commercial-stage companies that improve patient outcomes, or reduce cost and inefficiency in the healthcare system. HealthQuest will also seek growth companies with an emphasis on current trends in the healthcare sector that are hitting an adoption inflection point with long-term impact. Fund IV will look for companies innovating on the clinical/technology side, such as AI-enabled diagnostics and precision oncology, as well as companies innovating on the care model side, including evolving primary care and mobile caregiver solutions.

"The pandemic, the evolution of value-based care and increasingly informed patients have produced an environment that has created an unprecedented openness towards the adoption of new technologies," said Garheng Kong, MD, PhD, MBA, HealthQuest's founder and managing partner. "With our investment partners and ecosystem of advisors, we are uniquely positioned to ensure these innovations are adopted at scale and at price points that will meaningfully improve patients' lives."

Since the firm's founding in 2013, HealthQuest has raised more than $1.6 billion across four funds and has made investments in a variety of healthcare startups including Everly Health, Lunit, Thirty Madison and TigerConnect. The team has also seen 18 exits across IPOs and M&A transactions, including the sale of BardyDx to Hillrom (now Baxter), BioIQ to LetsGetChecked, Biotheranostics to Hologic, and the IPO of Castle Biosciences.

The HealthQuest team is led by founder Garheng Kong, a physician, scientist, and engineer by training. With over two decades of experience investing, Garheng has led nearly 30 companies to successful exits. The HealthQuest team is strengthened by a board of advisors comprised of current or former CEOs in the most influential healthcare companies in the country, including Aon Hewitt, Becton Dickinson, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Cardinal Health, Humana, LabCorp, Medtronic, OptumHealth and a former U.S. Surgeon General. Together, the HealthQuest ecosystem provides portfolio companies unique strategic insights, access, and opportunities.

"When it comes to the adoption of new healthcare innovations, there is a natural tension between patients, providers and payers. Our team helps our portfolio companies understand how each player sees the problem in order to increase the likelihood of commercial success," Kong said. "With the new fund, HealthQuest Capital is able to work alongside these companies to give them the support they need to make a widespread impact in the healthcare sector."

About HealthQuest Capital
Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, HealthQuest Capital is a growth capital firm investing in commercial-stage companies that are optimizing value in healthcare by improving outcomes and reducing costs. With more than $1.6 billion in capital under management, the firm focuses on fostering innovation across the health care spectrum, including medical technologies, diagnostics, digital health and innovative services. The HealthQuest team combines decades of successful investing experience with deep domain expertise in all aspects of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.healthquestcapital.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthquest-capital-closes-675-million-for-fund-iv-301549262.html

SOURCE HealthQuest Capital

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Walmart earnings miss estimates as inflation hits profits

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Walmart and the possibility that the value retail chain may raise prices.

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Technology stocks are normally associated with growth, and not necessarily dividends. One pays a low dividend but is rapidly growing it, along with share repurchases at a low valuation. Another has raised its dividend not once but four times over the past year alone.

  • When Will Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Become Profitable?

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Nu Holdings Ltd.'s...

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • AMD stock climbs after analyst upgrades shares to Buy

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses why AMD stock is rising on Tuesday.

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Is Twilio Stock a Buy Now?

    Twilio's (NYSE: TWLO) stock has tumbled nearly 60% this year as investors fretted over the cloud-based communication platform company's decelerating growth, declining gross margins, and widening losses. Let's review Twilio's business model, its challenges, and valuations to decide. What does Twilio do?

  • 2 Stocks to Buy During the Nasdaq Bear Market

    The Nasdaq Composite index is down more than 25%, putting it solidly in bear market territory. This is an uncomfortable place for most investors to find themselves in. But for investors buying stocks with time horizons of three years or longer, it can also be a place for opportunity.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • George Soros Has Faith in Two Tesla Rivals But Not in GM

    If it were up to iconic investor and short-seller George Soros to pick the winners of automotive electrification, General Motors would have a lot to worry about. The legacy carmaker is however doing everything to be one of the major players in the very lucrative segment of electric vehicles. GM seems to have a vehicle in each segment to compete with.

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers', Is in Deep Trouble

    When Ernie Garcia spoke with analysts during Carvana's earnings call last month, the company's chief executive officer said the used-car retailer's first-quarter had been "challenging." "Some quarters are bumpier than others," Garcia said, according to a transcript of the call. The company had just posted a "confidence shattering quarter," in the words of J.P. Morgan, as it reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.89 a share, much higher than the FactSet's expected loss of $1.44 a share.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • Here's Why I Think Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story...

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

  • Where Will Rivian Be in 10 Years?

    The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is clearly rising steeply. In 2021, all the net growth in global car sales came from EVs. While the growth of EVs in the coming years is undisputed, which players will emerge as winner isn't as clear.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

    Over the past few years, with market multiples at or near all-time highs, it has been incredibly difficult to find quality businesses with strong dividend yields. In fact, over the last few decades, the S&P 500's average dividend yield has rarely gone above 3% (it's currently 1.37%). Here are two stocks to buy right now with dividend yields above 3%.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from