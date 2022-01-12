HealthSignals Announces New National Sales Executive to Join Team

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthSignals is pleased to announce the opening of a regional office in Chicago, Illinois. Dave Lykowski, has assumed the role of National Sales Executive with responsibility for sales, customer engagement and services in the Northeast, Midwest and Western regions. As a seasoned professional with many years history of successfully selling technology and services in the Senior Living world, Dave will leverage his relationships and skillsets towards offering creative solutions that will improve resident, guest, and employee technology engagement and productivity. Dave has successfully grown businesses through strategic sales, continuous customer contact, extensive follow-through, and by identifying, assessing, and meeting customers' ongoing product needs.

Bruce Weintraub, HealthSignals CEO noted: "With the significant increased need for improved Internet and cellular connectivity that doesn't fail, as well as recent code enforcement changes for Public Safety Radio regarding Emergency Responder Radio Coverage (ERRC) coverage in residential buildings, HealthSignals believes adding Dave's representation in these areas of the country will provide the additional support for these services to properly support our clients in these areas.

Dave commented that he is looking forward to re-engaging with his contacts and relationships in senior living as we emerge from the pandemic-driven shutdown. He plans on expanding on his solid history of successfully selling technology and services in the Senior Living world so that he can continue serving the people and providers that he has clearly identified with.

Please reach out to Dave with any questions or opportunities and wish him a warm welcome to Illinois. He can be reached at 888-909-1777 ext 345

About HealthSignals:

HealthSignals designs, deploys and manages Medical Grade Wi-Fi™ , Cellular Boost and Public Safety Radio Platforms for Senior Living and LTPAC communities. The HealthSignals' Performance Guarantee provides peace of mind from both a financial and operational perspective. For more information, please email info@healthsignals.net

