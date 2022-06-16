U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,653.74
    -136.25 (-3.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,863.39
    -805.14 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,602.82
    -496.34 (-4.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,648.96
    -82.18 (-4.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.38
    +2.07 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.40
    +31.80 (+1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    +0.46 (+2.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0574
    +0.0127 (+1.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3180
    -0.0770 (-2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2364
    +0.0193 (+1.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0190
    -1.8000 (-1.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,031.23
    +359.75 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.52
    -30.49 (-6.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the latest Fed decision and more.

HealthTech Connex Announces Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer to Lead Expansion into the U.S.

·4 min read

- Reilly to Lead U.S. Rollout of Revolutionary NeuroCatch® Platform that
Evaluates Cognitive Brain Function Within Just Six Minutes -

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / HealthTech Connex ("HTC"), a leading health technology company specializing in neurotechnology innovations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Terry Reilly to its executive leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Based in Boston, Mass., Reilly will focus on leading the U.S. commercial launch of the company's NeuroCatch® Platform, with the first HTC U.S. operational office scheduled to open in Boston's Life Science Cluster in 2023. Reilly will work out of this location and collaborate closely with HTC headquarters in Surrey, BC, Canada, to grow its U.S. team and fully deploy NeuroCatch® across North America.

HealthTech Connex, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Press release picture
HealthTech Connex, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Press release picture

Terry Reilly, Chief Commercial Officer at HealthTech Connex

Reilly brings more than 20 years of senior commercial and marketing leadership in the life sciences, drug discovery, pharmaceutical, and medical devices industries to HTC. In his new role, he will drive HTC's strategic commercial objectives and integrated commercial architecture and provide global oversight of business development, client services, and sales functions. Before joining HTC, Reilly served as V.P. of Growth for BioIVT, responsible for building the global commercial strategy and leading global sales, marketing, and commercial services teams in the U.S., Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Throughout his career, he has served in senior leadership roles in sales, client services, and business development. He has extensive experience representing multiple global life sciences products and services, commercial leadership of M&A programs, strategic partnerships, and international commercial and marketing team leadership. His early career included roles focused on commercial development at leading organizations, including Cogstate, Taconic Biosciences, Fuld & Company, and Asterand. Reilly holds a Bachelor's degree from Michigan State University.

The initial focus of Reilly's new role with HTC is the U.S. launch of the NeuroCatch® Platform-an industry-leading medical device that offers a rapid, objective evaluation of cognitive brain function within six minutes at the point of care. An accessible, portable cognitive brain scanner, NeuroCatch® consists of EEG electrodes embedded in a mesh cap, which wirelessly interfaces with a custom software platform to deliver results. Clinicians can use it at any point of care in healthcare settings, including clinics, labs, hospitals, sporting venues, schools, military theatres, and remote deployments. It is helpful at any time in the care continuum, from baseline evaluation through ongoing treatment, with immediate and intuitive results to guide clinical and therapeutic decisions. Results are easy to interpret, and ERPs can be compared to prior scan history to distinguish changes over time. NeuroCatch® can be leveraged for a diverse range of health conditions, including brain injuries, neurological diseases, mental health issues, and brain optimization, including information processing.

"On behalf of HTC, we are thrilled to welcome Terry Reilly to the senior executive leadership team. His vast experience in the life sciences and medical device industries will be instrumental as we work to align our evolving business and commercial U.S. growth strategy," said HTC President and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Ryan D'Arcy. "In this critical role, Terry will help build integrated commercial strategies and a high-performing culture that will support HTC through its next phase of development and expansion to the U.S."

What is the NeuroCatch® Platform?

The first generation NeuroCatch® is currently deployed to clinical and research centers across Canada and research centers in the U.S. The U.S. product launch will be coordinated for the second generation NeuroCatch® release following a similar expansion plan. The initial target markets will be focused on cutting-edge research in the biotech and pharma fields specializing in brain disorders, diseases, and health optimization.

"HTC is at a critical phase of its growth and evolution as a discovery partner of choice," said Reilly. "I look forward to bringing my global commercial and marketing leadership experience to support the company's exciting commercial and U.S.U.S. launch strategy and its overall vision to accelerate the enhancement and improvement of brain health lives through better testing and innovation."

Learn more about HTC and NeuroCatch® online athttps://www.neurocatch.com.

About HealthTech Connex

HealthTech Connex connects science and R&D to product breakthroughs utilizing state-of-the-art technology and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). The team comprises recognized health, science, and business leaders with extensive experience in leveraging healthcare advances fueled by agile partnerships through its headquarters location in Surrey, British Columbia's Health and Technology District. The company is focused on delivering translational neuroscience innovations to care sectors and communities worldwide. Its trademark product, the NeuroCatch® Platform, consists of EEG electrodes embedded in a mesh cap, which wirelessly interfaces with a custom software platform to elicit desired brain responses within just six minutes.

# # #

Media Contact:
Evan White
Evan@EvanWhitePR.com
1-509-995-9105

SOURCE: HealthTech Connex



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705014/HealthTech-Connex-Announces-Appointment-of-Chief-Commercial-Officer-to-Lead-Expansion-into-the-US

Recommended Stories

  • Chubb Appoints Suresh Krishnan Chief Operating Officer of the Company's Third-Party Administrator, ESIS; Lauren Gillette Named Head of North America Accident & Health

    Chubb has further strengthened its third-party administrator, ESIS®, a Chubb Company, and its North America Accident & Health businesses with two leadership appointments. Effective immediately, Suresh Krishnan has been named Chief Operating Officer of ESIS, and Lauren Gillette has been named Executive Vice President, Head of North America Accident & Health.

