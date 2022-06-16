HealthTech Connex Announces Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer to Lead Expansion into the U.S.

- Reilly to Lead U.S. Rollout of Revolutionary NeuroCatch® Platform that

Evaluates Cognitive Brain Function Within Just Six Minutes -

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / HealthTech Connex ("HTC"), a leading health technology company specializing in neurotechnology innovations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Terry Reilly to its executive leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Based in Boston, Mass., Reilly will focus on leading the U.S. commercial launch of the company's NeuroCatch® Platform, with the first HTC U.S. operational office scheduled to open in Boston's Life Science Cluster in 2023. Reilly will work out of this location and collaborate closely with HTC headquarters in Surrey, BC, Canada, to grow its U.S. team and fully deploy NeuroCatch® across North America.

Reilly brings more than 20 years of senior commercial and marketing leadership in the life sciences, drug discovery, pharmaceutical, and medical devices industries to HTC. In his new role, he will drive HTC's strategic commercial objectives and integrated commercial architecture and provide global oversight of business development, client services, and sales functions. Before joining HTC, Reilly served as V.P. of Growth for BioIVT, responsible for building the global commercial strategy and leading global sales, marketing, and commercial services teams in the U.S., Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Throughout his career, he has served in senior leadership roles in sales, client services, and business development. He has extensive experience representing multiple global life sciences products and services, commercial leadership of M&A programs, strategic partnerships, and international commercial and marketing team leadership. His early career included roles focused on commercial development at leading organizations, including Cogstate, Taconic Biosciences, Fuld & Company, and Asterand. Reilly holds a Bachelor's degree from Michigan State University.

The initial focus of Reilly's new role with HTC is the U.S. launch of the NeuroCatch® Platform-an industry-leading medical device that offers a rapid, objective evaluation of cognitive brain function within six minutes at the point of care. An accessible, portable cognitive brain scanner, NeuroCatch® consists of EEG electrodes embedded in a mesh cap, which wirelessly interfaces with a custom software platform to deliver results. Clinicians can use it at any point of care in healthcare settings, including clinics, labs, hospitals, sporting venues, schools, military theatres, and remote deployments. It is helpful at any time in the care continuum, from baseline evaluation through ongoing treatment, with immediate and intuitive results to guide clinical and therapeutic decisions. Results are easy to interpret, and ERPs can be compared to prior scan history to distinguish changes over time. NeuroCatch® can be leveraged for a diverse range of health conditions, including brain injuries, neurological diseases, mental health issues, and brain optimization, including information processing.

"On behalf of HTC, we are thrilled to welcome Terry Reilly to the senior executive leadership team. His vast experience in the life sciences and medical device industries will be instrumental as we work to align our evolving business and commercial U.S. growth strategy," said HTC President and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Ryan D'Arcy. "In this critical role, Terry will help build integrated commercial strategies and a high-performing culture that will support HTC through its next phase of development and expansion to the U.S."

What is the NeuroCatch® Platform?

The first generation NeuroCatch® is currently deployed to clinical and research centers across Canada and research centers in the U.S. The U.S. product launch will be coordinated for the second generation NeuroCatch® release following a similar expansion plan. The initial target markets will be focused on cutting-edge research in the biotech and pharma fields specializing in brain disorders, diseases, and health optimization.

"HTC is at a critical phase of its growth and evolution as a discovery partner of choice," said Reilly. "I look forward to bringing my global commercial and marketing leadership experience to support the company's exciting commercial and U.S.U.S. launch strategy and its overall vision to accelerate the enhancement and improvement of brain health lives through better testing and innovation."

Learn more about HTC and NeuroCatch® online at https://www.neurocatch.com .

About HealthTech Connex

HealthTech Connex connects science and R&D to product breakthroughs utilizing state-of-the-art technology and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). The team comprises recognized health, science, and business leaders with extensive experience in leveraging healthcare advances fueled by agile partnerships through its headquarters location in Surrey, British Columbia's Health and Technology District. The company is focused on delivering translational neuroscience innovations to care sectors and communities worldwide. Its trademark product, the NeuroCatch® Platform, consists of EEG electrodes embedded in a mesh cap, which wirelessly interfaces with a custom software platform to elicit desired brain responses within just six minutes.

