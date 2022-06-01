U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

HealthSmart® Launches Houston SmartCare™ Health Plan

·3 min read

Custom health plan leverages significant discounts with local focus on plan sponsors in the Greater Houston Area

IRVING, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthSmart, one of the nation's largest third party administrators of health plans for employers and plan sponsors, announced the launch of Houston SmartCare™, a comprehensive level-funded health plan that offers market leading discounts to Houston-area small to mid-sized employers. The plan offers significant savings and protection for plan sponsors and features access to leading hospitals, facilities and providers in Greater Houston through Employers Health Network (EHN).

Houston SmartCare delivers a transparent, all-inclusive model that offers predictable costs through a level-funded plan with no additional risk for employers and significantly lower premiums than mainstream fully-insured programs. The program also offers financial security with stop loss coverage to protect plans from catastrophic claims.

In addition to a comprehensive health benefits plan, Houston SmartCare boasts a superior member experience through its Concierge Advisor Team who works to guide members and help them navigate their healthcare journey every step of the way.

Houston SmartCare is available across an eight-county area in Greater Houston, and is a collaborative effort of HealthSmart, EHN, and Elan Insurance Group.

"This new health plan designed especially for the Greater Houston area is another example of how HealthSmart approaches our organizational mission of reducing costs for plan sponsors and delivering premium healthcare solutions to our members," said Craig Julien, CEO for HealthSmart. "This program demonstrates an innovative approach to help plan sponsors in the Houston area control their health benefit costs by providing deeply discounted access to the area's top hospitals and providers through EHN." Julien added, "This is big news for small and medium employer groups and Houston SmartCare is truly a game-changer for our broker community in terms of providing quality healthcare options with deep discounts."

Omar Haedo, president of Elan Insurance Group, sees Houston SmartCare as a comprehensive solution that solves several problems for plan sponsors in the Houston area. "Plan sponsors typically must work with several players to build their health plans," said Haedo. "By bringing together experts in the areas of most concern to small and mid-sized plan sponsors, we have created a one-stop solution that offers a top-quality, focused provider network, critical stop loss coverage, and comprehensive third-party administration services, relieving area health plan sponsors of the burden of shopping for these services individually."

Brokers, employers and plan sponsors can learn more about the program or request more information at www.houstonsmartcare.com.

HealthSmart will showcase the Houston SmartCare health plan at an upcoming webinar on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. CDT. The webinar will share more information for brokers that serve Houston-area plan sponsors. Registration is available at www.houstonsmartcare.com/webinar.

About HealthSmart
HealthSmart is one of the largest third party administrators in the country and the premier provider of innovative, customizable and scalable healthcare solutions for employers, brokers and payers. We partner with plan sponsors to provide key services needed to reduce healthcare costs and manage members with dignity and respect. HealthSmart is the one-stop source for health plan needs, including health plan benefit administration, pharmacy benefit management, care management and wellness programs and provider networks. For more information, visit www.healthsmart.com. Follow HealthSmart on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About EHN 
Employers Health Network (EHN) embraces a high-performance network model that helps employers provide exceptional quality healthcare benefits at lower cost. Our unique network model helps both employers and members save immediately and save over time through a sustainable model with our high-quality and accountable network partners. For more information, visit www.employershealthnetwork.com.

About Elan Insurance Group
ELAN Insurance Group is a group of companies headquartered in Miami collaborating to bring competitive, cutting-edge health insurance products to the marketplace. From traditional comprehensive plans to self-funded plans, ELAN tailors its offering to meet the needs of employers and individuals across the Caribbean and the United States. For more information, visit www.elan.insure.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthsmart-launches-houston-smartcare-health-plan-301559343.html

SOURCE HealthSmart