  • Cheniere Energy buying back $350M of stock from Icahn, prompting board change

    The deal will drop Icahn's remaining ownership of Cheniere stock below the threshold needed to retain a seat on the company's board.

  • SilverCrest Reports Results of 2022 AGM

    SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held in Vancouver, BC, on June 15, 2022.

  • Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO Candidate Mark Tucker Joins Unprecedented Proxy Fight

    Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO Candidate Mark Tucker By Jarrett Banks A proxy fight is underway between US hypersonic rocket maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) Chief Executive Officer Eileen Drake and Aerojet’s executive chairman, Warren Lichtenstein, the founder of activist investor Steel Partners Holdings Inc. over who should lead the company. Lichtenstein wants to replace Drake with the company’s former […]

  • New executives to join Associated Bank from Huntington Bank

    Two Huntington Bank executives will join the leadership team at Associated Bank this summer. Derek Meyer, 55, will succeed Christopher Del Moral-Niles as chief financial officer. Del Moral-Niles announced in January he would retire from the position.

  • Wells Fargo Veteran Executive David Kowach to Leave Bank

    Kowach, who previously ran Wells Fargo's brokerage business, is the latest high-profile executive to depart the company.

  • EMERGE Announces Board Nomination of Ian McKinnon, as Director

    EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a diversified acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, is pleased to highlight the nomination of Mr. Ian McKinnon to the Company's board of directors at the Company's upcoming annual general meeting to be held June 28, 2022 (the "AGM"), as outlined in the Company's management information circular dated May 16, 2022 (the "Circular").

  • Caterpillar leaving Illinois, moving global headquarters from Illinois to Texas this year

    The Caterpillar headquarters will be moving from Deerfield, Illinois, to an existing office in Irving, Texas.

  • Boeing Appoints Liaison for Employees Who Work on Behalf of FAA

    Mark Fava, a former airline operations official and Navy officer, will take on the role created as part of Boeing’s legal settlement with shareholders over the 737 MAX.

  • Most Shopify Investors Opposed CEO Power Gain, Glass Lewis Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc.’s plan to enhance Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke’s power was likely opposed by most of the company’s shareholders -- yet it passed anyway because of a single influential director, according to investor advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks

  • Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Meridian Bioscience, Inc.'s NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock?

    Most readers would already be aware that Meridian Bioscience's (NASDAQ:VIVO) stock increased significantly by 10% over...

  • Alibaba’s SCMP Poaches Former Expedia, AOL Exec for New CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- The South China Morning Post has picked Expedia’s Asian head Catherine So to become its new chief executive officer, putting a technology and media veteran at the helm of the news outlet owned by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies

  • Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Election of Directors

    Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) ("RBI") today announced the results of the vote on the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 15, 2022.

  • Executive Voice: She's in charge now at $5B Morrisville firm Syneos Health

    Michelle Keeffe, a former Pfizer executive, takes over at Syneos Health following a year where the company, with 28,000 workers worldwide, saw double-digit revenue growth. But she'll be tested as economic uncertainty starts to impact the pharmaceutical industry.

  • VinFast parts ways with four top executives as it readies expansion

    Four senior executives at Vietnam's VinFast have left the electric vehicle startup as it prepares to launch its first overseas model and roll out a network of showrooms in the United States and Europe, the company said. The executives who have left are Emmanuel Bret, deputy chief executive officer for global sales; Franck Euvrard, deputy CEO for product development; Hong Bae, deputy CEO for vehicle technology development and Bruno Tavares, who had been chief finance officer, the company said. A spokesman for VinFast, a unit of conglomerate Vingroup, said it had "ended labour contracts" with the four with their consent.

  • ASOS Warns of Inflation Hit; Appoints New CEO, Chairman

    ASOS PLC said Thursday that it has adjusted its outlook for fiscal 2023 as inflation hits consumers, and that it has appointed Jose Antonio Ramos as its new chief executive officer and Jorgen Lindemann as chairman. The company's U.K. and U.S. sales rose by 4% and 15%, respectively, while European Union sales fell by 2%. ASOS said that it expects to close the financial year with revenue growth in the range of 4% to 7% and an adjusted pretax profit in between GBP20 million and GBP60 million.

  • Amazon, Microsoft, McDonald’s and Citi to examine their impact on civil rights and racial equity. Will more companies follow suit?

    Some of the biggest U.S. companies have agreed to third-party racial-equity audits after shareholder pressure that increased amid Black Lives Matter movement.

  • Uniswap Labs Hires Former NYSE President to Be Adviser

    Stacey Cunningham, the first female president of the NYSE, will serve as an advisor to the company behind the DeFi protocol.

  • BUCK Announces Successful Merge With VTProDesign

    The Global Creative Company Boosts Talent Pool and Offering With First-Of-Its-Kind Expansion

  • Glass Lewis opposes lawyer election to SoftBank board for second year

    Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has urged SoftBank Group Corp shareholders to oppose the election of corporate lawyer Ken Siegel to the board of directors for a second consecutive year due to his professional ties to the tech conglomerate. Siegel, who heads the mergers and acquisitions team at the Tokyo office of law firm Morrison & Foerster, has represented SoftBank in deals including the purchase of chip designer Arm and the collapsed sale of the Cambridge-based firm to Nvidia.