U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,480.55
    +9.18 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,243.64
    -51.12 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,991.59
    +94.25 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,270.53
    +4.87 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.00
    -0.28 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.10
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5970
    +0.0780 (+5.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    +0.0060 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2100
    +0.5330 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,085.75
    +1,033.27 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,444.14
    -7.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

HealthTap Expands Patient Referral Capabilities by Leveraging Health Gorilla's National Health Information Network

·4 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Health Gorilla, the leading Health Information Network in the United States and HealthTap, a virtual health care provider of Urgent and Primary Care, have announced a partnership to expand HealthTap's providers' access to complete medical records of their patients and streamline the exchange of clinical data within their physician referral network.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Health Gorilla)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Health Gorilla)

HealthTap enables consumers to forge a relationship with a personal doctor who will partner with them to care for their health. With doctors available 24/7 from any device via text or video, a library of member-asked doctor-answered questions on any health-related topic or symptom, and an AI-powered symptom checker, HealthTap offers robust primary care to anyone who needs it.

The partnership with Health Gorilla will allow HealthTap to increase the labs and referral options available to their physicians and patients and aggregate their patients' historical medical records, all of which will help them improve clinical outcomes and reduce costs. HealthTap will be announcing their new cutting-edge features and services over the next two quarters.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Health Gorilla," said Hammad Saleem, Chief Innovation Officer at HealthTap. "With access to more choices of lab and imaging providers and fully integrated patient records, we are well-positioned to deliver more convenient and better care."

Health Gorilla and their Network members will benefit from this partnership through bidirectional data exchanges with the HealthTap physicians, facilitating better care coordination between HealthTap providers and other organizations treating common patients.

"Partnering with HealthTap is a great opportunity for Health Gorilla. They are doing great work uniting virtual and in-person care, and we're sure that access to our aggregated healthcare data will improve their physicians' ability to diagnose and treat patients in a more timely and accurate fashion," said Steve Yaskin, CEO and Co-founder of Health Gorilla.

Health Gorilla has achieved security certifications from government agencies and other leading healthcare organizations and is pioneering the National Health Information Network based on TEFCA. They are SOC-2 Type 2 compliant, HIPAA-certified, and are independently audited on a routine basis.

Their out-of-the-box solution, Patient360 or FHIR-based clinical data APIs, power a diverse set of use cases, including telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and care coordination services, all of which will support HealthTap's mission to provide access to real-time, high-quality, and affordable healthcare.

If you are interested in learning more about the partnership between Health Gorilla and HealthTap, Health Gorilla's digital health team will be attending HLTH 2021 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center and located at booth 715. The Health Gorilla team will be available to answer all of your questions about their recent partnerships or how their services can support digital health and patient data needs.

About Health Gorilla
Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a national health Information Network that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs, HIPAA-compliant user authentication, and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system while ensuring adherence to the 21st Century Cures Act and to the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) standards. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

About HealthTap
HealthTap is a virtual-first, affordable urgent- and primary-care clinic, providing top-quality physician care nationwide to Americans with or without insurance. Our proprietary, easy-to-use, and innovative apps and electronic medical record apply Silicon Valley standards to effectively engage consumers and doctors online to increase the equity, accessibility, and efficiency of ongoing medical care for consumers, providers, employers, and payers. HealthTap's US-based board-certified physicians are available throughout North America. For more information, visit www.healthtap.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthtap-expands-patient-referral-capabilities-by-leveraging-health-gorillas-national-health-information-network-301402500.html

SOURCE Health Gorilla

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of MannKind Corporation Are Falling This Morning

    Shares of MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD), a company working to develop inhaled therapeutics, were down 18% as of 11:59 a.m. EDT on Monday after an inspection issue derailed its hopes of approval for Tyvaso DPI, a lung disease therapy it developed with United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR). According to United Therapeutics' Securities and Exchange Commission filings, it owns two patents for treating PAH through inhalation that expire in 2024. The Food and Drug Administration's complete response letter didn't cite issues with MannKind's operations or even the clinical data submitted by the two companies.

  • Here's Why Omeros Is Sinking Further Today

    Bad news the company received today from the FDA surprised investors more than it probably should have.

  • Revance Stock Loses 40% Of Its Value After FDA Rejects Its Frown Lines Injection

    The FDA rejected Revance Therapeutics' frown lines treatment, depressing RVNC stock which fell to an 18-month low on Monday.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Set to Go Supernova Soon

    Anavex Life Sciences and Affimed both sport unique drug development platforms that could be worth billions.

  • Phathom's Vonoprazan Non-Inferior To Proton Pump Inhibitor For Esophagitis Inflammation

    Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) has announced data from the PHALCON-EE Phase 3 trial evaluating vonoprazan versus lansoprazole for erosive esophagitis (EE). Esophagitis is inflammation, irritation, or swelling of the esophagus lining, which is the tube that runs from the throat to the stomach. Vonoprazan met its primary non-inferiority endpoints in both healing and maintenance phases. Related: Phathom Pharma's Vonoprazan Inhibits Gastric Acid In Healthy Volunteers. Vonoprazan demonstr

  • Valneva Says Its Covid Vaccine Beats AstraZeneca’s. Shares Are Surging.

    American depositary receipts of French biotech Valneva are up more than 30% after the firm said its vaccine has stronger immune response and fewer side-effects than AstraZeneca's.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Rise 90% or More, According to Wall Street

    Are you looking for biotech stocks that could shoot higher? Wall Street analysts who cover the stocks on this list think they could provide some eye-popping gains. Every stock on this list has a consensus price target that's 91% above its present price.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • The pandemic isn't going to come to a 'hard and fast close,' doctor warns

    Even though COVID cases and hospitalizations have been decreasing over the past month, one doctor doesn’t think the pandemic is ending any time soon.

  • Fauci Expects Regulators to Approve Mixing Vaccine Doses

    The idea is to offer additional flexibility so that Americans in certain situations can receive booster doses of a different vaccine than they received for their initial dose.

  • Meet the People Who Won’t Have Sex Until They’re Sterilized

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyWhen Sasha was in college, she did what a lot of young women her age do: she Googled which birth control would work for her. But after some research, the answer seemed to be: none of them. Almost every method had drawbacks: increased risk of irregular bleeding, depression, menstrual cramps, or pelvic infections.When Sasha began her first sexual relationship, she ended up temporarily taking hormonal birth control pills. But she was so nervous ab

  • Vaccines, masks? Japan puzzling over sudden virus success

    Almost overnight, Japan has become a stunning, and somewhat mysterious, coronavirus success story. Daily new COVID-19 cases have plummeted from a mid-August peak of nearly 6,000 in Tokyo, with caseloads in the densely populated capital now routinely below 100, an 11-month low. Japan, unlike other places in Europe and Asia, has never had anything close to a lockdown, just a series of relatively toothless states of emergency.

  • Celebrating the Science That Transforms Patients' Lives

    By Samit Hirawat, M.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Global Drug Development

  • If You're Over 65, Avoid This One Type of Meat, Experts Say

    Life doesn't stop when you turn 65, but a handful of your dietary habits should. In particular, experts say there's one type of meat you're likely eating that may be putting you at risk of serious foodborne illness. In fact, you may be shocked to learn just how rampant contamination is within this one type of food. After analyzing 257 samples of this popular type of meat, one study found that over 90 percent of the product was tainted with harmful bacteria. Read on to find out which kind of meat

  • What Companies Has Mark Cuban Invested In?

    Mark Cuban is best known as the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, but it turns out he has a number of diverse interests — and he's willing to support them financially. A look at the...

  • Colin Powell was vaccinated but died from COVID. Here’s why the rare event is possible

    Powell, who had multiple myeloma, joins the 0.003% of people who had been fully vaccinated as of Oct. 12 and died from COVID-19.

  • Never Order Seafood Unless You've Asked Your Server This, FDA Warns

    Whether you love lox or are serious about your sushi, seafood is a healthy addition to many diets. Loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and protein, seafood consumption has been linked to increased longevity, better heart health, and weight loss. However, before you order your next seafood-based meal, there's one pertinent question you should be asking your server to avoid serious illness, according to the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover what question you should be asking and

  • Allison Williams And ESPN Part Ways For Good Over Vaccine Refusal

    The reporter said on Instagram that she was morally "not aligned" with Disney's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

  • Why COVID boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants

    More COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way -- but when it’s your turn, you’ll get an extra dose of the original vaccine, not one updated to better match the extra-contagious delta variant. “Don’t we want to match the new strains that are most likely to circulate as closely as possible?” Dr. Cody Meissner of Tufts Medical Center, an adviser to the Food and Drug Administration, challenged Pfizer scientists recently. “I don't quite understand why this is not delta because that's what we're facing right now,” fellow adviser Dr. Patrick Moore of the University of Pittsburgh said last week as government experts debated whether it's time for Moderna boosters.

  • These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

    Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Vermont "Despite having the highest vaccination rates in the cou